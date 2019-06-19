Analysis Of Genocea's Therapeutic Herpes Vaccine

Investors hoping for a sale or partnership of GEN-003 are likely to be disappointed.

New antivirals in development reduce the lesion rate and viral shedding rate greater than currently approved antivirals. A live-attenuated herpes vaccine is in development.

Genocea's therapeutic HSV2 vaccine GEN-003 reduced the lesion rate greater than placebo, but not viral shedding in a Phase 2b study. An effective herpes vaccine will likely require a live-attenuated virus.

In my previous Genocea (GNCA) article, I initially expressed my belief therapeutic herpes simplex vaccine GEN-003 produced mixed results and wouldn't enter Phase 3 clinical studies. Due to objections from readers, I edited my article eliminating my opinion because to defend it would require a separate article. While management believes GEN-003 can address unmet needs of herpes simplex patients, I argue GEN-003 clinical data wasn't sufficiently robust to advance into Phase 3 studies. Investors hoping to partner or sell GEN-003 are likely to be disappointed. With GEN-003 unlikely to generate revenue, a pipeline in early stage clinical development, and cash is short supply, Genocea should be considered speculative and should represent a small percentage of your portfolio until the pipeline advances and cash concerns are alleviated.

Human herpes viruses and treatments

Of the nine human herpes viruses that afflict mankind, three, herpes simplex 1 (HSV1), herpes simplex 2 (HSV2), and herpes simplex 3 (HSV3), are categorized as alpha-herpes viruses due to their ability to establish latent infections in neurons. Both HSV1 and HSV2 can cause oral and genital lesions, while HSV3 – known as chickenpox upon initial infection and shingles later in life.

Vaccines to prevent chickenpox and reduce the chance of developing age-onset shingles have been approved using a live-attenuated viral strain of varicella-zoster virus (VZV). These vaccines have inoculated tens of millions of children and adults – demonstrating safety and efficacy. This begs the question: why have no vaccines been approved to prevent and reduce reoccurring HSV1 and HSV2 lesions?

Sometime after approval of the live-attenuated HSV3 vaccine Varivax, the FDA deemed live-attenuated viruses as too dangerous and sought ‘safer’ alternatives such as: subunit and replication-defective vaccines. After several decades, thousands of studies, and billions of dollars no subunit vaccine has yielded statistically significant results until GEN-003. GEN-003 reduced the lesion rate for one concentration of antigens and adjuvant, but a higher concentration of antigen and adjuvant didn't. It should be noted lesion rate reductions were similar to a lesion rate reduction of currently approved antivirals.

While GEN-003 did reduce the lesion rate, the precursor to lesions, viral shedding, wasn't reduced greater than placebo for any concentration of antigen and adjuvant.

Antiviral medications have been approved that reduce the lesion rate and more importantly viral shedding, but not eliminated according to a study published in The Journal of Infectious Diseases. A new class of HSV antivirals in development are demonstrating greater efficacy than currently approved medications. According to medical investigator Dr. Anna Wald:

We showed that the new drug, pritelivir, which is still in early development, reduced the rate of viral shedding more than the standard, valacyclovir

The lack of efficacy of subunit and replication-defective vaccines can partially be explained by examining the biology of HSV2 viral infection and immune response. Upon initial infection, HSV2 establishes latency in thousands of neurons. Within the cytoplasm of infected neurons, intracellular proteins are degraded into ~10 amino acid peptides and exported to the cell surface through the antigen-presentation pathway - priming CD8 T-cells. GEN-003 consists of extracellular antigens, unlikely to have access to the antigen-presentation pathway that primes CD8 T-cells.

In 2017, the FDA approved a second shingle vaccine Shingrix, a subunit vaccine that consists of HSV3 glycoprotein E combined with an adjuvant. However, it should be noted that no formulation of Shingrix has been approved to prevent varicella.

A replication-defective HSV vaccine, HSV529 with two deleted genes, has completed a Phase 1 study that was safe, elicited a neutralizing B-cell response, and modest T-cell response in HSV negative participants.

HSV2 has ~75 genes and codes for ~80 proteins giving rise to more than a thousand B- and T-cell epitopes. Immune responses to infection depend upon a collective response of B-cells, CD4 and CD8 T-cells. To date only a live-attenuated viral strain of VZV has conferred immunity to an alpha-herpes virus. Privately held Rational Vaccines is developing both therapeutic and preventative HSV2 vaccines using a live-attenuated virus.

Pipeline

Genocea's pipeline consists of early stage cancer vaccines and therapies that will require considerable cash and time to advance.

Financials

As of March 31, 2019, Genocea reported cash of $29 million, liabilities of $29.5 million, and operating expenses of $9.5 million. At that time, management indicated cash was sufficient to fund operations to 1Q 2020. On June 18, Genocea announced it has commenced an offering of 10 million shares with an option to sell an additional 1.5 million shares sending the share price lower.

Conclusion

GEN-003 is a subunit vaccine that has yielded mixed results during a Phase 2b study. The lesion rate was reduced for one concentration of antigen and adjuvant compared to placebo but not for a higher concentration of antigen and adjuvant. The precursor to lesions, viral shedding, wasn't reduced compared to placebo. Antivirals in development reduce viral shedding in a dose-dependent manner greater than approved antivirals.

To date vaccines to prevent and reduce age-onset symptoms of alpha-herpes virus HSV3 use a live-attenuated virus; no subunit vaccine has been approved to prevent alpha-herpes virus infections. HSV1 and HSV2 code for proteins that thwart every aspect of the immune system. An effective therapeutic and preventative HSV2 vaccine will likely require the use of live-attenuated virus similar to Varivax.

In September 2017, management made the decision to shift focus to immuno-oncology and seek alternatives for GEN-003; to date no partnerships or sales have been announced. With new antivirals and live-attenuated vaccines in development, GEN-003 is unlikely to compete in this space. Investors hoping for a partnership or sale are likely to be disappointed.

With a pipeline in early clinical development, cash in short supply and a therapeutic HSV2 vaccine unlikely to generate revenue, make Genocea speculative.

