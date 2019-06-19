RusHydro: A 6.4% Yield That's Actually Depressed

What's more, one of the factors depressing earnings and the dividend has just reversed.

RusHydro (OTCQX:RSHYY) just recently increased its dividend by 42%. It now yields 6.4%. What if I told you that this yield is still artificially depressed and thus likely to head higher? Well, that’s what I am going to do in this article.

First things first. RusHydro is one of Russia's largest power generating companies, spanning the country from east to west. It generates most of its electricity (~70%-75%) from renewable energy: hydropower. It also has a retail distribution segment and its assets include large grid (100,000 km) and heating network (4,000 km) components.

RusHydro trades in the U.S. as an unsponsored ADR with low liquidity and often large spreads. It also trades on the London Stock Exchange (HYDR.LSE) with higher volume and tighter spreads, and in its home market in Moscow where volume is highest and spreads are tight.

Now, RusHydro being a Russian company, and with the Russian market showing low valuation multiples and high dividend yields, it’s not entirely surprising that it currently yields 6.4% after raising its dividend by 42%. This 6.4% yield is achieved on a 50% dividend payout (with the payout being calculated on IFRS earnings).

What’s surprising here, though, is that this dividend is actually artificially depressed. This is so because RusHydro’s IFRS earnings are, themselves, artificially depressed. And one of the major factors artificially depressing these earnings just went away, this very quarter.

Let me explain. This is what RusHydro’s 2018 IFRS earnings looked like:

Notice the following:

On 2018’s reported earnings, RusHydro doesn’t even look amazingly cheap. After all, it trades for around 8.2x those earnings. Cheap, but not amazing (for Russia). On 2018’s adjusted earnings, though, it goes for just 3.7x earnings. This is so because adjusted earnings are 122% higher than reported earnings.

The thing here is, RusHydro’s adjusted earnings aren’t like your typical tech adjusted earnings where everybody’s salary is written off along with the taxes on it. Instead, there are some pretty valid reasons for those adjusted earnings to be higher.

The Earnings Adjustment

The main components (all non-cash) in RusHydro’s earnings adjustment were:

24.2 billion RUB in property, plant and equipment impairments. There have been some of these in the past couple of years, but if they stop, this will flow directly to earnings. Moreover, simultaneously, RusHydro has massive assets at cost, which are never written up.

And most importantly, 14.0 billion RUB in financial expense coming from a forward contract with VTB bank.

Of note, these two adjustments are at the net profit level (after tax).

Here’s Why That Financial Expense Is Important

The 14.0 billion RUB non-cash cost relates to a forward contract with VTB Bank. This contract is linked to RusHydro's share price. This financing leads RusHydro to book IFRS losses when RusHydro's stock goes down. During 2018, the stock went down from 0.70 RUB to 0.485 RUB in the Moscow exchange, producing the stated non-cash expense.

Now, were the stock to remain stable, this expense would immediately be gone. Thus, the reported IFRS net profit would go up by ~44% from this effect alone. Dividends would follow, given RusHydro's dividend policy and the 50% dividend payout ratio.

But it gets better. The stock hasn’t merely been stable YTD (Year-To-Date) during 2019. RusHydro started the year at 0.485 RUB, but right now it quotes at 0.61 RUB. The mechanism which led to non-cash losses also works in reverse. It creates non-cash gains which inflate reported IFRS earnings upon which the dividend is calculated!

The move so far could produce around 6.9 billion RUB in extra profits. If everything else remains stable during the year (the year started badly, but comparisons are much easier later on, thus stability isn’t a stretch), then reported IFRS profits would thus enjoy a 14.0 billion RUB uplift from the removal of the artificial negative effect. They’d then gain a further 6.9 billion RUB from an artificial positive effect.

In the end, this can translate into a 20.9 billion RUB positive effect on reported 2019 IFRS earnings. That’s a 65.6% increase in reported IFRS earnings, which due to RusHydro’s just enacted dividend policy would likely translate into a 65.6% increase in dividends. Hence, even at today’s quote, this could take the 2019 dividend yield all the way up to ~10.6%.

Two More Considerations

There are two more things which need be said:

The above calculations pertain to a single one of the artificial effects depressing RusHydro reported IFRS earnings. P&E impairments can also end or become significantly smaller at any moment.

RusHydro is going through heavy investments, so it’s not entirely easy for it to pay significant dividends. That said, the company is very high margin and the assets (hydropower) tend to produce rent-like returns.

Conclusion

Even though RusHydro’s dividend yield looks high, this dividend yield is actually calculated on artificially depressed IFRS earnings.

One of the major factors artificially depressing RusHydro’s IFRS earnings is now over. Indeed, it has reversed into a state where it will artificially inflate RusHydro’s earnings.

As a result, there is significant potential for RusHydro to see a much higher dividend yield (up to ~10.6%). This is so as a mechanical effect of its IFRS earnings becoming closer to its adjusted earnings. RusHydro’s adjusted earnings calculation gives a much better idea of its earnings potential, and shows an extremely undervalued equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HYDR.LSE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.