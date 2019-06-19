Southwestern Energy: Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets

The balance sheet is the best it has been in years and no significant debt is due until 2025.

Southwestern Energy (SWN) is one of our favorite stocks to buy when natural gas and oil prices sink, as the stock inevitably recovers when the commodities rebound offering outsized short-term returns. It is our opinion that although supply is high for both oil and natural gas, the two commodities that this Appalachia play produces and sells, this is a blood in the streets moment and that is when positions should be initiated. We believe that despite the current down turn in pricing, SWN has taken steps to improve its operations. As such, we believe that at the current pricing of $3.20 per share, it is time to get back into a position for the next rebound in energy prices. In this column we discuss energy prices as well as steps taken by SWN to streamline its business.

Energy prices

Both oil prices and natural gas prices are key. Both are pretty weak of late. Strong profits were made by the company last year with decent oil prices and moderate natural gas prices but now both have fallen and have taken the stock to new lows. Oil prices are still hurting:

As you can see the one month chart is ugly. Take a look at the one month chart of SWN:

Go back and look at the last month of SWN in the chart above. Look familiar?Now here is the three month natural gas price:

As you can see, in layman's terms, natural gas prices are in the toilet, and it is mostly because of huge supply with moderate demand. Although the most recent read saw a lower build up in inventory than expected, it is likely most producers will operate at a loss with natural gas less than $2.50.

Take a look at the 3 month chart for SWN:

Another familiar pattern right? Ultimately we believe equilibrium is in the mid $60 range for oil and for natural gas just under $3. Our target for oil is $65 and for natural gas is $2.90. A few more dollars down in oil and a dime or two lower in natural gas should push SWN below $3. But these prices, even with high supply, are out of equilibrium in our opinion. We believe the best source of energy supply, demand, and projections is the U.S Energy Information Administration, and they see oil and natural gas both rebounding higher. This creates the opportunity to play SWN and related plays at current levels.

Can the commodities rebound?

The answer is not yes they can, but rather yes they will. We believe oil will rebound first and with more gusto however. We just do not know when. It could turn sharply. It could take months. But we definitely see strong support in the high $40 range for oil, because below this the market forces are simply out of whack and are just not sustainable. So we think that is the time to buy. No one knows where oil is heading but we think risk is to the upside. Still, the sector sometimes puts out data that bad and oil rises. Sometimes it is great news and falls. The data does support a lower price versus this time last year but we suspect demand will rise with the summer. However, we caution you to watch production and supply.

The fundamentals of natural gas consumption continue to be favorable. The demand for cleaner fuels and the commodity's relatively lower price has launched natural gas' share of domestic electricity generation to 35%, from 25% in 2011. Moreover, new pipelines to Mexico, together with large-scale liquefied gas export facilities have meant that exports out of the U.S. are set for a quantum leap. Finally, higher consumption from industrial projects will likely ensure strong natural gas demand. That said continued record high production in the United States means that supply will keep pace with demand. Therefore, prices are likely to trade mostly sideways, unless we get really bad heatwaves in the U.S., or extreme cold in the winter months. Right this moment it looks like a cooler summer may be in store for the central U.S. but warmer in the east and west, so natural gas is likely not to see a sizable move higher or lower, unless the prediction is incorrect. However, we believe that $2.30 natural gas is well below equilibrium and EIA forecasts. In short, we see a bounce.

Streamlining operations

Keep in mind that SWN is not an oil play, it is more of a natural gas play, despite the correlation in the charts. There is exposure, yes, but it is about natural gas, more than anything. A simple look at production provides a clue:

As you can see, natural gas is the bulk of production. It is clear as day. However, the revenues are not insignificant for oil. Let us talk a bit more about production. For natural gas, the company produced 182 Bcfe in Q1, which was 14% increase in Appalachia. Pretty strong. Liquids are both natural gas liquids and oil. The company saw Q1 achieve strong liquids production of 5.6 MBbls of NGLs and 854 MBbls per day of oil. So at over 850 MBbls per day, the price of oil definitely matters. We cannot ignore the price of oil.

In Q1, the realized oil price, including financial derivatives, of $45.48 per barrel down sizably from the prior period and includes transportation costs, which remained in line with original guidance. We can expect this number to be way down in Q2. Average oil prices were $55 in the first quarter. If the translation is pure into Q2, with oil down sizably per barrel two months into the second quarter, we are likely going to see a 10% decline in oil revenue.

That is bad, right? Well yes, but here is the thing. Now this is absolutely key. The stock has fallen 40% since the most recent pricing declines started up again. While the decent natural gas prices in the winter helped keep shares over $4, we are now in a situation where the stock has come down with the sector due to both oil and natural gas price declines.

There are other considerations like hedging, expense considerations, wells existing versus being drilled, etc., so we don't know future mix, but the point is that natural gas needs to rebound in addition to oil. We expect that natural gas corrects back into the higher $2 range, but for now we have been in the $sub $2.50 range for weeks. This will weigh in Q2. That said, the company continues to improve operations.

Improving operations

The company is improving its operation by going to longer laterals with more stages. This remains a simple fact, and some of the stronger companies are out there doing this. The market may not be taking note, but we saw that the number of stages is rising. Basically, this allows the company to complete more wells. In fact it drilled five wells in excess of 15,000 feet, including an 18,683 foot state record lateral in Pennsylvania.

Having deleveraged the balance sheet with the sale of Fayetteville last year, ongoing operational improvements are driving costs lower and production higher. With a rebound in commodities, the company can achieve positive free cash flow in 2020.

What we love is the decline in well costs. In Q1 SWN reduced well costs on wells to sales by 10%t from the 2018 full year average, and we believe the company is on track to meet guidance of $875 per lateral foot for the year 2019.

On the financial front, SWN ended the first quarter with the company's best liquidity position in almost four years. Net debt to EBITDA was an impressive 1.7x down from 4.5x at year-end 2016.

We also like that SWN ensures that capital is allocated to the highest return projects which are rigorously evaluated based on stripped pricing. On the most recent conference call CEO Bill Way reminded us that the company would reduce spending if commodities fell, like they have:

....and as commodity prices are volatile in our industry, I'd like to remind everyone that if commodity prices fall and cash flow funding investments drops below our budget, we will reduce capital investment by a like amount. We will not increase the use of Fayetteville proceeds in 2019 to supplement cash flow resulting from lower prices. This is a critical part of our capital discipline and is another way of saying, like last year, we will not invest more than our capital guidance this year.

Q1 was strong as the company generated $319 million of adjusted EBITDA nd net cash flow was $309 million, which was 20% higher than Q1 201,8 excluding Fayetteville contributions. This was driven primarily by greater production. The cost saving initiatives implemented last year are now being fully realized and have helped reduce debt by over $2 billion last year. As shown in the above slide, the company has no significant debt maturities before 2025 and the leverage ratio is currently at 1.7x

In short, the operational moves to streamline the business will allow the company to weather the storm.

Takeaway

Energy prices are down sizably and this has take SWN stock down as revenues and EPS will take a hit short term. However, we believe that the best time to buy a solid company is when the stock has been nailed but operationally is strong. Energy prices will rebound. With this rebound, SWN stock will also rebound. It may not happen today or tomorrow, but it will not be years down the road, even with high supply. We believe that both oil and natural gas will bounce toward equilibrium in pricing after this downshoot, lifting SWN short-term. For the longer-term, we continue to watch supply and demand, and expect that natural gas will remain in high supply for the next few years, but oil demand will remain strong. A hot summer and cold winter will give an added boost to natural gas. Even without these catalysts, we see SWN as a buy here at $3.20

