Alteryx Driven By Explosive Growth And Strong Momentum

Alteryx's stock is priced for aggressive growth expectations, but not necessarily overvalued if the company keeps growing at full speed and outperforming expectations.

Alteryx is a top player in data analytics, a much promising industry with plenty of potential for growth.

Alteryx (AYX) is clearly on fire, the company is delivering outstanding revenue growth and expanding profitability levels. The stock is priced for aggressive growth expectations at current levels, but not necessarily overvalued if management keeps executing well and outperforming expectations.

The Business

Data is the new oil, and companies all over the world are increasingly capitalizing on the value of their data to make better decisions and optimize processes in areas such as finance, marketing, customer analytics, logistics, human resources, and business processes. Alteryx is focused on making this data analysis process simpler, easier, and more efficient.

According to management, searching for data and preparing such data consumes over 40% of workers' time and approximately 16 hours per week per worker is wasted on unsuccessful data initiatives. Alteryx provides solutions to transform this waste into productive time by automating routine processes within the company's drag and drop, click and run, code-free environment.

The company calculates that its total addressable market is worth nearly $23.5 billion, and over the coming years, the size of such a market opportunity is expected to reach as much as $47 billion.

Alteryx is doing a great job in terms of capitalizing on its growth opportunities and generating both vigorous revenue growth and expanding profit margins for shareholders. Revenue is growing rapidly and the company is retaining a larger share of revenue as profits, so this provides a double boost to earnings.

Data by YCharts

The most recent earnings report from Alteryx confirms that the business keeps firing on all cylinders as of the first quarter of 2019. The company added 277 net new customers during the period, ending the quarter with nearly 5,000 customers, which includes 28% of the Global 2000.

Some of the notable companies that subscribed Alteryx last quarter include names such as Autodesk (ADSK), eBay (EBAY), Luxottica Group (OTCPK:LUXGF), Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), and WeWork (VWORK). The fact that Alteryx is making inroads into these kinds of widely successful and technologically sophisticated companies speaks volumes about the quality of its services.

Revenue during the first quarter of 2019 reached $76 million, an increase of 51% versus the first quarter of 2018. The dollar-based net expansion rate was an impressive 134% during the quarter, and Alteryx produced $16 million in operating cash flow during the period.

Moving forward, management is expecting a sustained expansion in profitability, with operating margin reaching 35%-40% and free cash flow representing 30%-35% of revenue over the long term.

Source: Alteryx Investors Relations

Many high-growth companies tend to generate losses due to elevated reinvestment needs. But Alteryx is already moving beyond the inflection point, generating positive cash flows and expanding profit margins.

The Valuation

Trading at a price to sales ratio around 22.8, Alteryx is priced for demanding growth expectations, that is beyond discussion. However, the stock is not necessarily overvalued if management keeps executing above expectations.

In order to put this valuation in perspective, we can compare Alteryx versus some of the most successful companies in the software sector. These companies operate in different segments, so the comparison is not very straightforward, but it helps to get an idea about the main parameters for valuation and growth among the top players in software as a service.

The table shows the price to sales ratio, market capitalization, expected sales growth and expected earnings growth for Alteryx, Twillo (TWLO), The Trade Desk (TTD), and Paycom Software (PAYC).

All of these companies have a price to sales ratios well above 20, but Alteryx is much smaller in terms of market capitalization. All else the same, smaller companies have the ability to sustain rapid growth for longer periods of time, so this is a positive for Alteryx from a comparative perspective. In terms of expected growth in both sales and earnings, Alteryx also looks comparatively strong, only Twillo is ahead of Alteryx in terms of growth expectations.

P/S Mkt Cap. (Billions) Sales Growth E. Earnings Growth E. AYX 22.81 $6.54 32.25% 64.77% TWLO 24.99 $18.85 33.79% 142.89% TTD 21.72 $11.14 29.29% 25.46% PAYC 21.4 $13.11 22.83% 25.58%

It is important to note that Alteryx has delivered revenue numbers above Wall Street expectations in every quarter since its IPO. This kind of consistency in fundamental momentum is quite exceptional among high growth companies, and it speaks volumes about Alteryx and its ability to outperform expectations.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

If the company consistently outperforms expectations, this tends to push forward-looking expectations higher as Wall Street analysts adjust their projections. In order for the valuation to remain stable, higher sales expectations should drive the stock price higher too.

The chart below shows how the stock price has evolved in comparison to revenue estimates in both the current year and next fiscal year. It's easy to see how fundamental momentum has been a powerful return driver for Alteryx in recent years.

Data by YCharts

A rising bar is hard to beat, and it takes a high-quality business to continue outperforming expectations over the long term. But companies that generally deliver above expectations tend to continue doing so more often than not, and Alteryx has both a rock-solid track record in that area and abundant opportunities for growth in the years ahead.

Valuation needs to be analyzed in its due context. A company with strong financial performance and accelerating momentum obviously deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre financial performance and languishing momentum.

But sometimes it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective. The PowerFactors system is a quantitative system that ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term, and this bodes well for investors in Alteryx going forward. The company has a PowerFactors ranking of 98 as of the time of this writing, meaning that Alteryx is in the top 2% of companies in the US stock market based on financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength combined.

The ranking for valuation is not particularly high at 57, but the company excels in terms of quality (98), fundamental momentum (89) and relative strength (99).

Alteryx is not a cheap stock by any means, but it's not unreasonably expensive by industry standards either. If the company continues growing at full speed and outperforming Wall Street expectations as it has done in recent years, current valuation levels could ultimately be justified.

The Bottom Line

Alteryx is a risky proposition, no doubts about that. The company operates in a rapidly evolving landscape, and it could face increasing competitive pressure from larger tech corporations in the years ahead. Besides, current valuation levels don't provide much of a buffer in case there is any disappointment down the road.

On the other hand, the company is a fairly exceptional growth business with plenty of potential for expansion and being fueled by vigorous momentum. If management continues leading the company on the right track, it has plenty of upside potential over the middle and long term.

I wouldn't jump into a big position in Alteryx at current prices, but partially building a position over time could make sense for growth-oriented investors who are willing to pay premium prices for a such a unique growth business.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AYX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.