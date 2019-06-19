Facebook's Big Win

After months of rumors, the management team at Facebook (FB) has finally decided to dive in, head first, into the cryptocurrency and payments processing market. This move, though receiving no real recognition by the market, has the potential to set up the social networking giant to capitalize on a large and growing trend and will serve as yet one more way that the firm can monetize its massive user base while still keeping the core functionality of what constitutes Facebook free. Based on the data provided, if the company can unroll this feature and scale it successfully, it could put at risk a number of other players in the payments processing industry, ranging from startups like Venmo and Mezu, to incumbents.

A look at Libra and Calibra

According to Facebook, the cryptocurrency it is going to be using on its platform is called Libra. The blockchain-enabled technology, like other cryptocurrencies, will rely on decentralized networks and will act as a means for users to transfer value through the exchange of the ‘coins’ for cash and vice-versa. Unlike most cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin and Ethereum, for instance), Libra is being set up to act more like an actual currency: with its value backed by a reserve of assets.

In all, Facebook is trying to gather around $1 billion worth of assets that it can then invest in safer securities, like government-issued bonds and other ‘guaranteed’ or close to guaranteed assets. So far, the company has received around $10 million from each of the following firms: Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), PayPal (PYPL), and Uber (UBER). It is uncertain how much of the $1 billion Facebook itself intends to contribute. In exchange for these contributions, the parties involved will receive dividends paid from the profits generated (after taking out any expenses used for operations). This approach is incredibly similar to the setup of the Federal Reserve Banking System in the US, which is interesting and logical. Some of the reserves, it’s worth mentioning, will also be comprised of cash put into the system when somebody buys Libra, and the currency has been designed in such a way that the supply of it expands or contracts when needed.

With the exception of dividends received from the reserve, if any, it appears that Facebook will not make any real money from Libra. The real value, likely, will come from the company’s launch of Calibra next year. Calibra, according to management, will serve as a digital wallet, with users being able to access it through Messenger, WhatsApp, and through its own standalone app. Initially, Calibra will be used to send Libra to other users at ‘low to no cost’, but this will eventually be expanded to include bill paying, buying goods in-store via a scan-ready code, and even giving users the ability to access public services like local transit without having to have cash on hand or having a metro pass.

This is a significant opportunity

For investors in Facebook and for the company itself, this could serve as an excellent opportunity. According to Libra, an estimated 1.7 billion people in the world today are unbanked. That works out to around 31% of the global population, and about half of all adults worldwide are unbanked. Of these 1.7 billion, 1 billion have access to a mobile phone, and about 0.5 billion total have internet access. The picture is even worse for small businesses. According to Facebook, 70% of small businesses don’t have access to credit. In addition to accessibility issues, there are cost and time issues as well. Today, a typical cross-border payment can take 3 to 5 business days and it has been estimated that migrants pay out transfer fees in the amount of $25 billion per annum to send money to their home nations.

*Taken from McKinsey & Company

While those statistics are staggering, what’s even bigger is the size of the industry that does exist today. According to a study done by McKinsey & Company last year (covering through 2017), the global payments processing industry was worth $1.9 trillion in revenue in 2017. By 2022, this is forecasted to grow to $2.9 trillion. Of the $3.09 trillion in global digital commercial volumes completed in 2017, 31% were completed through mobile apps. In the category of cross-border flows (including e-commerce), flows of between $400 billion and $500 billion occurred between consumers, and a further $700 billion to $950 billion went from consumers to businesses. Even capturing a small amount of this global industry could allow the company, over time, to add significantly to its revenue which, in 2018, came out to $55.84 billion.

*Taken from McKinsey & Company

Regarding peer-to-peer transfers/payments, it’s likely there will be a positive reception among Facebook’s users. Also according to McKinsey, in the US alone, 22% of people have used a platform like Venmo or Square Pay (NYSE:SQ) or PayPal throughout 2017, with 33% of those aged 18 to 34 utilizing such a service. Even those aged 55 and older used these types of technologies, but at a lower rate of 12% over the same period of time.

*Taken from McKinsey & Company

Takeaway

As of the end of its latest quarter, Facebook had 2.38 billion MAUs (monthly active users) and 1.56 billion DAUs (daily active users). By incorporating a digital wallet onto its platform and enabling users to send and receive money without significant risks regarding capital losses, the social networking giant is effectively serving to bring blockchain and cryptocurrency mainstream. Yes, there will be certain risks the company has to contend with here, but so long as management can navigate those things, the long-term prospects for the company are material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.