Winnebago: Falling RV Shipments Could Sting

Winnebago (WGO) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $564.03 million and EPS of $1.01. The revenue estimate implies flat growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Falling RV Shipments

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth. After a decade of consistent growth, the economy has to cool eventually. Declining RV shipments have preceded the last two recessions. RV shipments are currently in free fall; shipments fell 15% Y/Y for the month of April, and are down 24% year-to-date April 2019. Eventually, falling shipments could pressure Winnebago's top line.

Last quarter, the company's revenue from reportable segments - Towables and Motor Homes - fell 11% Y/Y. Revenue from Motor Homes fell by 17% on a 17% decline in deliveries. Average selling price ("ASP") was practically flat at around $90 thousand per unit. Towables revenue fell 6% due to a 10% decline in deliveries, slightly offset by a 5% increase in ASP. While deliveries fell as expected, ASP did not decline. This implied the company is still moving product without tremendous discounting in order to entice customers. This was a positive sign.

Dealer inventory stood at nearly 23,953 units, up by double digits Y/Y. Winnebago may be stuffing the dealer channel to ensure it does not miss out on unit sales. This could potentially hurt sales of competitors as well. Winnebago's market share has also increased. Based on rolling 12-month data through January 2019, the company's RV market share in the U.S. and Canada increased 1.3% to 8.8%. Winnebago's gain may have come at the expense of competitors like Thor (THO) whose sales have fallen faster than Winnebago's.

Stable EBITDA Margins

Cost containment efforts during the downturn could be key to maintaining margins and supporting the share price. Gross margin during the most recent quarter was 15.4%, up 100 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit of $66 million was down 2% Y/Y. Selling expense of $35 million was up 16% Y/Y. It could take extra marketing efforts to bring customers to market in an environment where RV lots could be oversupplied.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $35 million fell 13% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 8.0% was only down 50 basis points versus that of the year-earlier period. Given the rough environment for RV shipments, a 50 basis-point erosion in EBITDA could be considered a win for Winnebago. If margins remain stable this quarter, then it could be a sign Winnebago could survive the RV industry downturn relatively unscathed.

Conclusion

Broader financial markets continue to melt up and could go higher if the Fed cuts interest rates. WGO is down over 10% Y/Y. The stock trades at over 11x run rate EBITDA (most recent quarter annualized), which I believe is too robust for a cyclical name. WGO remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WGO, THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.