Shake Shack: Overheated

After a humbling end to 2018, Shake Shack (SHAK) shareholders are celebrating an excellent start to 2019, as shares are up 48% at the time of this writing. Shake Shack, a wildly popular restaurant with origins in New York City, is mostly known for its burgers, crinkle cut fries, and frozen custard. Shake Shack has been in growth mode and optimistic investors have bid the share price up to $67.34, which equates to a whopping forward PE of 95. In the balance of this article, we will explore why I think the growth story is good, but not strong enough to justify this lofty valuation.

The Bull Case: Loyalty, Rapid Growth, and Diversification

Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti and his company is a story with humble beginnings. Shake Shack started as a hot dog stand in New York City. All the profits went to Madison Square Park. Fast forward to today and we have a chain with what has been described as a cult-like following. In many locations, you see lines out the door all day long.

Part of the cult-like following stems from Garutti's grassroots approach. His commitment pyramid puts customers, community, and employees at the top of the list. Shake Shack seems very similar to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with its promotion of diversity, inclusion and human rights. The company is experimenting with a four-day work week to retain employees and is adamant about not opening a new store until the right management is in place.

Source: Shake Shack Q1 Earnings Report

Make no mistake about it, Shake Shack is in growth mode. Shake Shack has grown overall sales at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32% over the past three years and has increased store count by a CAGR of 35% in the same time frame. That growth has been consistent, and judging by management's plans, rapid growth will remain the game plan for a while. The company plans to open 55 new stores this year which represents store count growth of 24%.

Source: Blair Growth Conference

Another key to Shake Shack's expansion plans is diversification. This diversification includes not only menu items but also diversification of venues and geography. Shake Shack venues include urban shacks, airports, roadside shacks, food trucks, and food courts, among others. As far as geography, Shake Shack is interesting. Twenty percent of all domestic shacks are still confined to New York City, but the company is expanding to markets in Providence, New Orleans, Columbus and Salt Lake City this year. Internationally, China, Singapore, the Philippines, and Mexico are also on the menu for this year.

This growth and expansion do seem manageable and thoughtful. Management is taking the low hanging fruit by focusing most of its expansion in cities where it has had success already. Then they are supplementing that growth by dipping their toes in the waters in new markets to see if the formula carries over. That is smart.

Finally, the company is tempering its breakneck pace. By one measure, you could say that the 55 store openings represent an acceleration from the 49 openings last year. However, investors are and should be mostly concerned with percentage growth, and by that measure, the drop to 24% growth from the historical average of 35% shows discipline.

But... Temper That Excitement

Valuation

While Shake Shack is an excellent growth story, there are some caution flags that investors should at least consider. The obvious place to start is the valuation. Shake Shack currently trades at a PE of 144 and a Forward PE of 95. Those are extremely high numbers. By comparison, most restaurant stocks trade in the low 20s and specialty establishments may trend in the 30 range. And, for those who think these measures are simplistic, we will take a look at how Shake Shack compares to other publicly traded burger companies on some other common valuation metrics.

Data by YCharts

Price to Sales Ratio, Price to Book Ratio, EV to EBITDA Ratio Data by Y Charts

The above chart compares Shake Shack to Habit Restaurants (HABT) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) on the basis of price to book value, price to sales, and enterprise value to EBITDA. In each case, not only does Shake Shack show itself to be more expensive, it does so by a very wide margin.

Financial Statements

I am fine with the fact that earnings growth is decelerating. Not many companies can maintain the ridiculous levels of growth Shake Shack was seeing a few years ago. In addition, cash on hand has been stable and long-term debt has not spiked with all the growth and expansion. In fact, the company has been slightly cash flow positive the last two years.

However, diving into the financials gave me a couple of reasons to proceed with caution with regard to Shake Shack. Without further ado, here are my caution flags from an investor standpoint:

System-wide sales grew by 34%, but that increase only translated into 13% growth in operating profit. Expenses are growing faster than revenues.

Weekly sales per "shack" in on the decline. Weekly sales have decreased from $96,000/shack in 2016 to $84,000 today.

Neither of those items is a dealbreaker as a standalone item. I understand there are variables that do not show up in financial statements or SEC reports. For instance, more of the newer "shacks" may be in smaller venues such as food courts, accounting for some of the declines. At the same time, both sets of numbers do give food for thought when looking at the total picture.

Projections

Analysts project earnings of $.74 in 2020 and $1.03 in 2021. To project further, I then applied a 22% EPS growth rate for the next three years into the table below (an impressive rate even for a growth story like Shake Shack) to see where the numbers would land. It turns out that if the company hits these earnings targets for the next five years and we apply a friendly price to earnings valuation of 30, the stock price would come in at $56.26. Now, the earnings could come in higher or investors could assign an even higher valuation in 2024, but there is no doubt a lot of growth is already baked into the current share price.

Stock YR Earnings PE Stock Price SHAK 2020 .74 30 22.20 SHAK 2021 1.03 30 30.90 SHAK 2022 1.26 30 37.80 SHAK 2023 1.54 30 46.20 SHAK 2024 1.88 30 56.26

Source: Yahoo Finance and Y Charts: Table by Author

Cult-Like Status - Does it carry over?

As mentioned earlier, Shake Shack has been said to have cult-like status, especially in New York City. The first challenge is whether extreme popularity can carry over, especially in markets that have their own establishments that already have a strong following.

I look at the Midwest, where privately held Culvers has over 700 stores and is known for burgers made with fresh and local beef, frozen custard made daily, and crinkle cut fries. Those stores are not going away.

I will also point out that burger joints that were once very popular have fizzled out some over time. Fuddruckers, with over 200 stores, filed for bankruptcy earlier this decade and Red Robin, mentioned earlier, closed 10 underperforming stores this year.

Shake Shack has good management, good food, and a shiny exterior. However, to justify its current stock price, growth has to be more than good, it has to be great. And, it has to be sustainable.

Conclusion

The food industry is competitive. Same-store restaurant traffic fell 1.8% YOY this March, according to QSR Magazine. And, while Americans love their burgers, the success of meat substitutes produced by Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat (BYND) indicate this is not a growth industry.

Shake Shack is a great story and a very good company. However, with its sky-high valuation and the competitive landscape of both the burger industry and the restaurant space as a whole, I would proceed with great caution. In fact, in this case, I would put my investing dollars somewhere else.

