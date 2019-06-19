While the stock is trading below book value, mounting losses and dilution are destroying book value per share, so don't buy because it's "cheap."

There are just too many negatives at FreightCar America Inc., and I would recommend that investors avoid the name until we have some evidence of a turnaround.

Over the past 12 months, shares of FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) are down about 64%. This drop in price had me intrigued, so I thought I’d pen an article about the company, as doing so helps me work out my thoughts. I’ll review the financial history, and will make some comments about the nature of the market that FreightCar is trying to serve. I’ll also look at the stock as a thing distinct from the business, because, as we all tacitly believe by virtue of our membership on this site, a stock’s price can deviate from its value, often significantly. Thus, the stock as proxy needs some attention also. For those who can stand neither the suspense nor my writing, I’ll cut to the chase. I’d avoid FreightCar America at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

A cursory glance at the financial history reveals that this is obviously a cyclical business. Having peaked in 2015, revenue has since crashed quite dramatically, to the point where it has grown at a CAGR of only about 1.4% since 2013. This paltry growth in revenue hasn’t been tracked by growth in earnings, though. In fact, revenue was ~8% higher in 2018 relative to 2013, yet net loss more than doubled. Equally troubling to me is the fact that management has diluted shareholders, with share count up over the past six years at a CAGR of about .5%. Finally, the disturbing trend of poor growth and earnings seems to be intact when you compare the first quarter of 2019 to the same period a year ago. Revenue in the first three months of 2019 was lower by just under 15%, and net loss ballooned by ~120%. The one bright spot here is the balance sheet, since the company has no debt at the moment.

Source: Company filings

Given the financial performance over the past six years, I think management will need to work relatively hard to convince investors to come along for the ride.

I like the fact that management acknowledge that they haven’t been able to execute on fully 80% of the industry’s demand in 2018. They are at least aware of the problem, which I think is a necessary precondition to being considered investment worthy at this point. Whether their retooling efforts will be successful is a separate question.

Source: FreightCar America investor presentation, November 2018

The Market

Whether FreightCar America can reinvent itself to address a much wider market is yet to be seen, obviously. Whether, and how, they can distinguish themselves from their competitors is also yet to be seen. In the here and now, though, the company faces two very significant headwinds in my view. The first of these is the state of the coal car market. While I think people are generally aware that demand for coal cars is down, I’m not sure that they’re aware the extent of how badly this market is doing. The following is from RailInc’s North American Freight Railcar Review. I’ve highlighted the relevant section for your enjoyment and edification:

Source: North American Freight Railcar Review, available here.

According to this source, only 665 coal gondolas or coal open hoppers have been added to the North American freight fleet in the past four years, and over the past two years, zero have been added. This is a significant drawdown in demand, and represents an existential threat to the future of FreightCar America in my view. The company knows the coal market is softening, and they state this in their most recent investor presentation.

Source: FreightCar America investor presentation, November 2018

Interminable Fleet Refresh

While I understand that the company is technically correct when they say coal car demand will “eventually” return, I would point out that the bulk of coal cars are between 15-22 years old. Given that these things have serviceable lives of ~35 years, the market shouldn’t expect “eventual” to be anything like a reasonable timeline in my view.

The second headwind facing FreightCar America is one that’s facing all of the rail manufacturers and that’s the nature of the lease fleet. According to lessor GATX, fully 19% of the lease fleet remains idle.

Source: GATX presentation, Stifel Transportation and Logistics Conference, February 13, 2018

A largely idle lease fleet has obvious implications on future demand for car types of all kinds.

The Stock

In my view, a troubled company can be an excellent investment if the price is right. Sometimes the market gets too pessimistic about a given company, and investors can unlock value by buying and simply waiting for price to rise to match value. While I obviously think FreightCar America’s business is troubled, I’m open minded enough to buy this, warts and all, if the price is right. Unfortunately, it’s not.

In my view, the following graph perfectly exemplifies the idea that you want to avoid paying too much for a dollar of future free cash flow. In June of 2018, free cash flow went negative, and at that point an investor would have been wise to sell.

Source: Gurufocus

Given that there’s neither free cash nor earnings, I’m left to do a price to book valuation. At the moment, the stock seems to be trading below tangible book value per share, per the following:

Source: Company latest 10-Q, author calculation

This might be an inducement for some people to buy the shares, but I would warn against simply buying the shares because they’re trading below book. The reason is obvious enough when you review the book value per share during the same period a year ago:

Source: Company latest 10-Q, author calculation.

Please note that “right of use” did not appear in Q1 2018, but I added it to Q1 2018 in order to make an ‘apples to apples’ comparison of book values. Given that a combination of dilution and equity destruction has dropped book value per share by about 14% in a year, I don’t think it wise to buy based on the stock trading below book.

Conclusion

It may be the case that at some future date, FreightCar America will be producing all manner of rail car types along with Greenbrier and Trinity. At the moment, though, they are in a period of retooling, and I think it would be wise to sit on the sidelines until we see further evidence of improvement. In my view, this company is going to do one of two things in the future. They will either improve operations and profitability by selling a diverse set of cars into a market that turns robust, or the glut in the market, and competition will stop them from doing this. In my view, missing out on some of the early gains you’d get on the first sign of a turnaround is a reasonable price to pay for avoiding continued loss on this name. At some point, the valuation will become just too compelling, but it’s not presently cheap enough to make me interested. If and when there’s a sign of financial turnaround, I’ll review the name again. Until then, I’d recommend avoiding FreightCar America.

