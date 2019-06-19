Global Medical REIT: Checking In With This 7.3%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

Global Medical REIT is a promising healthcare REIT for investors seeking dividend income and capital growth. The risk profile has improved over the last year.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. (GMRE) is an interesting income vehicle for investors that want to invest into a fast-growing, net-lease healthcare REIT that benefits from strong demographic tailwinds. The healthcare real estate investment trust has grown into its dividend payout in the last couple of quarters. Management internalization and continued acquisitions could be drivers for a higher valuation. Global Medical REIT offers income investors an attractive dividend yield of 7.3 percent.

Who Is Global Medical REIT?

Global Medical REIT is an externally-managed U.S. healthcare real estate investment trust with an equity value of just $373 million. The much smaller size of Global Medical REIT compared to other more established MOB-focused healthcare REITs such as Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) or Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) means that Global Medical REIT has much more potential to grow its real estate base and associated FFO going forward.

At the end of the March quarter, Global Medical REIT owned 87 healthcare facilities reflecting 2.1 million square feet. The company acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases them to healthcare systems and physician groups in major cities across the United States.

Here's a current location map.

Source: Global Medical REIT Investor Presentation

For the most part, Global Medical REIT invests into medical office buildings (33 percent of annualized base rent), though long-term acute care facilities, hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities also have a representation in the REIT's property portfolio.

Here's a Q1-2019 breakdown by property type.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT's properties are mainly located on-campus or are affiliated with health systems (60 percent). A high percentage of on-campus/affiliated properties indicates that patients have easy access to a host of healthcare service providers.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT has a large presence in Texas which has a large elderly population. The state accounts for 22.3 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent, followed by Ohio (13.3 percent) and Pennsylvania (11.7 percent).

Here's a breakdown by U.S. state.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT has a long-duration lease portfolio. The weighted-average lease term, or WALT, for Global Medical REIT's portfolio is 9.9 years which compares favorably to its peers: Physicians Realty Trust has a WALT of 7.7 years and Healthcare Trust of America of 5.6 years. The longer the duration of the lease portfolio, the less cash flow risks a REIT has. The majority of Global Medical REIT's leases mature only after 2025.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Market Opportunity

Global Medical REIT faces an attractive long-term growth opportunity based on two underlying trends in U.S. society and the healthcare industry: 1. The U.S. population continues to age rapidly which points to higher demand for healthcare services in the future, and 2. Outpatient revenues are increasing at the expense of inpatient revenues which benefits investors in MBOs.

Hence, Global Medical REIT is an income vehicle for primarily suited for income investors that follow a long-term "Buy-and-Hold" strategy.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Growing Into Its Distribution

Global Medical REIT is a relatively small healthcare REIT which has grown its adjusted FFO explosively in the last three years, thanks to aggressive property acquisitions. The REIT has now grown into its quarterly dividend payout of $0.20/share, which the company previously did not cover.

Global Medical REIT's average AFFO in the last four quarters was $0.1925/share, which means the company did just slightly under-earn its going dividend rate. That said, though, GMRE's dividend coverage stats have greatly improved compared to just two-and-a-half years ago. Source: Achilles Research

The improved distribution coverage does not only matter from a "dividend sustainability" point of view, but it also affects the REIT's overall risk profile. Since Global Medical REIT has now actually grown into its ambitious distribution policy, the company's risk profile has actually improved compared to just four, five months ago.

Internalization Opportunity

Global Medical REIT is an externally-managed healthcare REIT and the company could explore the internalization route as soon as its equity value reaches $500 million. Internalized management would be good news for investors because this management structure is generally associated with a better interest alignment between management and shareholders.

Internalized management often translates into lower overall expenses and potential to save on management fees. External managers, for instance, have an incentive to grow a REIT's asset base in order to charge higher fees. This incentive structure is not in the best interest of shareholders and could fall by the wayside if Global Medical REIT indeed becomes internally managed. Global Medical REIT's management has indicated that it is open to exploring the internalization route which could attract new investors into the stock.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Valuation

Global Medical REIT's dividend stream costs income investors ~16.0x Q1-2019 run-rate adjusted funds from operations, which is not cheap, especially not for a REIT that has such a thin margin of dividend safety. Other more mature healthcare REITs sell for about the same AFFO-multiple but have a much lower yield (see here and here).

In terms of price-to-book-value-ratio, Global Medical REIT compares favorably against other (more mature) MOB-focused healthcare REITs in the sector.

Data by YCharts

A 16x AFFO-multiple is about as much as I would pay for Global Medical REIT, though the stock price could run up on good company news or the announcement of new acquisitions. A dip towards $10 would constitute a buying opportunity, but I would not want to chase the stock price much further from here.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Global Medical REIT is still quite a small healthcare real estate investment trust that will depend on acquisitions to grow its real estate base and funds from operations. Typically, REITs raise new capital for investments by selling shares, which exposes investors to dilution risks. The company last raised capital in March through the sale of 7,250,000 shares which at any given point in time can put pressure on the REIT's share price. Further, the REIT just about covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations, meaning Global Medical REIT has very little room for operational errors.

Your Takeaway

Global Medical REIT represents a long-term bet on rising healthcare spending and growing outpatient revenues derived from (largely) medical office buildings. Global Medical REIT is still at the very beginning of its growth runway and has considerable potential to grow revenues and cash flows going forward.

Global Medical REIT has a long-duration lease portfolio and good diversification stats, but the dividend remains risky, even though the REIT has grown into its payout throughout 2018. Shares are highly valued based on AFFO, which reflects investor expectations of strong funds from operations growth going forward. Given the current distribution coverage profile, I recommend not to invest more than 2-3 percent of portfolio assets into GMRE. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.