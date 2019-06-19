Proven Dividend Winners For June By Yield And Net Gain

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five June top yield Proven Dividend Winners showed 8.55% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low price dividend dogs lead the proven winner pack.

Top Proven Dividend Winners are companies that have increased dividends every year for 5-49 consecutive years and whose annual dividend from $1K invested exceeds the single share stock price.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 26% To 59.8% Net Gains To June 2020

Five of the 10 Top Proven Dividend Winners by yield were verified as being among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, our yield-based forecast for the Top Proven Dividend Winners, graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Projections, based on estimated dividend returns from $1k invested in each of the highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: One year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June 17, 2020 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Energy Transfer LP (ET) was projected to net $597.67 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from 18 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 70% more than the market as a whole.

Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) was projected to net $415.32, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 71% less than the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) was projected to net $382.51, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 52% more than the market as a whole.

Macerich Co. (MAC) was projected to net $373.07, based on a median target price estimate from 19 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% less than the market as a whole.

New Residential Investment (NRZ) was projected to net $321.49, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 12% more than the market as a whole.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was projected to net $354.55 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% more than the market as a whole.

MPLX LP (MPLX) was projected to net $317.31, based on a median of target estimates from 15 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% more than the market as a whole.

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) netted $277.76 based on a median target price estimate from 14 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 5% more than the market as a whole.

PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) was projected to net $284.80, based on a median target price estimate from six analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 21% less than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) was projected to net $270.09 based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from 12 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% above the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 35.95% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

Source: dogbreathphoto.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Top Proven Dividend Winners."

50 Proven Dividend Winners By Broker Targets

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: No broker coverage or one broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. It can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

50 Top Proven Dividend Winners By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): The Top Proven Dividend Winners By Yield

Top Proven Dividend ten stocks selected 6/17/19 by yield represented five of 11 Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock was the lone consumer defensive representative, Vector Group Ltd (VGR) [1]. Second place was secured by one of two consumer cyclical representatives, New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) [2]. The second consumer cyclical dog placed sixth, Chico's FAS Inc. [6].

Third place went to the first of five energy representatives, Sprague Resources LP [3]. The other four energy dogs placed fifth, and eighth through tenth: Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) [5], Delek Logistics Partner (DKL) [8], EQM Midstream Partners LP [9], and GasLog Partners LP [10].

A lone real estate representative placed fourth, New Residential Investment Corp. [4], and finally, a single utilities firm placed seventh, AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [7], to complete the ten top Proven Dividend Winners ten by yield for June.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) 10 Proven Dividend Winners Showed 17.97% To 52.10% Upsides To June 2020; (31) Downsides Projected From One Losers was -2.48%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated An 8.55% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Proven Dividend Winners To June 2020

10 top Proven Dividend Winners were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Proven Dividend Winners selected 6/17/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The Five Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Top Proven Dividend Winners (32) Delivering 25.69% Vs. (33) 23.67% Net Gains by All Ten by June 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Top Proven Dividend Winners by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 8.55% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The sixth lowest priced Top Proven Dividend Winners top yield stock, GasLog Partners LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 42.53%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield Top Proven Dividend Winners for June 17 were: Chico's FAS Inc., New Media Investment Group Inc., Vector Group Ltd., New Residential Investment Corp., Sprague Resources LP, with prices ranging from $3.17 to $17.59

Five higher-priced Top Proven Dividend Winners as of May 16 were: GasLog Partners LP, Delek Logistics Partners LP, AmeriGas Partners LP, Andeavor Logistics LP, EQM Midstream Partners LP, whose prices ranged from $21.17 to $43.52.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Proven Dividend Winner stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by Ycharts. Dog photo: dogbreathphoto.com.

Get The Entire Top Proven Dividend Winners 'Safer' Dividend Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA reader report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.