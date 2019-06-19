Stitch Fix's Unbelievable Opportunity That No One Is Talking About

Thesis

Stitch Fix (SFIX) is a different way to shop. Stitch Fix's innovative "client-centric" business model landed in number five on Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies 2019" list. The company has a hidden benefit that has largely gone under the radar that may be the catalyst to drive the company forward. This catalyst is called Style Pass.

Overview

Stitch Fix is a specialty retailer that offers client specific attire. Stitch Fix sends clients a box of clothing articles called a Fix based on the client's preferences. The process begins with a client filling out a questionnaire about their body type and style preferences. From there, one of Stitch Fix's 3,900 stylists will send the client the Fix. Stitch Fix charges clients an initial $20 stylist fee which is deducted from the items the client purchases. If a client chooses to purchase the entire Fix, 25% is deducted from the total price.

The process is ripe for use of technology such as machine learning to better match a client to the types of items they would like to purchase. This blogger tells her story of being unhappy with several Fixes, and finally received a Fix she was pleased with. The more data the company collects on individuals, the more satisfied the clients will be with what they receive. As time goes on, the company will better understand its clients and thus provide better Fixes.

I have not used the service personally, but I know people who have, and while they were acutely aware of the $20 stylist fee, they were not aware of Style Pass in which the company charges $49 for an unlimited number of Fixes for an entire year. The company has not yet made this offering available to everyone.

"Before I hand it over to Paul, I'd like to spend a moment to provide an update on Style Pass. As you know, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage and delight our customers and Style Pass which just celebrated its first anniversary is a great example of that. Today, our one-year renewal rates have exceeded 70% across both Men's and Women's clients. In addition, as of Q3 2019, Style Pass has continued to reduce friction from the client experience and delivered better client and business outcomes. Specifically, the program improved client retention and increased average revenue per client, and client satisfaction as compared to non-Style Pass clients. We will continue to rollout Style Pass to clients in a disciplined manner to ensure that the program benefits both our clients and our business." - Stitch Fix CEO Katrina Lake, Q3 2019 Earnings Call

What's curious is it's very difficult to track down information on Style Pass. The company is slowly rolling it out to customers via an e-mail offer. There isn't any information about it on the company's website, it's interesting the company has largely kept the offer secretive. At first glance, it seems like a promotional offer, but based on the words of the CEO, it appears to be here to stay.

Source

I believe Style Pass will be able to help Stitch Fix generate additional revenue. Stitch Fix is currently operating almost as a pure retailer. The $20 stylist fee is subtracted from the items clients buy, so clients only foot the $20 if they decide not to keep any items of the Fix. Charging clients $49 right off the bat will net the company revenue with essentially no additional costs. Notice how the e-mail flyer above states that deducting the $49 from the purchase is a bonus. It would not make sense for that to continue. With about 3.1 million active clients, $49 per year is essentially 150 million dollars the company is leaving on the table that could go straight to the bottom line. A set price over a certain period of time or for a certain number of Fixes also sounds more appealing than a $20 fee each time. Not to mention, this service should also drive retail sales.

I think the company would be best in shifting to a subscription model such as Style Pass to complement its retail business. Stitch Fix is a retailer with a value-added service attached. By simplifying the cost to clients, Stitch Fix could unlock value. I believe Stitch Fix is undercharging for its services. Clients are getting the value-added service for free.

As Stitch Fix builds out their client base, I believe that they will have significant pricing power. As someone who isn't well versed in fashion, essentially having a personal stylist for $49 per year sounds quite intriguing. I wouldn't be going out on a limb to say many would pay double for that type of service. If Style Pass were a standard of $9.99 per month, the company would net close to $400 million nearly expense free. Stitch Fix could offer a number of plans for different numbers of Fixes at different prices to appeal to different needs.

Competition

Stitch Fix has a number of smaller direct competitors, but it's best to first address the gorilla in the room that is Amazon.com (AMZN). Amazon's Prime Wardrobe is not a threat to Stitch Fix. The key difference is that Amazon's box contains items suggested based on previous purchases, not a personalized stylist. It is another way for Amazon to leverage its expansive customer data, but not a real competitor to Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix's customers are looking for fresh styles, not a box of all of the suggested items that Amazon would recommend.

Stitch Fix has a number of actual competitors, one includes Trunk Club by Nordstrom (JWN). Trunk Club has some key differences that separate the two services. Trunk Club offers 12 articles of clothing as opposed to 5 from Stitch Fix. Trunk Club also assigns a specific stylist to clients as opposed to Stitch Fix's random assignment of stylists. Trunk Club clients can communicate with their stylist and view their boxes beforehand. A major disadvantage to Trunk Club is that the clothing all comes from Nordstrom as opposed to receiving a variety from Stitch Fix.

I would not completely dismiss the competitive threat, but I do believe Stitch Fix has built a moat especially in the area of brand recognition. Stitch Fix also has an advantage of scale in its use of leveraging data to provide customers with better Fixes. Stitch Fix and its competitors both have their respective pros and cons. I consider Stitch Fix the leader in this space, but it is crucial to continue to evaluate how the competition evolves.

Valuation

Stitch Fix is a relatively new company still in its growth phase. If we look over the past 3 years as a public company, Stitch Fix has maintained about 45% gross margins as a public company. Revenue growth was 34% in 2017 and 26% in 2018. Revenue growth over 2019 should be on par with 2018. I think Stitch Fix could continue to grow at this rate over the next 5 years, the company has a long runway ahead.

Currently, the company's earnings are relatively flat. I would be concerned to see gross margins decline, but an operating loss like the company posted last quarter is not concerning. The company has been growing revenues and reinvesting into the business. As we'll see with the company's longer-term projections, the company expects to reduce SG&A spend as a percent of revenue when the company scales.

Source

One of Stitch Fix's key advantages is that the company caters to a large number of clients. Stitch Fix announced it would start offering men's clothing in September of 2016. I think Stitch Fix has advantages with both genders. Psychology supports the general idea that women love to shop and men don't. Most personal antidotes would fall in line with this idea. For men who want to look good and avoid the shopping part, Stitch Fix offers a valuable proposition.

Source

Revenue growth has remained consistent despite falloff of active client growth. It appears Stitch Fix is doing a better job at expanding its relationship with its current clients than growing its client base. I think broader adoption of the $49 Style Pass could help to grow the existing client base. The use of machine learning to better serve existing customers will continue to drive growth amongst current clients. I think there still needs to be an option for one-time stylist fee for clients who are not interested in perpetual Fixes. Generally, I think the company has a number of levers of pull to bring in clients. The service that Stitch Fix provides is inherently useful for a number of demographics.

Source

The company offers investors a long-term financial model. I like it when companies do this, it gives investors a great guide to understanding what management expects. Looking over a 5-year horizon, we can model the company scaling into these margin expectations. I modeled the company being able to maintain that 25% revenue growth and proportionately growing into the margins they expect. Using a terminal multiple of 15x after 5 years and a tax rate of 25%, I estimate the present value to be about $37, representing about 23% upside from current prices. That being said, this does not account for my very bullish scenario in which the company is able to leverage Style Pass to generate additional revenue that goes straight to the bottom line. For now, considering my inputs are based on management forecasts, we have to stay grounded in those projections.

But, let us assume that Stitch Fix does switch to a subscription service and incrementally adds $25 million in additional net income per year growing to $125 million 5 years from now. In this scenario, the fair value would be about $50 per share, I find these estimates conservative if this scenario plays out.

Conclusion

I believe Stitch Fix is well deserving of its spot on the most innovative list. The company invented a better mousetrap. The stock is very volatile and experiences dramatic moves to both the upside and the downside, especially on earnings. While I see some upside based on management projections and numerous drivers of growth into the future. Now might not be the ideal time to buy, but I like the long-term opportunity. For me, I am optimistic on the business over the long term, and would like to add more shares on a pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.