Morphic Holding Files Proposed Terms For IPO

While its technologies are promising, MORF's IPO is likely more suitable for very long-term hold institutional investors.

The firm is an ultra-early-stage company advancing a pipeline of treatments for various diseases.

Morphic intends to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Morphic Holding (MORF) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $75 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm is developing oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for immunological, fibrotic, neoplastic and vascular diseases.

MORF has not yet entered Phase 1 trials, so the IPO is probably more suited to long-term hold institutional investors.

Company & Technology

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Morphic Holding was founded in 2015 to identify and develop small-molecule integrin-based therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, fibrosis, as well as cancer.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Praveen P. Tipirneni, who has been with the firm since 2015 and was previously Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Global Strategy at Cubist Pharmaceuticals.

According to management, integrins are the only receptor class in the human body that use both intracellular and extracellular ligands to transmit signals both from inside the cell to the outside of the cell and vice-versa.

Moreover, integrins are involved in the regulation of various aspects of the biology and physiology of the cell, including platelet and leukocyte activation, leukocyte trafficking, growth factor activation, such as TGF-b, cell adhesion to the basement membrane and extracellular matrix, as well as retention or adhesion strengthening of cells within tissues.

Management states that, as of the time of filing, no oral small-molecule integrin therapies have been approved by the US FDA.

Morphic Holding has developed the Morphic integrin technology platform, based on Dr. Timothy A. Springer’s findings, to identify and develop new integrin targets.

The company’s lead drug candidate MORF-720 represents a selective oral first-in-class avb6-specific integrin inhibitor that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis [IPF].

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development and research pipelines, respectively:

Source: Company website

According to the company’s collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV), the latter would have the right to license MORF-720 for clinical development and commercialization, while Morphic will be entitled to $20 million as well as potential milestone payments and royalties.

MORF intends to advance its a4b7 program and MORF-720 candidate toward Investigational New Drug applications by mid-2020 and as early as the end of 2019, respectively.

Investors in Morphic Holding include AbbVie Ventures, EcoR1 Capital Fund, Invus, Novo Holdings, Omega Funds, Pfizer Ventures, Polaris Partners, Schrödinger, ShangPharma Investment Group, S.R. One, and Timothy A. Springer (Source: Crunchbase, company registration statement).

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by GlobalData, the ulcerative colitis therapeutics market in the US, the five major European Union countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan was valued at $5.4 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2016 and 2026.

By 2026, the US is projected to dominate the ulcerative colitis market with a market share of 80.4% due to the high cost of therapy and medication and high disease prevalence in the region, while the EU and Japan are expected to account for about 16.1% and 3.4%, respectively.

According to another 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global IPF market was valued at $1.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $3.57 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2017 and 2023.

Main factors driving market growth are the increase of incidences of fibrotic diseases, rise in geriatric population as well as a surge in cigarette smoking population.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the large pool of patients suffering from fibrotic disease and the increase in efforts taken by pharma companies to develop pipeline candidates.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

UCB (UCB)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Biogen (BIIB)

Pfizer (PFE)

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Galapagos (GLPG)

Pliant Therapeutics

Indalo Therapeutics

Source: Sentieo

The firm was co-founded by the scientist who discovered for the first time the integrin receptor class, Dr. Timothy A. Springer, whose knowledge was advanced into MORF’s integrin small-molecule target discovery platform.

Financial Status

MORF’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they feature minimal revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $42.4 million in cash and $107.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

MORF intends to raise $75.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of five million shares of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $30.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This is typical of successful life science IPOs and represents a positive signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $386.5 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

"We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the further development of our oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics, the further development of our platform to broaden our pipeline of product candidates and for working capital and general corporate purposes."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen, BMO Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo Securities.

Commentary

Morphic is seeking a typical life science IPO funding round for its pipeline and technology development.

The firm’s lead candidates have not yet entered Phase 1 trials which are scheduled for later in 2019 and early 2020.

The market opportunities for the company’s lead candidates are reasonably large and growing materially

MORF has a significant commercial collaboration with AbbVie for its lead program MORF-720. I like to see collaborations as evidence of early scientific validity for the firm’s lead programs.

Additionally, MORF has already started to receive initial collaboration revenue, which helps to increase the company’s capital efficiency by reducing development costs to some degree.

In general, biopharma firm IPOs for firms that have not yet entered Phase 1 trials are ultra-high-risk.

Although there are instances of initial high returns for a few such firms, it is difficult to suggest that individual investors consider such high-risk IPOs as investable.

In my view, these IPOs are more suited to long-term holders such as institutions.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 26, 2019.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.