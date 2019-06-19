Mohawk Industries: Worst-Case Scenario

A worst-case scenario is probably the best way to describe the current situation as I think this stock should be avoided for the time being.

I have to admit I made a mistake. That mistake is not covering Mohawk Industries (MHK). This Georgia based producer of flooring for new and remodeled homes with a market cap of almost $11 billion has been one of the top housing related stocks between the end of the recession and 2018. In 2018, the stock fell more than 60% after the company was unable to sustain margins and sales growth in an environment of rapidly declining global growth and housing weakness. The stock continues to impress by an increasing global footprint fueled by acquisitions. Nonetheless, it's a tough time for investors which might take longer than some expect.

Source: Mohawk Industries

Time Are Tough

The best way to start this article is by showing you the problems Mohawk Industries has. The company has massively increased its sales between 2009 and 2014. During this period, the housing recovery in the US gained serious momentum. The same goes for overseas economies like China, the European Union (mainly after 2011) and emerging markets like Latin America. Sales roughly doubled during this period from $2.5 billion to $5.0 billion. Note that these numbers are on a TTM basis. That said, operating income did very well as operating income soared to $1.0 billion in the second half of 2013 with support from rising EBITDA margins. Margins soared from the low double-digit range to more than 24%. Unfortunately, since then, the situation has not improved at all and sales are back at slightly more than $3.0 billion.

Almost needless to say, investors loved the company and pushed the stock up by more than 1,400% between 2009 and 2018. Since then, the stock is down significantly.

Data by YCharts

At this point, one question comes to mind: why is the stock down so much? Or, why did the stock peak in 2018 and not in 2014 or 2015? First of all, the stock declined both 2014 and 2015 by double digits. This indicates that traders and investors did sell the stock during the last manufacturing slow down in 2014 and consumer weakness in 2015.

The problem is that we are currently in what one might consider to be a worst-case scenario for companies in a non-recessionary environment.

To give you a bit more details, let's start by discussing the most recent quarterly earnings.

First quarter net sales improved by 1.3% to $2.4 billion. Organic sales were up 1% in North America despite slowing markets (more info in this article) and bad weather impacts.

Gross margins adjusted for special items came in at 27.1% which is a decline of 280 basis points. This decline was the result of inflation and input. The FX impact on gross margin dollars was $22 million SG&A as a percentage of sales was 18.7% excluding unusual items. This is an increase of 90 basis points.

Adding to that, operating margins came in much slower at 8.5% compared to 12.1% in the prior-year quarter as inflation and input costs continued to be a massive headwind.

The slide below sums it up quite nicely. Look what happens when rising input inflation (falling margins) meet slow sales growth. The result is devastating as adjusted EPS took a hit of almost 30%.

Source: Mohawk Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

With that said, let's dig a bit deeper with regards to a weakening economy. The graph below shows the ISM manufacturing index. This leading indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of hard economic growth over the next 3-6 months. In this case, we see that growth has been in a decline since 2018 when the ISM index peaked at multi-year highs. Back then, it felt silly to discuss the risks of a declining economy. Unfortunately for the economy, I was right as growth has currently declined to multi-year lows. The same goes for economies overseas like the Euro Area and China.

Extra: my entire economic outlook (detailed breakdown)

Mohawk's biggest markets with regards to sales are the USA (61%) and Europe (26%). It is therefore no surprise that management did mention significant headwinds during their most recent earnings call.

According to the company, the European ceramic industry has weakened with regional economies. Competition in the market has increased and is pressuring industry pricing. In other words, not only is the company busy dealing with rising input inflation, they are getting even more headwinds from competition. As a result, the company has lowered production rates to reduce inventory levels. The company also started to invest in warehouses and technology to reduce transportation and energy costs.

To enhance our position, we have begun many initiatives across the business. To cover inflation and transportation, we implemented price increases across many categories. To compete with imports, we have begun offering private label programs and shipping direct truckloads to reduce the delivery cost. We have improved service to our customers with new mobile systems to make ordering and picking up faster and easier.

With regards to the outlook, the company mentioned upside housing momentum at the end of the first quarter as a result of lower mortgage rates. This is pretty much in line with comments from homebuilding companies. There is just one problem. And that problem is that building permits have not picked up. Data shows that building permits are still down 0.5% in May which means permits have not gone up since the end of 2018. In addition to that, we do not see any significant signs of economic improvements in the US or Europe.

This probably explains why the most recent stock price rally of the Mohawk stock did not cause significant outperformance compared to the homebuilding ETF (ITB). The graph below shows the ratio between Mohawk and the ITB homebuilding ETF.

Source: TradingView

With everything being said I have to say that I would not bet against the stock at this point. A more than 60% decline in 2018 is a lot and has pushed the valuation back to roughly 12x next year's earnings.

Source: FINVIZ

That said, there is a huge difference between buying an oversold condition and investing on the long-term. Personally, I have a lot of respect for the company's decision to turn this company into a global provider of flooring products through acquisitions and organic growth in existing markets. Nonetheless, we are currently witnessing a situation where rising input inflation is meeting increasing competition and slower economic growth. Economic growth is not expected to pick up quickly and I expect the pressure on margins to last.

This stock is not a great place to be at this point especially because the company is not paying a dividend. I think this stock should be avoided. At least for the time being until we get more details about the company's results with regards to margin improvements.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.