Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Energy Conference (Transcript)

Moving right along here, we are extremely pleased to introduce Aaron Milford, COO of Magellan. Aaron served as CFO from 2015 to 2019 and has been our Magellan original since the spin off from Williams. So really excited to have Magellan here today.

I think most of you guys are familiar with the Magellan story but I think it's important to take a step back, a lot of companies in the midstream area are talking about midstream 2.0 and I feel like Magellan was midstream 2.0 10 years before I ever heard the words midstream 2.0. So maybe you could talk a bit about that and kind of the drivers to Magellan's philosophy there.

Aaron Milford

Well good morning first of all and thank you for the opportunity. You know from our perspective the concept of MLP's 2.0 really was just a function of how we have always approached our business and our markets that we serve. In a sense that we've never wanted to be beholden to the market so to speak, so we've always try to run our business with maximum flexibility and resilience in terms of how we capitalize our business to make sure we has many options at all times to fund our business.

So we didn't get into sort of the treadmill of equity issuances and get into the issue of getting higher leverage in sort of getting in that position where everything has to work perfectly all the time in order for you to run a disciplined business.

So we've always had a natural aversion to sort of that condition. So that wasn't something we created that just what we chose and how we chose to run our business. And then as we moved into 2009, it became pretty clear to us that if we wanted to continue to run our business in that disciplined way that we needed to do something with our general partner at that time.

We had a publicly traded general partner and it became clear to us as I said at that time that there was sort of disconnect between the incentives of those two entities. And that ultimately the LP could be disadvantaged or sort of its franchise could be eroded so we decided to collapse that bring the GP and with the LPs.

So since really 2009 we haven't had that GP/LP sort of conflict. So the beauty of that for us was we didn't face some of the tension that many of the firms in the space faced in terms of how do you try and maximize both because sometimes the interest were diversion.

We didn't have to deal with that. And so since we didn't have to deal with that we could just focus on running our business align with the LP's and it just created a simplicity frankly that just made that a much easier dynamic to move through. So in terms of the governance in MLP 2.0, it just started from a desire for flexibility and resilience. It came with a recognition that we needed to be better aligned with our LP's in this simplified our business.

And then thirdly, from a governance perspective, we've always had an independently elected Board so that's not really new for us. So it's just, it was really just more of a natural evolution and then recognizing different tension points through time. And we end up here today and I think others are just reaching those tension points in those issues maybe at a later date in their evolution in what we recognized and sort of adapted too early.

Jeremy Tonet

You guys are quite early, I think it served you quite well over the years. I think one of the other things that probably differentiates Magellan versus others is kind of an independent midstream mindset in looking to provide service for your customers and not compete with your customers. Just wondering if you could expand on that philosophy a bit and how that's positioned you to win business overtime?

Aaron Milford

So in order to understand our approach to the crude oil business which for reference in 2009 and 2010, we really didn't have a crude oil business and it's now become approximately 40% on an operating margin of our business. So since 2009 to 2010 I mean excuse me, since 2010 to currently we've grown that business dramatically. And we have done that on this very model of service.

We didn't create this model for the crude business what we essentially are doing is taking the model that we have used in our refined products space which is still the largest segment of our business around 60% of our operating margin.

And the way we approach that business in terms of being extremely focused on what our customers and shippers need and want and what's in their best interest. And then how do we take assets and service it and apply that in such a way that they give the value that they want to and they get some transparency with it.

And that's the way we have run the refined products business for forever. In that business model we just brought that same business model. In crude, that's what we know how to do that's how we do it and we didn't see a reason to change it.

And what that has meant for us in the crude oil business I think is if you go back and look at the history of the crude oil business a lot of great companies run it - they run it with a very different model with a more integrated model. And there's nothing wrong with that per se it's just how.

But when we look at our service and what we're providing to shippers what we have found is there's a, there's a large contingent of shippers and the like the equation that works as follows. They have production, they want to get it all the way on to the vessel, and they want to do that in this transparent straightforward way with someone that they know that they're aligned with.

And that's the service that we offer, it's just that simple. There's not a lot of the drama so to speak in the middle with how we provide and service. And secondly I think in the crude oil space that attitude towards service and transparency has allowed us to really focus on the quality of the crude oil that we bring in.

So when the crude oil enters our system at the origin, we don't blend that crude oil, we don't do anything with it until it gets on to the boat. So what has happened is the crude oil that comes into our system when it comes out of the system everyone knows what to expect, it looks the same.

And that creates a lot of confidence to our shippers but what really creates confidence and provides an area to add value is for our shippers customers. When they sell that crude oil, they can do it with confidence that they know exactly what it is through selling. And for those that are buying that crude oil, they like it because they get what they bought.

And there's no question there and that it develops a level of sort of certainty and transparency along quality that has served us very well to this point. And we think it’s going to become a more important theme as we move in sort of the larger export markets and more of the international markets.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful thanks. One of the larger potential projects that Magellan has would be the Voyager project which is going through a couple open seasons here and couple iterations I think. What has changed from like day one to now that you've seen in the market that's kind of driven the evolution of Voyager and how does that projects stand?

Aaron Milford

So piggy backing on the comments I made about service to your previous question with our focus on what our shippers want and need and what they're trying to accomplish. When you take that approach to developing a project and what shippers are wanting, or needing or trying to do, is that evolves that means you as a project developer must also evolve. And what you have seen with the Voyager project is essentially an example of that you're seeing us continue to develop that project and changing potential scope of that project to meet what our shippers want to have happen.

So the first extension was done primarily as a result of many of our potential shippers wanting to have an option to come out of Midland. So the original scope was from Cushing to Houston. And then now we have shippers wanting to do this Midland to Houston essentially connection so that they have supply optionality. But the question then becomes, who else might have interest in that. So we extended the open season and sort of try and start betting what is really the value and how much do customers really want this optionality between Cushing and Midland.

So now let's fast forward to where we are right now, and that is we recently extended the Voyager open season yet again with the current targeted date of August 30. We're going to continue to - and again is due to scope changes it's different customers coming and wanting to do different things that we've got to figure out so to speak and that's the process where we are. We're still adapting the project in many ways to what our shippers want. And that creates an open season in a headline perspective. It looks there's a lot of activity or extending again extending again, but that's just the nature of how we develop projects.

We don't go in necessarily with this view that it has, the pipeline system has to do X, Y or. Z. We go on with the idea of we think the fundamentals suggest that we should do something like this and we ask the shippers what do you think, what are you willing to commit to and if they were going to be the perfect system for you what would it be. And it's that process that you're seeing play out for the open season, process that we are currently going through.

So it’s currently targeted to end of August will it end at the end of August we’ll see and if we get to the point where we think we have push that to its logical conclusion we have the commitments that we want for the risk reward trade that we want to make, we'll do the project.

Frankly speaking, if we get to August 30 and it's clear that there's nothing to work on we won’t any further. If it's - we get to August 30 and there's still interest but we need to augment it, we'll continue to do that. So that's just the fact of the developing projects in today's day and age with the approach that we take so.

Jeremy Tonet

So the topic of Permian takeaway pipelines has been quite topical right, where we've been you know short capacity it looks like we're going to be long capacity soon. Just wondering if you could walk us through how that impacts Magellan and kind of how you look to adapt or take on that situation?

Aaron Milford

One thing is for sure I don't think any of the Permian producers need to be worried about whether they're going to be able to get their crude oil to market that's for sure. And that's a good thing long-term for the Permian basin not necessarily a bad thing, but in the interim here you've got this constant interplay between production and capacity.

And will you see that play out in the differential particularly the differential between Midland and Houston that's where it plays out. When it gets really low, that means we're tightening this really low it means there's ample capacity and the fact that it can go from $2 to $11 in a six month period of time tells you that there's a lot of variability there.

So for us we think that what's going to happen long-term will depend on your views of production. And I'm not trying to dodge your question I think that's just the reality. You could take a very bullish view of the Permian and I think you make it seize forecast for 14 million barrels coming out of the Permian. And some of you may say yes, I actually think that's going to happen. Some of you may say, I don't think there's any way.

There are other production forecasts that are lower than that maybe coming in around 8 and there is some potentially even lower than that. We don't forecast our own, we kind of try and take the experts say it’s for living and sort of gauge the ranges.

So if one is concerned about what is going to be the differential and potentially the profitability of long-haul pipes out of the Permian, you first have to have some view of what do you think production is going to be for us. If you look at our guidance for 2019, one of the major variables is how wide is that differential between Midland and Houston and how long do the currently higher differentials extend through the year. We started the year off assuming that we’ll be there for the first quarter and then when we gave guidance we assume that we’ll be also there to the second quarter.

And as we sit here today the differentials are nearly $8, which is a very healthy differential for us the magic number is around $4 when differentials are higher than 4 it stimulates spot business. But consistent with our guidance we do anticipate that differential to potentially drop below that number and it drops below that number because we see additional capacity coming online and production probably not keeping pace. How long that condition exists is to really the $10 million question. And I'm not sure anyone really knows how long that might exist, it can be either short duration issue or could be a long-term duration issue.

So how do we then as a company position ourselves to be as profitable as we can be given all of those uncertainties and how we've chosen to do that, and how we’ll continue to do that is really two ways. It's the service model that we have is that there's certain customers and types of customers that like that, and they wanted and its unique for long-haul in terms of how we run it our system essentially. The second one is integration, regardless of what production may or may not be in the overcapacity or under capacity from a pipeline perspective, we have an integrated system that can go all the way from the Permian all the way to a vessel in Houston.

We can land a barrel of crude at every refinery in Houston almost every single marine terminal that's in Houston including our own. And when you think about a customer making a choice of where they want to be, we think there is a large contingent of customers that want to be in that exact situation operating into the service model that we have.

Jeremy Tonet

Exactly why I want to touch on next the export opportunity seems like you guys have to really grab the bull by the horns there with Seabrook a lot of activity. Maybe you could just kind of walk us through how big do you see this opportunity set for you guys to capitalize and export opportunities?

Aaron Milford

It could be a significant opportunity for us, so just for context we do have our joint venture in Houston with LBC terminals, we call it Seabrook that has grown quite nicely. It’s in a vessel we started a few years ago. Recently at the end of 2018 really created the export capability at the terminal and then we continue to expand that. So we’re going to continue to focus on Seabrook. We're very bullish on what we think we can accomplish there.

Beyond Seabrook and just for reference it will be Suezmax facility essentially at the end of the day. it can handle Aframax and Suezmax. Beyond Seabrook we also see opportunities in Corpus Christi and we see opportunities to potentially participate in other docks in Houston.

We’re chasing a lot of opportunities right now, but there are plenty there and like everything else that we do, we’ll make sure that we get the right risk reward trade in terms of what we invest in and we’ll be looking at it from a long-term perspective.

In other words if you're going to go invest in the VLCC dock, you have to have some view or some opinion or protect yourself in some way with customer contracts to the fact that you might not be the only VLCC contract, and this overcapacity situation that you seem develop in the pipes, it’s not inconceivable that you don't have a similar situation at some point involve into the dock world. So how do you navigate that?

And so we’re being very, very - we’re looking at a lot of things, there is a lot of opportunity but we’re also being very long-term focused and making sure if we do anything that’s really well positioned to be competitive and what could be a pretty competitive market.

Jeremy Tonet

It seems like it’s a very competitive market, so curious on that front with a lot of cooks in the kitchen the export side I guess would a joint ventures on this front makes sense for Magellan or kind of what goes into your thoughts about working with others, competing with others, and how that could come together?

Aaron Milford

We’re almost like MLP 2.0 where we seem to be early to the JV game if you look at our history especially in the crude oil space. We recognized early on that if you can bring a project together and you had partners in that that bringing volume, bringing expertise, bringing alignment to the integration to the value chain, that those value-added relationships to the project.

So to the extent we can develop projects that create that sort of long-term alignment and create that long-term support, we like to do that and we’re open to doing that and that's how we approach the business and that’s how we’ll continue to approach it.

A lot of folks I think assume that JVs are really more of a funding mechanism. They certainly are that but our intent behind JVs is not to raise money. We've got plenty of capacity to do whatever it is that we need to do, but it is a method that we use to create alignment within the industry with our customers and manage risk.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. I do want to open up to the audience as well if there are any questions please feel free to raise your hand to come in here. But crude oil isn’t the only avenue for growth that you guys have. There seems like there has been some activity in the refined product, logistic side as well. A lot of people think that that's kind of a stable mature market and there is not as many opportunities there but what you guys see that's allowed you to kind of continue to expand?

Aaron Milford

Well first of all I really appreciate the question. We spend a lot of time talking about crude oil activities for obvious reasons but we can't lose sight of the fact that the largest segment that we have is our refined products business and there is opportunity there. If you look at our spending this year about 1.15 billion is what we expect to spend this year and nearly 1 billion of that is being invested in our refined products business not our crude business.

And it’s primarily driven by a couple of projects it has to do with the projects to bring product from Houston and take it to West Texas, lot of demand for product in West Texas, Houston is well situated to supply it and its created a lot of opportunity for us.

But there's an underlying so let’s step back for a moment I think our refined products fundamentally people are driving more. They are flying more, and as the economy grows you’ll need more diesel. As we sit right now that's the way it is, so the demand for transportation which is what we’re enabling is not declining its increasing.

The question becomes, as we’re more efficient in how we use the fuels, how does the continued growth in the actual vehicle miles traveled intersect with the efficiency whether it's CAFE standards, whether it's electric vehicle penetration what have you.

And when you allow that intersection what we see happening is really overall a fairly flat sort of ultimate demand for refined products with the components being some slight declines in gasoline long-term being offset by increases in diesel and jet fuel.

But I'll caveat that so its long-term we expected to be flat, but I would caveat that with that's been the expectation for as long as I can remember frankly. And if you do look at a lot of the forecasted that have been put out which you would see is, whatever year you are in the next year there would be some small - low small amount of growth and then in year two you’re going to see the declines in gasoline.

You go to the next year, you have the same shape of the curve, but you're starting from a higher point because gasoline grew more than what they have projected. And you can do that almost for 10 years and lay these charts on top of one another the exact same shape or it's always going to decline in year two but all we’ve done is grow ever since that's the reality that’s what happened. You can see it in our own performance.

So we think it's going to be flat, but you can't rule out the fact that we continue to ratchet up a little bit in terms of growth simply because of the underlying demand for transportation outpacing efficiency gains. And then beyond that, as the flow refined products as you start exporting more and more refined products there is an interesting logistical opportunities that’s created within our system and that is, it makes more sense probably for Gulf Coast refiners to export products to the extent those Gulf Coast refiners use to send product into the midcontinent, presence to midcontinent the refiners couldn’t produce enough gasoline in the summer to satisfy all the demands. So you could often see gasoline come from the Gulf Coast into the midcontinent.

Well as those refiners are putting that gasoline into the world market what’s happening in the midcontinent. Well what’s happening in the midcontinent as you have the midcontinent refiners expanding to fill that void that’s been left and not only that, they're actually trying to access markets that they've never had access to before. An example of that is a Little Rock pipeline we brought on a few years ago until we brought that pipeline on a midcontinent refiners could not put the physical barrel into Little Rock it was all Gulf Coast.

So when we made that connection to our system essentially all the midcontinent refiners can put a barrel into Little Rock. And we have those opportunities to sort of extend the reach of our system because the midcontinent refiners need to fill void that’s been created as the Gulf Coast refiners export void. Thank you for letting me have a long-winded answering to that question.

Jeremy Tonet

No, I think it’s important to think of people who have missed that point which is driven lot of growth for you guys. One other point I want to touch on here and it’s a small part of the business and I don't want to overemphasize it, but I could imagine these lower butane prices are going to be a bit helpful for you guys. So maybe you could just kind of walk us through that part of the business and what the current environment means for you?

Aaron Milford

So on our butane blending business the vast majority of our business is fee-based, volume times of rate equals to revenue it’s pretty much that simple or storage capacity times of rate. But there is a small wedge of commodity - direct commodity exposure butane blending where we essentially buy butane and NGL and blend that into the gasoline and to create gasoline to the extent that gasoline is worth more we collect that margin.

So when we started this year, we anticipated to earn for the year about $0.40 per gallon net margin in that business. And with our guidance updated into the first quarter, we indicated we expect that margin to expand to about $0.50 for the year.

So we are seeing some positive movement in the butane margins that are available to us. What's interesting is with the volatility in crude oil you’re actually I think you’ve been seeing more of the tandem movement between NGLs and gasoline such that the margin staying healthy but it’s not necessarily as of yet expanded necessarily a great deal, but it could. So that's probably going to be more of a future tailwind if it continues to through beyond the 2019 because the good news about our butane blending business is we can't lose money doing it. We might make more or we might make less but we never lose money doing it.

So what we do is as we buy butane we hedge it so for this year we've already got a large percentage of the volume hedge because we like to remove that volatility. So to the extent there is a tailwind or diversion so it’s going to be something that will show up really more in sort of the 2020/2021 timeframe.

Jeremy Tonet

Another area of growth of unconventional production is the Rockies and just wondering Saddlehorn what that could mean for that pipeline. And would there be any other kind of initiatives to grow in that part of the country more anything else you could say there?

A - Aaron Milford

We're spending some time looking at the opportunity to expand our Saddlehorn joint venture. We have about 190,000 barrels a day of capacity roughly 70,000 of that is committed and there's opportunity we move to this year as you noted from our guidance we really expect the volumes on that pipe to pick up and we expect that to continue.

And as we continue to develop the commercialization around the pipe in terms of putting some joint tariffs in place to allow us to attract barrels from deeper into the basin and really try and bring barrels to Saddlehorn, we have to make sure we got the capacity sort of meet what we're selling to be honest with you.

So there's some opportunities just and how we’re commercializing the line that allows us to feel optimistic that we'll find a way to get that pipe expanded. In addition to that, there is still it just general production growth. So in addition to sort of market share gain through some of our commercialization efforts, you also have just a fundamentally growing basin and as we’re able to access more into the Powder River and the Rocky basin more generally that just provides more opportunity for us.

So when you combine all that with increased supply optionality throughout the whole Rocky Mountains not just the DJ along with our commercialization efforts and then the quality of the producers that we have on the system what they're trying to do long-term, we think there is an opportunity there.

Jeremy Tonet

Makes sense. Just want to see I guess industry consolidation is something that that's talked about a lot of midstream players there. What's Magellan's latest thoughts on that I mean historically you've been much better served by just going after the organic growth that you’ve seen but just wondering how you see those trends playing out in the industry and then any thoughts on that?

Aaron Milford

Well I’m not sure that we have any particularly insightful words or wisdom on what's going to happen in the M&A space. We always remain active in looking at opportunities. So for us it's sort of a constant drumbeat of making sure that we are always aware of what opportunities are there, always aware of things that we might may or may not like to do. So we haven't done many acquisitions. And I don't necessarily see that changing, but we look at a lot of them and we look at a lot of different things to make sure we’re not missing something frankly.

Now in terms of M&A generally I think it’s hard because if you're using an open mind and you being critical about what you're trying to accomplish when you put two companies together you really need to be able to look at them and say yes, when we put them together they really is something new and additive putting them together. When you’re dealing with the public realm you've got also be able to churn a pretty high premium bar if you want to be practically prudent about what you're doing.

So those synergies are hard to come by frankly, so and if you don't have a lot of conviction and a lot of confidence in your ability to extract those synergies from our perspective it's hard to make any M&A create value for unitholders. Does it mean it’s impossible, it can happen, but we think it's a rarity that really happens like it should. So we stay very active, I don't have an opinion whether it's going to increase or decrease in activity, but it will remain hard to do.

Jeremy Tonet

That make sense. I think we're down to a last minute here. So I don’t know if there's any final thoughts that you want to leave the audience with?

Aaron Milford

I just think in summary for us a big part of our success I think as a company has been our discipline in the way that we approach the market from a service oriented approach. And those it sort of sounds like lip-service to some extent, but they really are differentiators. When you look at the returns as we've been able to generate as a company they have been pretty good. And we’re going to extend and continue to seek to do that being very disciplined service-oriented model.

And then the beauty of what we have is a very stable underlying business and from our perspective if you want to grow the first thing you have to do is have some stability in your underlying business. Is it doesn't do you a lot of good you’re going to spend a lot of growth capital if your base business is eroding in such a way that you don't realize it.

So the stability of our business, the discipline with which we run it, and then the service oriented nature of how we interact with our customers makes pretty powerful over a long-term period of time.

Jeremy Tonet

That's great, thank you so much.

