Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Treads Water As The Market Wanes

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEMKT: CVR) is a no frills hardware manufacturer “operat[ing] in the industrial fastener industry through the production and sale of the industry's most complete selection of fasteners, assembly equipment and automated assembly systems.” See CVR's 10-K for additional discussion of the business. CVR's products primarily support the U.S. automotive market, but the firm does have a small customer base in foreign markets as well. Last year, the firm generated $37.2 million in sales, of which $4.3 million came from foreign markets. The company has two operating segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. Fasteners is the larger of the two businesses with $33.7 million in sales in 2018. Assembly Equipment contributed $3.5 million over that same period.

The firm's stock price has struggled so far in 2019 as light weight vehicle sales show weakness after years of robust demand and increasing material costs caused by U.S. tariffs.

At its current market price, CVR is fairly valued and it is recommended investors look elsewhere for more attractive investment opportunities. Both company sales and stock price are strongly correlated to U.S. light vehicle sales and if demand continues to contract as the U.S. nears the end of this economic cycle, it is anticipated that CVR's stock price will not break from past historical price performance. This recommendation also goes for those searching for safe dividend income as the potential for capital loss more than offsets the 3.0 percent dividend yield.

Automotive Industry

Demand for light weight vehicles (cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and trucks) in the United States is the underlying driving force for CVR’s products. Through 2025, U.S. light weight vehicle sales are expected to decelerate in the near term and then pick up in the back half of the forecast period.

See here for more information about the U.S. light weight vehicle forecast. However, the current expansion may continue as interests rates remain low, fueling the buying power of the American consumer, and could push the contraction out into later years.

Sales

CVR sales are expected to soften along with the U.S. automotive market. Historically, CVR sales strongly correlate to U.S. light weight vehicle sales. Based on annual sales data, found at stlouisfed.org and sec.gov, from 1993 until present, CVR sales and light weight vehicle sales have a +.67 correlation coefficient. In other words, if light weight vehicle sales increase/decrease, then CVR sales will perform in a corresponding manner. The chart below provides a graphical illustration of how their relationship correlates with one another.

The company could blunt a slowdown in its business from weakening automotive sales by focusing more on its nonautomotive customer base. In 2017 and 2018, nonautomotive sales made up 36.5 percent and 39.6 percent of total sales respectively. Over that period, nonautomotive sales grew 12.8 percent. Management, however, has not provided guidance to support expectations for a continued shift, but this is definitely a trend to monitor over the coming quarters.

Expenses

Steel is CVR's primary raw material and, until recently, has been an expensive commodity given the 25 percent steel tariffs imposed on all U.S. trading partners. The tariffs squeezed CVR's gross margins and incentivized management to stockpile steel starting in the fall of last year in an effort to forestall paying higher prices.

Steel price inflation should normalize closer to pre-tariff levels, however, because President Trump recently announced that Mexico and Canada are no longer subject to the duty. According to the International Trade Administration, Mexico and Canada contributed 30 percent of all U.S. steel imports in 2018. There remains, however, a number of U.S trade partners still subject to the Trump steel tariffs, but Mexico and Canada are the U.S.'s predominant foreign steel suppliers. Therefore, it is anticipated that gross margins should recover to a 22 to 24 percent range, up from 19.3 percent reported last quarter.

Selling, general and administrative costs have historically cost approximately 15 percent of sales. This isn’t expected to change materially going forward.

Balance sheet and cash flows

CVR maintains a healthy balance sheet with ample cash on hand and has historically generated strong operating cash flows to fund capital expenditures and a consistent dividend. The firm’s current cash and marketable securities are more than adequate sitting at 3.0x current liabilities. The firm also owns free and clear all four of its properties used in its operations. Last year, the company generated nearly $1.9 million in operating cash with an OCF margin of 5.1 percent.

And the company continues to invest in building, machine and equipment. For example, management spent $5.4 million over the last three years to make necessary improvements in order to remain competitive. All the while the company continues to pay a dividend, which it has done for over 85 years. In addition, in years when the cash flows allow for it, the company pays out special dividends; the last one coming in 2018.

Valuation

This next section discusses the valuation of CVR using three valuation methods: market comps, liquidation value, and dividend discount model. Each method is addressed in turn.

Market comps

Twenty three competitors in the Industrial Machinery/Components industry with a market cap less than $500m have an average price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6x and a median of 15.7x.

CVR currently falls roughly in the middle of the median and mean at 18x earnings, suggesting the company is currently fairly valued by the market.

Liquidation value

The company is trading over 12 percent higher than its current liquidation value. As a base case, it is assumed that cash and marketable securities are valued at 100 percent, accounts receivables at 75 percent, inventories at 30 percent, other current assets at 50 percent of book value. PP&E would fetch 35 percent of its gross value and all other assets would bring zero value. Liabilities, as always, are worth 100 percent.

Based on the foregoing assumptions, the market appears to slightly overvalue CVR's assets in the event of liquidation.

Dividend Discount Model

The firm is also fairly valued based on the dividend discount model. The Gordon Growth Model is a straightforward method to value stocks with consistent dividend payments. Because CVR has such a long-standing record of paying out dividends (over 85 years), it is expected that the firm will continue to do so into the future.

Assuming a next year dividend of $1.19, capital asset pricing model derived discount rate of 8.0 percent and a perpetual dividend growth rate of 4.0 percent, the company is worth $29.53. Thus, CVR is trading near fair value.

Conclusion

Based on the above analysis, CVR's business is expected to face pressure as the U.S. automotive market slows in the coming years. There is a chance, however, that the U.S. economy continues to hum along, even though this is the second longest expansion in U.S. history, and cause higher demand for CVR products. But the latter outcome is the exception. Therefore, it is recommended that CVR be left on the shelf in order to save room in your portfolio for better opportunities.

