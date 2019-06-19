Enzon Pharmaceuticals - Royalties Or Cash?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Spartan Saver as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTC:ENZN)

Enzon is only large enough for P.A.’s.

Overview:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was a biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of innovative therapeutics for cancer patients with high unmet medical needs. However, over the past 6 years, the company has undergone a significant transformation, shedding its R&D capabilities, divesting all assets, and paying out excess cash in special dividends ($3.34/share since 2013). It is now a royalty collecting entity, with most royalty streams at the end of their lives.

I believe that Enzon has a very compelling risk/reward outcome. The company has cash and receivables of $12.5mn, a royalty stream on a drug (Vicinium) attempting to receive FDA approval, and $0.6mn in liabilities. The current market capitalization of the company is $10.4mn.

Enzon is in the process of liquidating. However, if Vicinium is approved and begins generating revenues, the company will likely continue as a going concern while it receives royalty payments. I believe that the approval of Vicinium is a short-to-medium term catalyst that could be extremely valuable to Enzon. In the event that Vicinium does not reach approval, I believe that the company will completely liquidate and shareholders should receive the majority of the $12.5mn in cash and receivables.

Valuation:

Cash: I value cash of $3.6mn at par, contributing $0.08/share of value

Receivables: I value receivables of $8.9mn at par, contributing $0.20/share of value. Receivables consist of $7mn related to a milestone payment, and $1.9mn of refundable tax credits.

The $7mn milestone payment is due to Enzon from a private French pharmaceutical company, Servier. Enzon should receive the payment by the third quarter of 2019 at the latest. Enzon earned the milestone payment when Servier achieved FDA approval for a Leukemia drug. Enzon has the ability to achieve another $10mn-$15mn in milestone payments if Servier decides to seek approval for the drug in Europe. I believe the probability is low that Servier seeks European approval. In order for Servier to pay Enzon the $7mn, Servier required Enzon to amend a previous agreement that would have required Servier to immediately seek approval for the drug in Europe (Enzon management confirmed suspicion of low probability).

The remaining $1.9mn in receivables are refundable tax credits due from the government. Half of the receivables are short-term.

Liabilities: I value the $0.6mn of liabilities at par, deducting $0.01 per share. $0.5mn relate to payables to Merck. The payables were created after Merck overpaid Enzon in royalty payments. The payables will be reduced by future royalty payments. The royalty stream has evaporated; however, management noted that they may not have to pay the liability if Enzon receives no future royalty payments.

Cash Burn: I deduct $1mn of assumed cash burn, equal to $0.02/share. Enzon spent $1mn on corporate costs in FY18. I assume that Enzon spends $1mn more into the future. In the event that the Vicinium drug fails to be approved, I believe that company would immediately liquidate. If the drug were to be approved, cash burn would likely continue. However, royalty payments would more than compensate for the cash burn.

Vicinium Royalties: Vicinium is a stage 3 bladder cancer drug developed by Sesen Bio seeking FDA approval. I believe that Vicinium royalties are worth anywhere from nothing (if not approved) to a very material amount. Enzon will receive 0.75% of all future sales on Vicinium from the first commercial sale until 10 years later. Sesen Bio management guide towards a total addressable U.S. market of anywhere from 2.7k to 14.6k patients treated each year with Vicinium. Management guide towards an annual Vicinium treatment of $150k. If we assume the low end of management’s addressable market, the market in the U.S. would be ~$400mn, resulting in payments to Enzon of $3mn per annum. Enzon has the same licensing agreement in other countries that is not triggered until the first commercial sale in each country.

Sesen Bio achieved fast track designation of Vicinium in August 2018. Sesen Bio met with the FDA on June 6th, 2019 to determine if all of its research was adequate to submit a Biologics License Application. On June 10th, Sesen Bio announced it had received advanced approval, and rolling admission. Over the next few quarters, Sesen should announce whether or not Vicinium is approved. I believe this is a clear short term catalyst for Enzon becoming worth much more.

In the event that Vicinium is not approved, the drug is likely worthless. In this scenario I believe an investor is paying fair value for a liquidating company.

Conclusion:

I believe that Enzon represents one of the best risk reward scenarios I have seen.

Misc:

Additional Royalty Milestones: If Sesen files its BLA application for Vicinium in the U.S., Enzon will receive a €350k payment. Upon the first sale of Vinicum in the U.S., Enzon will receive another €700k payment. If Sesen files for approval of Vicinium in Europe, Enzon will receive a €250k payment. Upon the first sale of Vinicum in Europe, Enzon will receive another €500k payment (see last page of link).

Net Operating Losses: As of Dec. 2018, Enzon had over $100mn of federal net operating loss carry-forwards that expire between 2025 through 2036.

Ownership: Carl Icahn holds 14.9% of total shares outstanding, Jonathan Couchman 11.6% (since June 2018, Couchman has added 2.7mn shares to his position, equal to 6.2% of total shares outstanding – Couchman previously took part in the liquidation and takeout of Footstar. Couchman was head of the liquidation. After liquidating the majority of Footstar assets, Footstar had material NOL’s. Couchman took on a significant amount of debt to purchase royalties. He was then able to use the NOL’s against the royalty income. Couchman did a reverse/forward stock split to remove all small shareholders and took the company private once it had less than 300 shareholders.), Poplar Point Capital Management 6.4% (added 576k shares in past 9 months), Harper Asset Management 5.9%, and Blackrock 4.1% (Blackrock created the position as of Blackrock’s most recent annual report).

Risks:

The primary risk may be that management continues to run the company in exchange for a yearly paycheck. Both the CEO and CFO of Enzon are paid as hourly employees, and only get paid so long as Enzon is in operation. I believe that this risk is mitigated by: the chairman of the board is a Carl Icahn employee (aligned with shareholders), there are several significant shareholders who can have a material influence on the board, and there are no poison pills or golden parachutes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENZN.