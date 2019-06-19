Agios A Buy On Stock Price Retreat, Cholangiocarcinoma Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted cancer therapies. Its Tibsovo drug for acute myeloid leukemia went on the market after FDA approval in 2018. Idhifa, which is licensed by Agios to Celgene (CELG), went on the market in August 2017.

When I last wrote about Agios, in Questioning Agios Pharmaceuticals' Future Revenue, the stock was at $53.17 per share. It closed on June 17 at $50.66 per share, 49% off its 52-week high of $99.82. Meanwhile, it had dipped to a 52-week low of $41.63 on December 24, 2018. Because of the new cholangiocarcinoma data, I see the short-term risk as greatly reduced. In turn, that means there is less reason to avoid the long-term value proposition at this price, provided you understand the risks of investing in pharmaceutical companies that are just beginning to ramp their revenue.

Data by YCharts

Recent Cholangiocarcinoma Data

On May 15, Agios released top-line data from its Tibsovo Phase 3 Cholangiocarcinoma trial. This trial of patients who had progressed from previous treatments and had the IDH1 mutation achieved its primary endpoint. Cholangiocarcinoma is a relatively rare cancer of the bile duct which is frequently deadly.

Patients showed a statistically significant improvement in PFS (progression-free survival) compared with the placebo group. The safety profile was consistent with previously published data. The full analysis will be presented at ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) between September 27 and October 1, 2019.

A supplemental NDA to the FDA for this indication is planned for submission by the end of 2019.

In addition to potentially adding a new group of patients who can benefit from Tibsovo in 2020, this adds to the certainty that any type of cancer with an IDH1 mutation may be susceptible to treatment.

Q1 2019 Results

Agios results for Q1 2019 were released on May 2. Revenue was $30.2 million, up less than 1% sequentially from $30.0 million, but up 243% from $8.8 million year-earlier. Revenue included $9.1 million from Tibsovo, $2.2 million in Idhifa royalties from Celgene, and $18.9 million from collaborations, most of which came from Celgene.

As I discussed in my prior article, the revenue ramp from the approved drugs has been disappointingly slow to investors.

Given Agios's high R&D and SG&A budgets, the resulting net loss for the quarter was $93.1 million, working out to an EPS loss of $1.59 per diluted share on a GAAP basis.

Clearly, cash is flowing out at a rapid pace. While Agios had a cash and equivalents balance of $708 million at the end of the quarter, unless Tibsovo revenue starts ramping more quickly, Agios will need to either to cut back on research or raise more capital in late 2020. A cash raise would mean dilution of the stock. The level of dilution will depend on the price of the stock at the time. If approval of Tibsovo for cholangiocarcinoma is granted by the FDA and that boosts the stock price, a cash raise would be the typical course for a biotech company.

Pipeline

Here is an overview of the clinical pipeline:

Source: Agios pipeline page

Here is a breakout chart for Tibsovo, showing potential for label expansion:

The main change in the pipeline overview so far this year is that Mitapivat has gone from the early-stage clinical development column to the late-stage development column. It is being developed for PK deficiencies and Thalassemia. Since it is now in Phase 3, with good Phase 2 result in, it also adds to the value of the company compared to when I was writing in December.

In the Tibsovo pipeline breakout, it is clear there is considerable room for label expansion in addition to the cholangiocarcinoma discussed above.

Conclusion

Agios has a market capitalization of $3.0 billion. A typical company with a P/E of 20 would require annual net income of $150 million to justify that capitalization. Clearly, investors are betting that in the future, Agios will generate enough revenue and then earnings to justify the current market cap and share price. But because there is no certainty that the company will follow this path, future profit flows may also be highly discounted. Only time will tell.

The hope is that Agios (and partner Celgene) will sell more of the drugs that are already approved, both in their initial indications and by expanding their labels to other indications. The exact pace of the ramp is not predictable. To get label expansions, the drugs need to prove out in clinical trials; no guarantees there.

Agios is well-capitalized for the short run and has two approved drugs, which is outstanding for a new commercial cancer therapy company. While there are no guarantees, my expectation is that Agios will continue to develop its pipeline, including more drugs from the preclinical phase to clinical trials. There will likely be some failures along the way, given the complexity of the human body and cancer. That is why we, through the FDA, require trials before a drug can be put on the market.

Cautious investors (by biotech standards) are probably right to wait to see how Tibsovo revenues ramp and whether its label does indeed get approved for expansion by the FDA, before buying AGIO. A failure to see a significant revenue ramp in 2019 would likely result in another drop in the stock price.

Note also that Celgene will be acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), thus taking over the sale of Idhifa and the rest of the collaboration. I have seen no information as to how interested BMY management is in Agios or Idhifa.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGIO, CELG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.