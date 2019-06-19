Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference (Transcript)

Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call June 19, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Good morning and welcome to the Biogen, Inc. 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The meeting will now begin.

Stelios Papadopoulos

Good morning. I’m Stelios Papadopoulos, I’m Chairman of the Board of Biogen. And I'd like to welcome all of you to the 2019 annual stockholders meeting of Biogen. I'm here today with Susan Alexander on my left, our Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Biogen, who will act as Secretary of the meeting and to my right, Michel Vounatsos, our Chief Executive Officer and Director who will make a company presentation following the conclusion of the formal portion of the meeting. I’m also joined by each of the other members of our Board of Directors, I will name those later [Technical Difficulty] as well as members of executive team of Biogen including Jeff Capello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company; Michael Ehlers, Executive Vice President, Research & Development; Ginger Gregory, Executive Vice President of Human Resources; Chirfi Guindo, Executive Vice President, Global Product Strategy and Commercialization; Daniel Karp, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development; Alfred Sandrock, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. [Technical Difficulty] representatives of PricewaterhouseCoopers, our independent auditor, also participating the meeting and will be available to answer any questions you have for PwC.

The formal portion of the meeting will consist of the matters submitted to vote stockholders as described in our proxy statement. During the formal portion of the meeting, validated stockholders as of April 22, 2019, the record date of the meeting, who are present today and have provided proof of stock ownership or who are participating online and have entered the control number included for their approx materials will have an opportunity to vote and ask questions.

Following the formal portion of the meeting, Michel will make a business presentation and we will provide additional time for general questions. For those of you, who are present at our offices, a copy of the meeting agenda and rules of conduct were provided to you when you came in. If you do not have a program, please raise your hand and an attendant will provide you with one. And I see no hands raised. So, we are all set. The agenda, rules of conduct for the meeting are posted on the virtual meeting site.

Now, with regards to the Annual Meeting matters. Turning to the formal business of today's meeting, I can confirm the following preliminary matters. The Company has appointed Joseph Mclellan of CT Hagberg LLC to act as inspector of elections for all matters requiring a shareholder of vote at this meeting. Mr. Mclellan is in attendance and has a certified list of stockholders who are entitled to vote at this meeting as of April 22, 2019, the meeting record date.

The holders of proxy solicited by the Board of Directors of this meeting are Michel Vounatsos, Jeff Capello, and Susan Alexander. A majority of the shares of common stock entitled to vote at this meeting are present or represented by a proxy, and therefore, a quorum is present for purpose of conducting the business of the meeting.

We will now turn to the meeting proposals. It is precisely 9:03 am on June 19 2019, and I hereby declare the polls open for voting on all matters of business. If any stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy and wish to revoke their proxy or change their votes or if there are any stockholders who have not yet submitted a proxy and wish to vote, raise your hand and attendant will collect your votes or give you a ballot, or you may submit your vote by clicking the voting link on the virtual meeting site.

Stockholders may vote until the polls are closed for the presentation of the proposals. If you've already submitted a proxy and do not wish to change your previously submitted vote, there's no need to vote during the meeting. Additionally, stockholders attending virtually who have a question about any meeting proposal may submit a question now by clicking the link to ask a question on the virtual meeting site. We will take any questions live and virtually once all the proposals have been read. Stockholders, if you have a question that is unrelated to the meeting proposals, we ask you to wait until the business discussion period to ask that question.

Item one, elections of directors. The first proposal is the election of directors. There are 13 director nominees standing for election to serve a one-year term, namely: Alexander Denner, Caroline Dorsa, William Hawkins, Nancy Leaming, Jesus Mantas, Richard Mulligan, Robert Pangia, Stelios Papadopoulos, Brian Posner, Eric Rowinsky, Lynn Schenk, Stephen Sherwin, and Michel Vounatsos.

Item two, ratification of PwC. The second proposal is the ratification of the audit committee selection of PriceWaterhouseCoopers as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Item three, say-on-pay. The third proposal is an advisory vote on executive compensation. Thank you.

Now with regards to the Board recommendation on those three items. The Board recommendations are as follows: Our Board recommends a vote for the election of each director nominee for the ratification of PriceWaterhouseCoopers as the Company's registered public accounting firm, and for the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Proposal discussion period. There are no other formal matters that have been properly brought before this meeting for a vote of stockholders.

We will now take questions of stockholders related to annual meeting matters. And I now turn to you and ask any whether there are any questions in person or online as they relate to these matters and this meeting.

I see nothing, Ms. Alexander, and I -- is there anything online?

Susan Alexander

There are no questions online, Mr. Chairman.

Stelios Papadopoulos

Then, we proceed. Well, I think we just go quickly that this brings us rather quickly to the conclusion of whole part of the meeting because I see no questions online or in person. And record time was 9:07 a.m. on June 19, 2019, I declare the course of the meeting closed. And I would like to remind everyone that most of the votes of the matters to be acted upon this meeting have been cast by proxy, which will be tabulated by the inspector of elections.

A preliminary tabulation of the votes indicates that our 13 director nominees have been elected to Board of Directors to serve a one-year term. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been ratified as our independent registered public accounting firm. And stockholders have approved the advisory vote on our executive compensation. We will file the final voting results with Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K within four business days.

And this concludes the formal business of today's meeting. And the phone portion of the meeting is now adjourned.

I will now turn to our CEO, Mr. Michel Vounatsos who will make a brief presentation about the Company after which, we'll respond to any stockholder questions and comments.

Validated stockholders may enter questions and comments by clicking the link on the virtual meeting site at any time during and after the presentation. Obviously, those present in the room may ask questions at the conclusion of the presentation of Mr. Vounatsos. So, Michel?

Michel Vounatsos

Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Good day, everyone. I would like to welcome all the stockholders online and in the room. I would like to welcome the Board of Directors with the special attention to our new Board members and the executive committee. Dear friends, dear colleagues, good day.

During this presentation, I will be making some forward-looking statements that are based on current believes and expectations. So, this contains risk and uncertainties. I will ask you to refer back to our SEC filing.

So, let's get started with a very strong track record at Biogen. And this is basically driven by an excellent commercial execution on our key franchise. And this is aligned to our strategy of delivering on our $9 billion-plus MS franchise, on launching SPINRAZA, on driving growth of our biosimilars products and you can see a CAGR of 9%. Beyond those, EPS -- GAAP diluted EPS is 15% CAGR and non-GAAP is 17% CAGR. So, a very strong track record for our Company. And obviously capital location was invested in areas of highest return for our shoulders, in line with the strategy.

So, we are all for long-term shareholder returns. And nevertheless, we have to face a situation of the market in the short run. If you look at right to the five years CAGR return, we are roughly at the level of our peer companies. But since the beginning of the year, we have faced some headwind, because of the futility analysis on our important program on aducanumab.

Biogen remains the focused and leader in neuroscience biopharmaceutical company. Nowadays -- and we’re investing our capital to discover -- to research, discover and develop and commercialize products in that space. Nowadays, we have three franchises in the marketplace, MS, historically, the pillar of the organization, SMA with SPINRAZA and biosimilars. Based on the results that we expect in the coming 12 to 18 months, we can have the vision of building a multi-franchise portfolio in the early 2020 as we grow beyond the three that I spoke about. And you can see the vision for the longer run always in the same space of meeting the unmet medical need for the patients affected of those terrible diseases, which is a mounting epidemiology all around the world.

I am very pleased to report that during the past period, we have added 16 programs to our pipeline portfolio, now amounting to 26. We have materially diversified and expanded this pipeline portfolio, again, fully in line in accordance with the strategy that was communicated by Mike Ehlers and myself, a bit more than two years ago. You remember that we did communicate the prioritization of our investment in the pipeline in four core growth areas, and four emerging areas. And you can see the programs that came in line with this strategy amounting to 26, while we speak. And we are very pleased about this larger scope, diversification and larger number of programs. And we continue to invest and develop some therapeutic adjacencies that you are well aware of.

So, this is encouraging and we have more than 10 readouts in the next 18 months. Again, very excited, and each one of those meeting highly unmet medical need.

So, we have a very strong progress on the strategy implementation during the past calendar year. We continue to maximize the MS business that is so critical. This is the foundation of the organization. We have continued to accelerate the launch of SPINRAZA with a more of a global footprint and meeting unmet medical needs beyond the U.S. and beyond the OECD markets while we speak. We have materially developed and expanded our pipeline portfolio that we just described and we have rigorously prioritized our capital allocation. We generated $6.2 billion in cash flow from the operation in 2018 and we did return a large proportion of that to shoulders and did invest also in BD activities.

Last but not least, we continue to invest as remaining and improving the simplicity, the proximity to the customers of organization that has been growing tremendously during the past period. This is the lean and simple and agility exercise nowadays ongoing throughout the organization. And I believe it's critical that we remain the biotech agile and nimble that we want to be.

If we get started in terms of business performance with the first critical aspect, despite an increased level of competition, we have demonstrated a strong resilience of our $9 billion franchise in MS, a market which is approximately $20 billion with 1 million treated patients worldwide, and a market share that is very stable of 35% and a patient count on a portfolio where Biogen patient count of 350,000 patients that is again very stable in a portfolio where Biogen is the leader on interference -- is the leader on oral therapies and is the leader also in highly active products.

We are progressing also with the filing of VUMERITY for which we expect an FDA approval towards the end of the year. And we continue to invest. I would say, we increased our commitment, our new commitment to MS, because unmet medical need remains very, very high in the three categories that are outlined on the slides. So, very pleased with this performance in this very important market and a strong leadership position of our Company. I want to thank all the operations around the world for this very strong performance.

Talking about SPINRAZA now. It's an honor, a privilege to launch a product that is basically saving lives of infants that are born with the most severe form, the early onset of the disease -- of this strategically driven disease with very high level of mortality for the most severe cases.

You can see that the performance is strong with $1.7 billion in 2018, 45,000 patients in terms of prevalence in the countries where Biogen is represented all around the world. And while we speak nowadays, we have more than 7,500 patients in oral therapy. So, one can say that there is still a long way to go. We have a very good product with proven and durable efficacy. We have also a well-documented, long-term safety profile on our product; it's reversible and virus-free targeted mechanism of action, which is very important.

And beyond this first anchor product that is a super success today, we are investing into building the franchise as outlined here on the slides. More important than the numbers is again meeting patients’ needs for those families, for those patients devastated by this terrible disease for which Biogen is very pleased to be the first company coming with a potential solution for those patients.

Moving on to the biosimilars business, a very good performance again, more than 100,000 patients on our therapies. We've launched adalimumab or IMRALDI biosimilars during Q4 of 2018. This is the three NTMS portfolio that we have in Europe. And beyond the performance and the financials, it's also the savings that we are able to generate for the public payers in the European setting and therefore the sustainability of our business, Biogen being in a position to offer both the opportunity to generate savings for innovation where we come with our new products, a critical, I would say add to our value proposition everywhere we do operate.

So, as a conclusion, I would just like to say that Biogen purpose is very strong. We aim to transform patient lives by pioneering and leading in neuroscience. And again, this is a mounting epidemiology all around the world. We have now the opportunity and the obligation to rebound based on the setback that we did face. We’ll remain focused on growing our core business in MS, SMA and biosimilars while at the same time we’ll continue to progress with our multi-franchise portfolio and our pipeline. We will invest in the areas we believe have the highest potential return for our shareholders.

So, this is now the GAAP and non-GAAP reconciliation that you can see, some more information, and more information again.

And now, we are ready, Mr. Chairman, to move to the Q&A.

Stelios Papadopoulos

So, I’d like invite shareholders present in the room or those online to ask questions of management and the Board. Sir, you’re ready with a question? No? You always ask a question every year. So, I was disappointed. You didn’t ask the question this year. So, please? Thank you for coming back again. Please reach for microphone there, so everybody can hear you. It's always good to see a familiar face.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. It's nice to come here. One of the questions I had and I'm sure it's been in the newspaper, but what were the earnings for the first quarter, and what was the revenue for the first quarter? And did it kind of go on the same trajectory that you showed in the earlier slides?

Michel Vounatsos

So, in the first quarter, we had a very strong performance. And my CFO can provide a bit more color. But, Biogen delivered 11% growth on the top-line, with an even more accelerated EPS growth and income growth. So, this was a stellar performance, driven by each pillar of our portfolio, the MS, SPINRAZA, biosimilars, corporate partnered revenue. So, the Company started very well in 2019 with the Q1 that was very solid. Thank you for the question.

Stelios Papadopoulos

Any other questions from you sir or anybody else in the room? Any questions from anyone on line, Ms. Alexander?

Susan Alexander

Mr. Chairman, there are no questions online.

Stelios Papadopoulos

Well, that being the case, I would like to -- yes. Did you have another one?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I read the recent announcement that the Company made back in March about the Alzheimer's. Sometimes when you have adversity, it also turns out to be opportunities. Shareholders didn't take too kindly to the announcement and the price of stock trounced. As I read in the annual report, I believe you are setting aside $4 billion, $5 billion in stock purchases. With the stock being down maybe a 30% to 40% or so, this might be a good opportunity to use some of that cash, buy more shares, get more bang for the dollar, and reduce the number of shares outstanding and put money to good work. I think the stock is selling at about 10, maybe 11 times earnings for a highly sophisticated biotech company. That sounds pretty cheap to me.

Stelios Papadopoulos

I'm glad you’re saying that. We have -- we did announce a stock buyback and we have, as our records show, have executed on some of that. So, in principal, we would not be in disagreement with you. But, let the market decide, if we're cheap or not so cheap. We’re just here to do the work.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Stelios Papadopoulos

So, if there are no other questions, before concluding, I'd like to personally and formally at the same time, welcome our two new Board members, Bill Hawkins and Jesus Mantas, and also to wish a speedy recovery to Lynn Schenk, one of our Board members who just had a quick operation and is on the phone from San Diego, valiantly participating. And with that, thank you all for participating. And we'll see you all next year. Thank you.

