Tanger Factory Outlet: Doubling Down On This Undervalued 8.6%-Yielding REIT

I have increased my position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) despite deteriorating investor sentiment with respect to the REIT and shares dropping to new 52-week lows. Investors don't have much love for this outlet center REIT in light of declining same-store NOI, but I think investors have turned too bearish on the outlet center REIT. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers still has a very strong portfolio and continues to exhibit superb dividend coverage, factors the market apparently does not value at the moment. The REIT's shares are oversold and undervalued, and the drop presents a contrarian entry opportunity into SKT.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers - Portfolio

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is a real estate investment trust that owns outlet centers in the United States and Canada. At the end of the March quarter, the REIT's real estate portfolio included forty upscale outlet shopping centers representing 14.4 million square feet.

Here's a location map.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Investor Presentation

The majority of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' (consolidated) outlet centers are located in South Carolina (13 percent of real estate), New York (12 percent) and Georgia (9 percent). Most states are home to just one outlet center.

Here's a breakdown by geography.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Business Challenges

Outlet centers face headwinds due to shifting consumer preferences and competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com which have negatively affected mall and outlet center traffic. Enclosed malls are in an especially bad place as mall traffic peaked in August 2018 and has steadily dropped off since.

Source: Tharos

Outlet centers, however, are different from enclosed malls, though they often get lumped together: Outlet centers are often open-air, discount-focused shopping destinations which distinguishes them from entertainment-driven, enclosed malls. Another key difference: It is not as expensive to lease space in an outlet center as it is to lease store space in a mall. So while there is a lot of talk about a "retail apocalypse" (which mainly affects malls), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers actually operates in a sub-segment in the retail industry that isn't really in as bad a shape as malls. Further, retail data for the month of May recently indicated broad-based retail sales growth last month, a reflection of a strong U.S. economy: May retail sales were up 0.5 percent from April, and 3.2 percent from May 2018.

That's not to say that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers isn't affected by the general trend of weakening customer traffic in outlet centers and malls, and aggressive price competition from online retailers.

In the first quarter of 2019, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported a same-center NOI decrease of 0.5 percent year-over-year to $74.2 million. Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The decrease in net operating income has been a significant driver of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' stock price decline.

The 0.5 percent drop in same-center NOI in Q1-2019 has been an improvement over last year's 1.5 percent drop in net operating income, but the outlook for this year has not really improved much at all: Management expects its same-center NOI to drop 2.00-2.75 percent in 2019. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' NOI dropped 1.3 percent in total in 2018, raising investor concerns about building pressure on occupancy rates in the coming quarters.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Management has not yet presented shareholders with a credible strategy as to how it plans to turn negative same-center NOI growth around. Until management presents a clear turnaround plan, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' shares are going to remain under pressure.

The good news is, however, (and it is here that I disagree with the market's assessment about SKT) is that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers still has very good portfolio utilization, despite challenges in the industry. The occupancy rate in the last quarter was 95 percent, which is below the 99 percent occupancy rate from 2013, but the portfolio is still pretty much fully leased. The 4 percentage point decline in occupancy is concerning, but it is not a deal-breaker.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM), a major owner and operator of open-air shopping centers in North America and a competing retail landlord, for instance, said that its occupancy rate hit 96.0 percent in Q1-2019 compared to 95 percent for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

The difference in occupancy rates between the two REITs is only minor, yet Kimco Realty Corp.'s shares have surged in 2019 (+29.8 percent) while SKT has plunged (18.3 percent).

And here's how KIM and SKT compare on a yearly basis.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Safety

Despite the negative market sentiment with respect to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in light of negative NOI growth and slight pressure on occupancy rates, the REIT has a VERY high margin of dividend safety...which I think greatly supports the investment thesis.

The REIT earned $0.57/share in funds from operations in the first quarter, easily outearning its dividend rate of $0.35/share. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 57.4 percent in the last five quarters, which is exceptionally low for a commercial property REIT.

Source: Achilles Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has increased its dividend every year in the last 25 years, which makes it an esteemed Dividend Aristocrat. Mostly recently, the REIT raised its dividend payout from $0.35/share to $0.355/share, handing shareholders another 1.4 percent dividend raise.

Source: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Valuation And Buying Opportunity

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is dirt cheap, and the sell-off in 2019 is a good opportunity to gobble up some shares as long as they are out of favor, in my view. Most recently, shares have fallen to a new 52-week (and multi-year) low @$16.12. Shares are oversold which provides investors with a high risk tolerance with a potential entry window into the stock.

Source: StockCharts

SKT has guided for its funds from operations to trickle in somewhere between $2.22-$2.28/share. Since shares today can be scooped up for $16.52, the market valuation implies a 7.3x P/FFO-ratio which is exceptionally low, especially since the REIT pays out just a bit more than half of its funds from operations. For comparison, Kimco Realty Corp.'s shares have a 13.0x P/FFO-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Outlet center REITs are at risk of declining net operating income and cash flow in case consumer spending deteriorates and the U.S. economy slides into a recession, which has become more likely lately if you believe the inverted yield curve.

Another risk factor, specific to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, is that occupancy rates could continue to drop off on the back of weakening customer traffic in outlets and malls. If management fails to present a credible turnaround strategy that lays out a path to positive NOI growth, shares will continue to be under pressure.

I still view the value proposition positively, though, especially since I think investors have turned too bearish on the REIT. With 25 years of consistent dividend growth throughout different market periods, SKT deserves the benefit of the doubt. In any case, in order to account for the risks to the investment thesis, I would recommend investors to not invest more than 2-3 percent of their total portfolio assets into this outlet center REIT at this time.

Going forward, income investors need to carefully monitor the REIT's financial performance, especially as far as its same-center NOI is concerned. A further drop in NOI in 2019 should be seen as a negative for the investment thesis.

Your Takeaway

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is not in as bad a shape as the share price indicates. Did occupancy rates come down? Yes, but only marginally, and overall portfolio utilization is still pretty good. Are there challenges in terms of reversing negative NOI growth? Yes, but SKT has managed multiple industry downturns before and deserves the benefit of the doubt. Is a dividend cut in the cards? Not as far as I can tell.

Dividend coverage is still really, really good for a REIT that has been this punished. To top if off, SKT is oversold and undervalued. If management turns around NOI - investors still need to see how - Tanger Factory Outlet Centers' shares could be re-rated. A consolidation back up to $20 is totally reasonable and would point to 21 percent upside (plus dividends). At $20, the implied FFO-multiple is 8.9x, which would still not make SKT overvalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.