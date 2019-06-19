Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) J.P. Morgan Energy Conference Transcript June 19, 2019 8:35 AM ET

Rich Dealy - Executive Vice President and CFO

Arun Jayaram - J.P. Morgan

Arun Jayaram

We are going to keep things moving. Delighted to have a Pioneer to present this morning. Obviously, Pioneer is one of the largest Permian Basin operators in the industry. It’s been a time of significant change for the company over the last 12 months or so. They have achieved to where they are a pure play Permian operator and have a series of initiatives underway focused on reducing their breakeven costs and getting to a free cash flow inflection point.

With that, delighted to have Rich Dealy to present today. He is the CFO of the company. Rich?

Rich Dealy

Thanks, Arun, and good morning. Appreciate everybody being here. I will start with -- get through this. Pioneer, as Arun mentioned, we have with our sale of our Eagle Ford assets that we announced back in early May. We are now 100% Permian pure play where we have 680,000 acres net in the Permian Basin, 1,400 horizontal wells that we have producing today in a significant number of undrilled locations that will last us multiple decades I am drilling.

These are all high return horizontal wells. We have a high net revenue interest or low royalty burden, just given the legacy of these assets and then we have low acreage cost in the basin as well with about $500 per acre our average cost, which I will talk more about here in a few minutes.

We are -- as I mentioned, we do move all of -- virtually all of our oil to the Gulf Coast. So over 90% of its going there, we are getting Brent-related pricing. I will show you some slides on that. But obviously that’s been providing a significant uplift for the company over the last couple of quarters to the tune over the last five quarters about $600 million of incremental cash flow by moving that oil to the Gulf Coast.

Given where we are in the Permian Basin, you can see from the circle up there about 63% of our production is oil. Clearly, that’s when you look at the basins around the U.S. having a higher percentage oil, therefore allows us to have create, generate -- or generate higher margins and so we have been able to do that and then moving it to the Gulf Coast only adds to that.

As Arun mentioned, we have been laser focused on lowering our breakeven costs. So it really started last year when we went to our pressure pumping and sold our pressure pumping business. So we sold that to ProPetro in the end of last year. That’s allowing us to save about $750,000 per well of well costs.

In addition we have moved our sand supply from Brady, Texas to West Texas when we contracted for West Texas sand and so it’s closer to proximity, easier to mine, and so that’s saving us about $400,000 per well by moving there.

So those were the first two things and then we are focused on four other initiatives this year in terms of really trying to cut another $400 million out of our cost structure. That being monetizing our midstream assets, which I will show you here in a few minutes. That’s been running about $150 million of capital per year.

We also want to reduce our facility costs, as we have lowered our growth rate to the mid-teens going forward. We can optimize what we are using on facilities, do higher utilization of the facilities we have, but then build some smaller facilities as well.

A couple other things that we are working on is the -- as we will get a full year benefit of sand. We just finished our wind down of our sand operations in Brady and now we effective in June are 100% West Texas sand.

Then, lastly, as you have heard, we have talked about is really adjusting our corporate structure to be focused on a single basin asset and so we have reduced our cost structure by about $100 million related to that that has been completed at this point and that’s about a 25% reduction in staff or about 500 people.

So all that is really about improving our return on capital employed and generating free cash flow such that we can return that money to shareholders in the form of increasing our dividend, we have talked about increasing our dividend or we did increase in February of last year, we are going to increase it again in August and then also to buy back stock and we have -- where prices have been the second quarter we have been actively buying shares in the market.

We think it’s always important to have a great balance sheet. So we have always been -- have been made investment great for a while now. We think it’s important to have one of the best balance sheets in the industry and so today we have a $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet as of the end of March and debt-to-EBITDA is forecasted to be about 0.3 times.

So I think this slide really points to the free cash flow generation that we are trying to accomplish. So you can see here about $800 million is our estimate for the year, just as using April -- end of April pricing and where we are at?

Really what is contributing to that is our improved margins related to moving our oil to the Gulf Coast. So the first quarter we generate an incremental $152 million by moving those barrels out of the Midland market into the Gulf Coast. The second quarter will be another good quarter and like I said earlier the last six quarters have been over $600 million.

So improved margins, then on the cost side of the business really improving our capital efficiency. So if you look at compared to where we were last year, we have reduced our capital budget about 11% or about $350 million, while we are increasing production about 15%.

So really trying to improve our capital efficiency, therefore increase our return on capital employed, which allows us to increase our dividend and also to increase our buybacks under our $2 billion buyback program, which we are actively doing.

This slide, really no change from what you have seen in the past, production growth for the year 12% to 17%, that’s the 320 BOEs to 335 BOEs per day. You can see that on an oil bases capital budget $2.8 billion to $3.1 billion. That’s drilling, completions and facilities capital.

We do have $300 million worth of facilities or infrastructure capital that’s really split 50-50 between gas processing that we are in the process of monetizing and then about 150 for water infrastructure that we are doing. This is our last big year of water spending. You can see that for the year generally you are going to complete about 265 to 290 wells, about 1.6 million barrels EUR and about 9,800-feet of lateral length.

This slide really gives you a bar chart depiction of what we have done in terms of reducing capital. So you can see here the aggregates are about $350 million. The lion’s share that’s coming from pressure pumping and sand, as I mentioned, and the well cost savings by implementing those.

The other things that I mentioned that we are working on is really our facilities capital that is -- we are moving to 2020 as we optimize those facilities, we think we can cut another $100 million out of capital. And really then focused on the efficiency, our drilling efficiency, completion efficiency and doing those things at a faster pace we are having, and therefore, lowering our cost structure going into 2020.

One of the things that we did was really to focus on a single basin asset is to flatten our organization. As we have moved from assets having them around the world and throughout the U.S. Now as we have divested those over last couple of years, we thought it was important to move the organization to a single asset company and then flatten the organization, be more transparent, get more focus on production and capital and more transparency.

And so, as you can see here that we have moved from having a structure that accommodate many assets across the company to really a single asset, flat organization, like I said that has been accomplished, that was done at the end of May and so all those teams are working together now and organized the way we wanted to get to them and so we will see the really the benefits of that starting in the second half of this year and more fully in 2020.

This slide really is focused and I will talk more about each of these as the -- in addition to our focus on meeting our production targets, in addition to our focus of meeting our capital spending that we are laser focused on.

The other things that we are working on is improving our cost structure and that really is about reducing G&A. We had a target of reducing it about $100 million and we believe we have accomplished that and I will show you that here in the slide.

We want to optimize our cash flow and really the assets that we are spending incremental cash flow on, we wanted to above our -- spending capital above our cash flow, we want to see about how do we go about monetizing those, so that’s led us to monetize our -- some of our midstream business, our target plan interests are 27%. It led us to work on our facilities capital and then also our water infrastructure, we will look at later this year and I will talk more about that.

And the other thing that we want to focus on is, given our depth of inventory, we want to see how do we bring that value forward and how do we accelerate some of our long dated inventory and so I will talk a little bit about that. All of these things that I mentioned before about increasing our return on capital, which will allow us to have more return of capital to shareholders over time.

So looking at our cost structure, here you can see. This really is our goal of reducing G&A by about $100 million. You put that in perspective, that was -- last year we ran about $3.25 per BOE, as you can see here in the chart and our goal was to get down in 2020 to about $2.25 per BOE, with the idea over the next few years we will move to something less than $2 per BOE as we grow production and grow G&A at a much slower pace.

So, like I said, I think, we have accomplished this, you will start seeing the benefits of that in the second half of this year and then more fully in 2020. But it’s really was a case of just optimizing the organization and getting it more functional to match a single asset company going forward.

Looking at monetizing the assets that we want to do. Here you can see that on the right-hand side where all of our plants are that we own and earn interest in the Targa. And so those are all the different plants that we have a 27% interest in.

If you look at the capacity including the Pembroke plant that will come on later this year, that’s 1.8 Bcf of throughput through those plants. It’s been a great partnership with Targa, but we put 40% or so of the gas through these plants from our equity production and we think we will have a strong seat at the table with them, we have got a great relationship with them and so it made sense for us to monetize since we have been investing about $150 million per year in plant capital to meet match the growth rate that’s in the Permian Basin.

Net EBITDA that rose off is about $60 million and so you can see that that was a use of capital, by monetizing that we can have generate more free cash flow and therefore one of the reasons why we want to go ahead monetize that.

As I mentioned, we are looking at field facilities. It is something that we have spent capital on, really focused on a higher growth rate for the company and so now that we are slowing that growth rate a bit we want to make sure that we are fully leasing those facilities putting more wells into -- where we have extra spare capacity and then how do we build smaller facilities such that the goal is to really carve $100 million or so out of our facilities capital relative to what we are spending this year as we move in 2020.

On the water infrastructure, it’s something that we probably have the biggest water system in the Permian Basin. We have got a 36-inch mainline that runs north-south across the field that we have subsystems off of. We are bringing in about 120,000 barrels a day of effluent water from the City of Odessa.

We are working with the City of Midland to build a gas treating, not gas, a water treatment facility there. Once that’s done at the end of 2020, we will have another 240,000 barrels a day of effluent water that we can use in our fracking operations.

And then having this system really gives us the benefit of reuse and so today we produce 300,000 to 400,000 barrels a day of water out of our wells. We use about 300,000 to 400,000 barrels a day of water for our frac jobs.

And so the goal is to, how do we move -- put more of that produced water into the system and reuse it along with the effluent water, so we can get off fresh water. So we are doing the -- being environmentally conscious of wanting to get off of fresh water and we think over the next few years that we can be 100% effluent water or reused water over time.

But it is something that we have been investing capital over the last couple years. This is our last real big year of capital spend, really related to the Midland treating facility and then it tapers off from here. But it is something that we want to look at seeing what other transactions have been going on in the basin.

What other companies have done in terms of selling their water assets. We want to understand that, take a look at that and decide if there’s something there that would make sense for Pioneer. What we are very conscious of those, we don’t want to go out there and just trade dollars. So this is not an exercise to bring in cash up front, we already have a terrific balance sheet just to pay higher operating costs or higher capital costs. That doesn’t make sense to us.

So it’s something that we have got to evaluate and we will do that by the end of the year and make a decision of what we think is the right answer there. It’s important to our execution and so it’s something we want to look at long and hard before we decide what to do with that asset.

We have also talked about the Eagle Ford sale. We did close that. Like I said at the beginning of May, very low money upfront with most of the proceeds coming from contingent proceeds based on commodity prices. But it does, by -- actually now having it outside the thing it improves our margins, lowers our production costs and so we will be now 100% focused on the Permian Basin.

This slide really depicts where we are at on, we have got a terrific asset in the Permian Basin, as you all know, and we have got a depth of inventory that’s probably unmatched by anybody in the basin and so how do we bring value forward on those other undrilled locations out there.

And so, normally, we would look at the A&D market to do that, but where the lack of IPO market for private equity where acreage values are today even there’s been some pickup, we think there is rather than just doing and selling where we don’t think we can maximize the value of this acreage.

We were looking at other alternatives such as the DrillCo and so that is something that we will look at where we basically for those that don’t know, basically out there and have somebody come in and fund the capital on a certain number of wells, they will basically fund 80%, 90% of that capital and then they will get a rate of return, we will negotiate and then at that point or after they get that rate of return, it will revert back to Pioneer basically those are assets.

So it’s just a way to higher value that when you do that. We are still generating significant value per acreage associated that. So we are bringing that value forward. We are getting that wells on production and not selling them at discounted prices.

So we think that’s something that we will evaluate. We will know more by the end of the year, where we are at on that. But it is something that we are definitely looking at to accelerate the value of our acreage.

One other things, as I mentioned earlier that, we are very focused on return on capital employed and the enhancements we can make to that. You can see here that in 2018 we are in the upper end of the -- where a return on capital was a big benefit to us is our low acreage cost that I talked about, given that this acreage is all legacy and stuff that we have had for decades in our portfolio, our average cost is about $500 per acre.

When you look at what others in the basin and where acquisitions have taken place over the last two years, you can see that on average that’s about $38,000 per acre, where the deals in the Permian Basin have taken place over the last couple of years. If you look recently at the Anadarko- Oxy transaction and a number of things have been published on it, you kind of do the sum of the parts related to that deal and look at what the Permian acreage went for, the estimates are in that $45,000 an acre to $55,000 an acre.

So, clearly, having low cost acreage helps on return on capital employed and it will allow us to return more money to shareholders and we have the inventory, we don’t have to go out and do any acquisitions at those type of prices, so that’s one of the benefits that we have from our legacy acreage position.

One of the other things that when you look at our acreage footprint out there that that we benefit from is the contiguous acreage that we have that allows us to maximize our returns and well performance and we are not trying to worry about inventory in the sense of maximizing inventory and so we get a lot of questions about parent child relationship. We have done testing back in 2014, 2015. We did get wells back in that time period to close lease space and had well interference.

And so as we have learned from that and our technical team has worked on that. We have basically found that the optimal spacing is about 850-feet between wells, which gives us the best well performance and the highest rates of return.

And really kudos to our technical teams, if you look at on the right there, you can see that over the last four years our well productivity has increased in each of those years and that’s really a combination of the spacing, completion designs and how we are developing those wells, that’s allowed us to do that, so to me that’s something that we take a lot of pride and a lot of hard work has gone into generate those type of results.

The other thing that’s led with our acreage position is, you can always, you can never go wrong with good rock and so we think we are in the best part of the Midland Basin, the deepest part of the basin such that we have multiple stack pace.

But what that led to is the highest oil recovery as well and so you can see on the chart on the left there that Pioneer has the highest oil recovery on a two stream basis of anybody in the basin and what’s that leading to is the highest oil production from the basin as well for Pioneer.

And so when you think about what generates revenue on these wells is oil production is not the gas and the NGLs today. And so having the highest flowing of oil, the flow of oil and moving that to the Gulf Coast, getting Brent-related pricing all adds to our bottomline and improves our results. It really differentiates us from others in the basin.

On the long-term planning side of the business, we have think there is an important and we are an early mover in getting our oil and getting firm transportation to move our oil outside the basin and getting that to the Gulf Coast where it could access through refinery markets or into the export markets and that’s been something that we have been highly focused on.

Today we are moving over 200,000 barrels a day of oil to the Gulf Coast, most of that is getting into the export market where we have over 20 different customers that are repeat customers consistently in terms of that oil being exported.

We are getting Brent-related pricing to that, so generally an uplift, like I said, it’s added $600 million over the last five quarters. But with the Brent WTI differential being $9 or so today, Midland-Cushing being sub-dollar today, but it’s been averaging probably $3 or $4, that uplift versus staying in Midland and getting into the Gulf Coast is generally been $6 a barrel to $10 a barrel of incremental uplift that we get by moving that barrel outside the basin.

And we are going to continue to on that, our firm commitments ramp with our production growth, so that goes up to about 285,000 barrels by at the end of 2021. So we kind of match it with our production growth profile to see that that we can continue to move that oil to the Gulf Coast.

And it’s not just oil that we do that on, I mean, we are really looking at our other products too. So we do that on NGLs where we have firm transportation to get that to Mont Belvieu, get it fracked and so it can hit the export market there, because that’s where we think most of these NGLs need to go.

And then on gas, we don’t want to be blocked into Midland Basin pricing or Waha pricing, and as you guys have seen where those trade today and so we move about 60% of our gas today out to the Southern California market, where it’s priced off of the SoCal Index and so that’s been a benefit for us.

The other 40% or so today goes to Waha, but beginning in October when the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline comes on, we will move -- with that other 40% we will go to the Gulf Coast where we will get NYMEX or Henry ship channel type pricing down there. And so we have already contracted about half of that to go into the export LNG market and so we think that’s an important place for us to move those gas as well.

So, ultimately, we think whether regardless of the product, getting that product to closer to the sales market where we can get a higher price, it makes a tremendous amount of sense and we have benefited from that over time.

So, lastly, I will wrap up here and just say, as you can see from the discussions today, we are extremely focused on improving our corporate returns. We are laser focused on capital discipline, spending within our capital budget, spending within cash flow that allows us to have a higher free cash flow yield and therefore we can return money to shareholders in the term of -- in the form of dividends and/or share repurchases and we think we can do that both and so we will see us increase our dividend in August and we have been actively buying shares in the market.

All that is possible if you have a strong balance sheet, we are big believers that you need a strong balance sheet. We have got one of the best balance sheets in the industry and plan to keep that. So we think that’s important.

And then, all this is possible because of what we have in terms of our acreage position and the wells that we have out there in terms of our inventory that we can do this for multiple decades that we can continue along this path.

So we really -- and we don’t have to go out and acquire anything at higher cost acquisition prices. So all those things we think are going to drive our results and show that Pioneer is delivering good results over the coming years.

So, with that, I want to stop there and see if there is any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Arun Jayaram

Rich, let me begin, I just wondered if we can just maybe summarize some of the key initiatives underway to lower your breakevens. Firstly, on the G&A front, you are saying that you will get to $100 million per annum on a run rate basis. When will you be there?

Rich Dealy

I think we are most of the way there now and so you will start seeing that in the second half of this year, but you will see it fully in 2020.

Arun Jayaram

Fully in 2020.

Rich Dealy

Yeah.

Arun Jayaram

Second on the water business, you say you are doing an evaluation by year end, is that correct in terms of…

Rich Dealy

That is correct. It’s something -- our first initiative is really about facilities capital, the DrillCo and monetizing our midstream business and then water was kind of the fourth of those and we will do that towards the end of this year.

Arun Jayaram

Okay. Can you just update us on the Targa sale, have you opened a data room and also thoughts on you own a pretty significant ownership position in pump, so thoughts on those two assets?

Rich Dealy

Yeah. Great question. In terms of the water process, yes, we have gone out with Information Memorandum to potential buyers, mainly infrastructure funds, as you can imagine and so they are in the process of evaluating that. So we should start getting indications that here in the next month or so, as they have time to work through that.

So I would say, over the next month we will have indications in on that and with the idea really of completing that process by year end. Hopefully, it’s much sooner than that, but really the goal is to complete that process by year end.

On ProPetro shares, we own about 16% or 16 million shares of ProPetro. We are subject to lockup, in fact, I think, Dale is talking in the room next door right now. So you might want to hop over there and ask him.

But really the relationship with ProPetro has been terrific. We came into it when we started first year, where we wanted to just make sure the execution happened. ProPetro never missed a beat. They have executed the cost savings that we are -- we have been getting are exactly what we would have anticipated or slightly better and so we give a good, a lot of credit to ProPetro and how they have transitioned our fleets into their organization and without even missing a beat. So that’s been great.

We do have those shares that the lockup ends at the end of this month. Clearly, as they go into earnings season, there will be blackout period there. So it’s something that we will look at where there is stock prices relative to the value we have got into it and we will have the ability to begin monetizing those in the second half of this year. But it all will be dependent on how their stock is trading and what -- when we think the right time to exit it is. And there’s no prescribed timetable to do that but we have the ability to do it basically after their earnings in August.

Arun Jayaram

What are some thoughts on use of proceeds, you mentioned, you have been active in terms of stock buybacks in 2Q, but what would be some potential use of proceeds?

Rich Dealy

Yeah. I think it will continue to, one, initially go on the balance sheet, but then it really just allows us to further return of capital to shareholders over time in the form of the dividends and additional share repurchases. So it’s just -- it’s built into our model, at some point when we do monetize that initially go on the balance sheet and then be used after that point to fund either dividend or capital or share buybacks over time.

Arun Jayaram

Go ahead, Paul [ph]. Do you want to -- one up here in front.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is about the 680,000 acres in the long-dated portion. Have you any thoughts as to what percent of that you might wish to consider selling and would that acreage presumably be non-core and thus worth less than the average that you have for the company as a whole?

Rich Dealy

Yeah. I wouldn’t say there is, most of our acreage, we have done some pruning over the years and so most of the stuff we think is high quality acreage and it would be -- stuff that would be latter -- the later part of our portfolio that we would be interested in monetizing whether it’s through asset divestitures or through this DrillCo and so it’s stuff that we would really be on in -- if you look at our portfolio timeline, it would be stuff that we would develop years 10 through years 20 type timeframe and so that’s really where we are looking at the DrillCo today to say that acreage that we are not going to get do for a while. Some of it has drilling obligations with it and so those will be the things that we would look to monetize via the DrillCo or the A&D market if the market was there. So I think we will look at both those. But it’s really acreage that’s at that tail end of our drilling portfolio.

Arun Jayaram

Two more from me, could you explain to the audience a little bit more about the DrillCo’s structure and how something with that -- what could be structured?

Rich Dealy

Yeah. I mean, I guess, on for those that aren’t familiar with it. DrillCo, in essence, you are bringing in an outside partner and you will set aside some certain amount of acreage across our portfolio and they will come in and they will fund a drilling program and that could be 20 wells, it could be 100 wells, you will have to decide how big the areas and over what time period.

But they will come in, they will pay basically 80% or 90% of that capital and they will get a basically a net revenue interest in those wells of that 80% or 90%. And so then once those wells are drilled, they will pay their part, we will pay our 10%, they will choose 90/10 in this case. We will pay our 10%.

Then they will basically collect the revenue on their 90% net revenue interest, burdened by royalties on that and till they get a rate of return, which I would say, generally is in that, call it, 10% to 15% range.

And when they get that rate of return, which typically will be three years to five years depending on commodity prices and the well productivity. And then it flips back where we will now be 90% of the revenue interest and they will be 10% for the tail.

And so that’s really how it is and what it does is, all that production will revert back to us after that three-year to five-year time period and payout, and since these wells are generating north of 30%, 40% rates of return, we think is a good way to accelerate that value and meet some drilling obligations along the way.

Arun Jayaram

Rich, you guys had a good 1Q in terms of execution. How are you feeling about the -- how is the rest of the year setting up and including how are you feeling about reaching your CapEx guide of $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion only?

Rich Dealy

We feel real good about that. I mean, I -- I think the team is really executing at a high level. We will continue to see our drilling days improve, our completion be ahead of schedule. So from an execution standpoint the team is doing well.

I can tell you that it’s a big focus inside the organization today and something that we spend a lot of time on. But everything is going according to plan or better than planned right now. So we are very pleased with how that’s performing.

Arun Jayaram

Right. We have one in the front.

Unidentified Analyst

You have a lot of other companies coming and talking about how beneficial a multi-basin strategy is and how -- but they are talking of their own book of course versus what you guys are doing. But -- and they talk about kind of the learnings that they get off the multi-basins and how applicable that is and they can transport it over. So do you feel that you can have access to that information anyway without having the basins or what do you feel that that -- why do you feel that isn’t a disadvantage in your one basin kind of strategy?

Rich Dealy

Sure. If I get the question right, it’s really about being a single asset basin company versus a multi-basin and really what I’d tell you is, we had assets in multiple basins across the U.S. and it really came down about deploying capital and rates of return. And in the Permian basin, we believe it has the highest rate of return in the U.S. It’s got our deepest inventory.

And so when we looked across the basins in the U.S. and where we had assets or other basins we might want to be in, we couldn’t find any of those that competed for capital with what we had in the Permian Basin just given that high oil content and proximity to the Gulf Coast and ability to get Brent-related pricing just from a capital efficiency standpoint and the returns that we could generate it made much more sense to be wholly focused in the Permian Basin versus any other basin, because they were just going to be starved for capital.

And that’s why we really -- we ended up monetizing our Midcontinent assets, our Eagle Ford assets, because they just couldn’t compete for capital with other assets in our portfolio, just given the strength and quality of the Permian assets.

Arun Jayaram

Great. Rich, we are out of time. Thank you very much.

Rich Dealy

Thanks.