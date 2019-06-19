Yirendai Revenues Come From Suspect Haircut Loans. U.S. Investors Unaware Of Critical Information. Shares Are Overvalued By 50%

U.S. and International Investors are completely in the dark about what is happening behind the scenes in the Chinese P2P lending sector.

The company's new business developments are misleading, as they would imply a catastrophic squeeze to its net margins.

The company has not disclosed details of its questionable lending and sales practices in its SEC filings.

Introduction

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) is a Chinese peer to peer (P2P) fintech lending company, matching lenders with borrowers who are below the standard of credit issuance from Chinese retail banks, but nonetheless requires capital for personal expenses.

Over 60% of YRD's FY 2018 revenues stem from "haircut loans" (P2P service fees charged to borrowers) that are prohibited by Chinese regulation. Recent developments in the P2P lending sector with regards to questionable lending practices, unethical collections, and usury are not being disclosed in YRD's SEC filings, leaving U.S., Canadian, and international investors completely in the dark.

To address these issues, the author will first present important statistics relating to the ongoing issues with China's P2P lending sector, and then analyze the questionable practices used by YRD to collect its revenue. Critical information will be presented throughout the article which are vital to a thorough understanding of what is going on with this portion of Chinese financial technology market. Without further ado, let's get started.

The Chinese P2P Lending Market

Unlike in developed countries, there are no administrative bodies (such as the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission) which regulate peer to peer lending exchanges in China. Instead, such services are regulated by self-organized internet associations and retail banks. The lack of meaningful oversight has caused the Chinese P2P lending market to bubble into $178.9 Billion in FY2018, almost 22 times the size of the P2P lending market in the United States and 447 times that of Japan's.

The P2P lending market in China primarily serves retail borrowers who are identified as high risk by conventional retail banks and are not eligible for credit issuance. Borrowers who take out loans are, unfortunately, one of the poorest educated in china, with little to no high school education. These loans are spent on various depreciating assets such as personal goods; car payments; mortgage down payments; tuition; etc. On the other hand, many of these loans are lent by the elderly population in China, who despite having plenty of assets, are too as poorly educated due to years of Chinese political turmoil in the 1950s-1970s.

The platforms are therefore mostly run by brokers who exploit the educational discrepancy between themselves and the lenders and borrowers. Combined with lack of regulation, many P2P companies have turned into ponzi schemes. Take a look at the chart below:

Over 850+ fraudulent/ponzi lending platforms were exposed in FY 2018 alone. Furthermore, an estimated 800 Billion CNY worth of P2P loans are estimated to have originated from such companies, which accounts for nearly 100% of the sector's loan volume last year. The cumulative number of victims to these fraudulent lending schemes are estimated to be above 15 million.

This bubble has definitely not reached the end. Let's take a look below:

Between the start of FY2019 and Q12019, the number of P2P lending platforms suspected of fraudulent operations has already surpassed 280+, and its run rate is already higher than that of FY2018 (at 1120 now). Out of these platforms, 73.6% have already been shut down for good or declared bankruptcy. There are 1,300+ platforms still running (down from 2000+ a year earlier), with zero new platforms being launched in the past 10 months.

But the bad numbers don't end here:

- The total loan volume amounted to 245.9 billion in Q12019, down -55.5% Y/Y.

- 85.7 in new loans were lent in March 2019, down -53.5% Y/Y.

- Principal balance of all loans: 8,029 CNY billion, down -3.6% Y/Y.

- sum of P2P lenders and borrowers, up 21%.

With loan quality decreasing, loan volume decreasing but number of P2P participants increasing, there is every sign the bubble is continuing in the sector. Next, let us examine YRD's role in this maelstrom.

Yirendai's Questionable Source of Revenue

Source: YRD Company Filings, Author's Curation

As we can see above, 60.7% of YRD's revenues last year came from a line titled "Loan facilitation services", but what does this mean? Let's check it out below:

Source: YRD Company Filings, Author's Curation

First of all, YRD does not profit from the 10-12% interest rate it stated in its filings at all. Instead, revenues are generated from the premium passed off to its lenders over this basis. This accounted for close to 40% of YRD's revenues in "management fees". This is fine.

As for the rest, however, these revenues are collected from borrowers as commission for issuance of their loans, which can range up to 28% of principal value and accumulates interest on top off this rate (how this leads to usury will be discussed later).

After much digging, the author was able to find a recent development critically affecting the source of these revenues:

Source: Sohu Finance

This reads as follows:

On March 6th [2019], the National Internet Finance Association of China has published a new regulation titled<<Disclosure of Risks Regarding Misleading Commercials, Advertising, and Suspected Fraudulent Practice Directed to P2P Lending Participants.>>, which requires members [lending platforms] to operate within the confines of the law, and prohibits the deduction of interest, service fees, management fees and other applicable fees, or the collection of "Haircut Loans" from the borrower's principal.

Source: Author's Translation

The original regulatory document can be found here.

In effect, this new legislation renders more than 60% of YRD's revenues invalid from their service fee business model. We see in YRD's 20-F filed on April 29, 2019, the only reference to this regulatory risk is mentioned in just two sentences in its risk factors, tucked amongst more than 150+ pages of information:

Source: YRD Company Filings

Up to this point, there is a lot of conflicting information. Before jumping to conclusions, the author will assign YRD the benefit of the doubt. To find out for certain whether or not YRD has been engaging in such malpractice, the author has uncovered a series of YRD lending contracts with borrowers and presents one of such below:

Source: Sohu Finance

The translated and curated version is presented as follows:

Source: Author's Translation, Author's Curation

A simple calculation can then be determined as to just how commission ("Haircut") is charged by YRD for its lending:

% Commission = Consulting and Service Fee/Loan Principal

= 20,200 CNY / 50,000 CNY

= 40% Commission

As we uncovered earlier, charging services fees and or/ commissions on a principal loan balance is not permitted by the National Internet Finance Association of China (NIFA), yet, close to 60% of YRD core revenues originate from such illegal lending practices. Moreover, if we are to investigate further, we can find the interest charged on the loans is not the 10-12% stated by YRD's SEC filings:

(+)Total Balance = 95,324.76

(-)Contractual Sum = 70,200.00

Interest Payments = 25,124.76

Interest Payments/Loan Principal/3 Years (36 Months) = 25,124.76/50,000/3 = 16.7%.

Here, YRD also charges interest payments on the services fees which the company is prohibited to collect (A case leading to usury will be reviewed later). This is not part of the fees passed off to lenders, as lenders only receive only 8.5% of interest with about 350 bps premium from 10-12% passed off to YRD.

Here is a typical example of a YRD loan application:

Source: Sohu Finance

In this situation, the applicant applied for the highest risk class of loan available, the Class D P2P loan (which accounted for over 76.2% of all YRD's loan volume in Q42017) for a sum of 100,000 CNY.

Yet, the funds released ("Loan Principal") only amounted to 80,458.06 CNY, with up to 50,015.09 CNY (or 62.5%) charged in service fees. The illegality of such commission fees is not only limited to regulation by NIFA. Here are the other applicable laws:

Source: Zhihu, Author's Curation

The highlighted sentences read as follows:

Section 200 of the <<Contractual Law>> [of the People's Republic of China] states: "Interest from loans cannot be deducted from the principal in advance. Interest which are deducted in this situation should be returned [to the borrower] based on the loan principal and then have the proper interest computed. The <<Regulation Regarding Compliance of Cash Loan Industry>> published at the end of last year [FY 2018] clearly states: P2P Lending platforms are prohibited from the collection of interest down payments, service fees, management fees, collateral fees, and charging high punitive fees for borrowers in default.

Just how high are YRD's punitive default fees? The author has recovered numerous recent complaints, here is just one example:

Source: Sina Complaints

Based on an analysis of these screenshots, this user applied for an 88,000 CNY loan, but the actual contractual sum was 105,300 CNY (i.e. 16% haircut for illegal service fees) and was charged 1,000 CNY per day for every day of delinquent payment, which is more than 10% of the user's monthly repayment of 9,000 CNY.

Let's do a simple calculation:

1,000 CNY per day/88,000 CNY * 365 days * 100% = 414.77% interest

To put it into context, the legal limit for interest for any kind of loan repayment in the People's Republic China is 36%, and anything over 20.4% is considered usury. YRD went a "bit" far by charging 11.5 times the legal limit on its default fees.

But the problems don't end here....

Yirendai's Questionable Sales Practices

Just how aggressive are YRD's sales and marketing practices? The author has uncovered and translated the following complaint below:

Source: Author's Curation, Sina Finance

The above translates as follows:

After applying for a loan at a retail bank, the client has repeated received calls from a caller claiming to represent "Yirendai Customer Services". The caller claims after registering as a YRD user, the loan application process will be fast and efficient. Loan principal will be released immediately [to the borrower] with low interest, and can be paid before maturity, with no service fees charged for borrowing. Thus, the client applied for a 88,000 CNY loan to be paid within 36 months. Yet, before the client saw the lending contract and gave her signature, the funds were already released to her account. Furthermore, the loan repayment sum on YRD's lending app changed to 114,300 CNY, with 10,300 CNY debited as "consulting and service fees" and 16,000 CNY debited as "collateral fees". Every month, the client also must pay 279.34 CNY in "service collateral fees", all adding up to over 157,400 CNY in loan repayment over 3 years.

Source: Author's Curation, Author's Translation

If any one of the terms above sounded familiar, refer to what we uncovered at the previous portions of the article:

Charging Service Fees to Borrowers - Illegal

Charging Consulting Fees to Borrowers - Illegal

Charging Collateral Fees to Borrower - Illegal

Release of Funds Before the Client Has Signed the Lending Contract - Illegal and Unethical

Readers may be curious why YRD bothers with the last practice. Well, if we look at the last section of the complaint, it states the following:

When the client demanding to cancel the contract, YRD customer service told her a payment of 119,800 CNY is required to do so.

Perhaps not the best customer service for a client who only applied for an 88,000 CNY loan, had funds released to her without her consent, and now owes YRD 119,800 CNY if she wanted to cancel her "contract"....

Let's analyze even more complaints:

Source: YiXinLiCai

This user was charged a CNY 10,500 haircut commission by YRD on an 85,000 CNY loan; he was required to pay CNY 48,776 in interest and 137,340 CNY in its total balance. Of course, YRD is at odds with regulation again by charging interest on the prohibited service fees as well as on the principal.

Source: JRJ.com

In this report from 2018, a user finds YRD's total service fees to amount to a whopping 7.3 Billion CNY out of 41.4 Billion CNY in loan volume.

Source: Sohu

In fact, since the start of FY 2019, there are already more than 2528 complaints about YRD's illegal haircut loans and unethical collection practices. Let's analyze the later in detail below:

What Happens if I Can't Pay?

Well, YRD will definitely "be there" for you. And no, it's not in the respectful manner one would expect....

Here is a collections story:

Source: Sohu

The following is a [phone] recording from YRD collections: "If your default status continues, we will ask a third party collections agent to act on our behalf. If they were to collect at your home, their transportation fees and gasoline fees will be added on top of your default fees, based on 10-20% of the principal left unpaid. If you cannot pay, the [collection agents] will go to every single one of your friends and family and borrow from them on your behalf [to repay your loan balance].

Source: Author's Curation, Author's Translation

They've got no right to say that, do they? Let's look at a second story:

Source: QQ.com [Tencent], Author's Curation

Mr. Xu claims because he only filled in as contact for the default borrower, and not the guarantor, he has no obligation to help YRD's with its collections. When YRD's collection agents heard this, they asked angrily why Mr. Xu did not have the right, and then disclosed [over the phone] Mr. Xu's ID number; home address; name of spouse, contact number for his spouse; name of his parents; contact number for his parents; home address for his parents; name of his company; company address; and company phone number. Moreover, the agent threatened unless he contacted his friend for the repayment of the loan, Mr. Xu will be added to a list in which his private information will be disclosed to the public, and the agent threatened will call Mr. Xu's parents and company as well [regarding the loan].

Aside from the disregard for personal privacy during collections, keep in mind Mr. Xu was only a contact of the default borrower. The author cannot begin to imagine how YRD treats guarantors and default borrowers themselves.

Now, the author would clarify a few things with regards to new business developments in the sector:

Third Party Partnerships Are NOT Beneficial to YRD

Source: YRD 10-K Filings

Diligent investors may discover the following line in YRD's SEC filings. On the surface, it appears to be bullish news, as it generates hope that the P2P lending crisis may be finally over for the company.

But what does this really mean?

After much digging, the author has found the following information:

Source: Sina Finance, Author's Curation

What this information means is after Jan. 2019, regulatory authorities have demanded P2P lending platforms cease its services to retail lenders and instead lend money to borrowers using money from financial institutions.

This is absolutely not good news on Yirendai, and the author believes many U.S. and international investors have been misled on this "new development". Firstly, YRD's net margins are very high, at 20% in FY2018, and all of these developments come from the charge of unlawful service, default, and collateral fees plus the 41% premium charged to retail lenders for using the service (12.0% stated interest, 8.5% actual). If YRD ceases these operations and complies with the standards of lending for Chinese retail banks, margins will be at a risk of catastrophic decline from the ending of questionable operations.

What This Means For The Stock

Many investors believe the increase of regulation will turnaround the collapsing Chinese P2P Lending Sector. This article, however, proves definitely that this is not the case, as more would regulation would deal a killing blow to YRD's illegal lending practices. Third party partnerships are also not beneficial, as this would raise credit standard and nullify high risk lending margins to single digits in line with Chinese retail banks.

Therefore, the author estimates more than 60% of YRD's revenues and 80% of its net margins are at significant risk of decline. Moreover, potential punitive damages are definitely on the table for engaging in unlawful service fee collection, questionable collection practices, and misrepresentation of sales contracts. Based on these estimates, the forward FY 2019 P/E is perhaps inflated by as much as 500% to 30 (6/(100%-Margin at Risk) from 6 today, and the author expects YRD's forward P/E to be in range with Chinese retail banks of 10, or a -66% in stock price from today's close of $14.75 a share.

YRD's Response:

There have been multiple attempts by users to contact YRD's customer service and management team as shown here, here, and here. In fact, as stated earlier, there have already been 2,528 complaints since the beginning of the year. The results were either an automated message stating YRD are compliant with regulations, or an attempt to resolve the situation (but without any reference to legality), or as we have witnessed earlier, a demand for a payment of a 118,500 CNY on an 88,000 CNY loan application the borrower did not even consent to (but YRD already transferred the funds to her account before she signed the lending contract).

Let us look at YRD's responses toward these allegations:

Source: Sina Complaints Date: June 6th, 2019, Author's Curation

Greetings dear customer, YRD's fixed interest rates [on its loans] has not surpassed the 36% standard as governed by <<[Relevant Regulations]>> and hence cannot be considered as usury. YRD has always been committed to regulatory compliance during its business operations, brokering loan origination and collection on behalf of lenders. Based on the contractual agreement, the borrower must pay service fees, consulting fees, and the process does not involve bundling the service and consulting fees onto the loan principal. Since 2015, and earlier than regulatory requirements, YRD has already entered into an agreement with Guangfa bank's wealth management division [as escrow], to ensure the funds that are released to the borrowers are the same as the loan principal in the lending contract. Before the release of funds, our platform has already provided many services in advance, and hence, after the release of funds, service fees are deducted by the escrow bank [and paid to us] as per our contractual agreement [with the escrow bank]. This form of fee collection can allow the platform to continue to operate in a healthy manner, and ensure the pro rata relationship of the platform's revenues and net margins. By using our app, our service department has already informed you of the contractual sum, monthly payment sum, loan term, and other relevant, and the funds were released with your explicit consent. Source: Author's Translation

Does something seem off about these statements? Let us look at the list below:

(1) "the borrower must pay service fees, consulting fees," - Unlawful, not compliant with NIFA regulations.

(2) "and the process does not involve including the service and consulting fees into the loan principal " - False statement. As we analyzed together earlier, interest is explicitly charged on both YRD's loan principal and service fees and haircut commissions.

(3) "ensure the funds that are released to the borrowers are the same as the loan principal in the lending contract" - False statement. As mentioned throughout the article, there have been numerous complaints from borrowers being quoted one figure only to find an increase of 20-40% to their repayment obligations after the funds are released.

(4) "service fees are deducted by the escrow bank [and paid to us] as per our contractual agreement [with the escrow bank]" - Again, unlawful, not compliant with NIFA regulations.

(5) "By using our app, our service department has already informed you of the contractual sum, monthly payment sum, loan term, and other relevant, and the funds were released with your explicit consent." - False statement. As per the example we analyzed together, borrowers are sometime issued funds before consent was given (and have to pay a larger contractual sum to cancel the "agreement").

Based on this response, it is clear YRD is still engaging in all of the allegations mentioned throughout this article.

After much digging, the author was unable to find any of the content, allegations, questionable lending contracts, questionable practices, unethical sales, etc. sourced and analyzed in this article, in YRD's SEC Filings. In addition, the author has attempted to contact YRD's investor relations regarding these allegations, but has received no response.

Hence, U.S. and International investors should be well informed of the risks of the highly turbulent Chinese P2P lending sector before making any investment decisions, and not taking SEC filings from these companies at face value.

Final Remarks

Let's be clear, the author wants YRD to succeed. I know, I uncovered a lot of questionable details about them, but at the end of the day, the author will not be expecting YRD's bankruptcy anytime soon. I look forward to YRD's organic transition into a compliant retail lending company. Until then, however, with the risks of punitive damages, 2/3 of revenues coming from unlawful streams, and 4/5 of net margins at the risk of a squeeze, the author sees no other alternative but to conclude YRD as highly actionable short idea.

Price Target: $8 to $9.

