Now Retired - Adjusting My Roth Accounts For The Long Haul

Introduction:

A prior article covered what we are doing with our IRA accounts. The beneficiaries, after either spouse, are all charities. Our Roths (and most of our taxable accounts) will pass on to the next generation of our extended family (3 siblings or spouses, 5 nieces/nephews, and 8 and counting great nieces/nephews). Current tax laws make these beneficiaries' designations the most logical since charities don’t pay taxes on IRA withdrawals (people do) and there is no tax benefit of giving a Roth to a charity.

Since (currently) Roths do not require distributions during our lifetime as IRAs do, this will allow us to take a longer view (translation: higher risk) than our IRAs (yearly RMDs needed) or taxable accounts (need to eat and pay Uncle Sam).

My Roth IRA

Classification Asset Name Ticker Account% Yield Bus Dev Corp. PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT 9% 9.76% Mortgages PennyMac Mortgage PMT 6% 8.64% Corp Bonds Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund FFRHX 16% 5.31% Intl Bonds Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund JEMD 5% 5.12% Intl Bonds Fidelity Advisor New Markets Income Fund FNMIX 6% 5.04% Intl ETF iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF SCZ 15% 2.39% Preferred Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund FFC 0% Preferred Priority Income Fund Pfd B 12/23 6.25% PRIF.PB 3% 6.30% Preferred Morgan Stanley Floating Pfd MS.PA 8% 5.00% REITs National Health NHI 4% 5.31% REITs Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 5% 7.20% TX Cash Cash Reserve FDR 23% 2.06%

I recently sold my FFC as it performed so well since December it was now selling at a premium. With a planned equity ratio of 70%, currently about 24%, I will need to sell some fixed income holdings. FFRHX will probably be the next to go as that, plus cash, will bring me close to my target percent for equities. While working, I didn’t have the time to analyze individual stocks, so I used mostly ETFs and CEFs. I plan on using cash-covered puts to pick up 2-3 stocks I like to increase my equity holdings, a strategy I was not permitted to use by my employer. That raises an interesting question: Do I count the value of any put exposure as equity or cash while the contract is open? I will count them as an equity exposure. My plan is to write articles at least quarterly showing the changes I made and why as other contributors do.

My wife’s Roth IRA

Classification Asset Name Ticker Account% Yield Bus Dev Corp. Prospect Capital Corp. PSEC 3% 11.43% Bus Dev Corp. Solar Capital SLRC 2% 7.88% Common Pembina Pipeline PBA 5% 5.02% Convertibles SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Bond ETF CWB 14% 1.82% Corp Bonds Fidelity Floating Rate FFRHX 19% 5.31% Dom SC ETF iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF IJT 12% 0.78% Dom SC ETF Royce MicroCap RMT 4% 8.50% EM Mkt EQ MF Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund FEDDX 4% 1.68% EM Mkt EQ MF Templeton Emerging Markets Fund EMF 3% 1.40% Intl ETF iShares International Select Dividend ETF IDV 4% 4.47% Preferred Priority Inc Fund Pfd B 12/23 6.25% PRIF.PB 3% 6.30% Preferred Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund LDP 5% 7.55% REITs Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund RFI 10% 6.69% TX Cash Cash Reserve FDR 13% 2.06%

The current equity ratio is 46%. It would be 60% if I included the convertible securities CWB ETF, but I don’t think that would be accurate. Plus, that most likely will be sold to raise the equity ratio. The first option to explore: adding to existing equity holdings. These two accounts show the importance of asset allocation. Both have received the same level of funding, but my wife’s higher equity exposure has it now worth 18% more than my Roth.

My Work 401(k) Roth

Moving money between funds in this account has the side effect of changing the allocations in both the pre-tax and after-tax parts of my 401(k) because of the way the company does things. What that means is this Roth is more conservative than my long-term goal. My plan is to move this to a Roth IRA before 2025 to avoid having to take RMDs (401(k) Roth accounts have RMDs). Right now, I am converting some after-tax funds into the Roth version and paying taxes on about 40% of the funds converted. As soon as that stops, I will transfer this account, so it is not tied to the other parts of my 401(k) account, which I haven’t decided if or how much to move. I have to verify if my employer will allow me to move the Roth funds in steps, in which case I might move some later this year as my last contribution will be on August 1st.

Conclusion:

Unless I get bored and take a job in retirement, our ability to contribute to our Roths stops this year. One thing I am reminded of when planning where/how to invest and to whom to leave our various accounts, is not letting the tax laws override good investment decisions – something I need to watch. Also, you need to look at your overall investment portfolio as you make decisions for individual accounts. Risk levels and asset allocation across all the accounts is more important than individual accounts.

I haven’t written an article detailing how our taxable accounts are invested. I have decided to delay that until next year as currently they are mostly in CDs maturing next year to keep income off our 2019 1040 for Medicare premium reasons. I mentioned I sometimes let the tax tail wag my investing dog – this probably is one of those times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFLT, PMT, FFRHX, JEMD, FNMIX, SCZ, PRIF.PB, MS.PA, NHI,OHI,PSEC,SLRC,PBA,CWB,IJT,RMT,FEDDX,EMF,IDV,LDP,RFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.