5 Gold And Silver Stocks To Avoid In 2019

Some gold stocks are simply not worth the risk, however, for various reasons.

Gold and silver stocks provide leverage to the price of the metals and can provide big returns in a bull market.

I'm bullish on gold mining stocks, but that of course doesn't mean I'm bullish on all gold miners. Part of my job is not only to help readers make money on good stock selections, but to also help investors avoid losing money.

Unfortunately, the gold and silver mining industry is full of poor investments that simply aren't worth your hard-earned investment dollars.

Some gold and silver stocks carry too much risk and may carry the following risks or issues:

Excessive leverage (too much debt and not enough cash or cash flow from operations).

Ill-timed or poor acquisitions that don't increase shareholder value.

Uneconomical, high-capex gold projects or projects that need much higher gold prices to turn a profit.

Inexperienced management teams.

Over-hyped exploration projects that rely on resources rather than reserves, or

Miners operating in jurisdictions that carry too much political risk.

I'm not always 100% right on bearish calls, but here's a few past "avoid" picks I've made:

Here are five gold and silver stocks I think investors need to avoid in 2019 and beyond (in no particular order). Note that this doesn't necessarily mean I think you should "short" or bet against these stocks falling - as the saying goes, a rising tide (gold prices) could lift all boats.

Here's a chart showing you the performance of these stocks (two-year period) with the VanEck gold miners index (GDX) in blue. Stock prices below are from the original date of article publication on June 14.

1. Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining is in survival mode, and unfortunately, it looks like things could get even worse for the gold and silver miner.

On May 9, the company reported a net loss of $25.7 million. The poor quarter was blamed on issues at its Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, but also on issues with its Nevada operations.

The company's acquisition of Klondex Mines and its Nevada assets has not worked out well, to say the least. Original 2019 guidance for these mines called for 6.1 million ounces of silver equivalent production or 77,000 ounces gold equivalent, at AISC of $1,325/oz, so there was an expectation for a loss in 2019. But things took a turn for the worse in Q1, with Hecla reporting lower grades and higher costs, with AISC ballooning to $3,056/oz.

Hecla has been forced to reduce spending in Nevada, laying off workers and shutting down the Hollister mine, as its goal is to operate on a cash neutral basis (meaning it doesn't plan on making - or losing - cash going forward). Its new Nevada guidance calls for 60,0000 ounces of gold equivalent production at $1,700/oz AISC. As a company, it expects to produce 558,000 ounces of gold equivalent at $1,325/oz.

Hecla ended Q1 with $11.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $533 million in long-term debt, and with operating cash flow that has suddenly tumbled, I think Hecla is in a tough situation here. While its stock may appear as if it's on sale, I recommend avoiding shares for the reasons mentioned above.

2. First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold is a gold explorer/developer whose poor business model is the main reason the stock has tanked by more than 50% over the past few years.

As an explorer, it has no cash flow from operations, but has still managed to assemble gold projects with a combined resource base of 7.3 million ounces of gold (measured and indicated resources) and 3.6 million ounces of gold (inferred resources) in Eastern Canada. But the company owns marginal gold projects (in my opinion) that are costly to develop and that need higher gold prices to be worth advancing further.

For example, the Springpole deposit in Ontario contains a large resource of 4.90 million gold ounces, with low gold grades of 1.04 g/t indicated. An updated PEA study released in 2017 gives the project a high post-tax value, but estimated initial capital of $600 million, which is several times higher than the company's market cap.

Since it's an explorer with no cash flow, it has resorted to shareholder dilution to raise money to fund exploration, which limits the upside for shares. The company now has 584 million shares issued and outstanding and 665 million shares fully diluted. Following the recent equity raise, First Mining is fully funded to complete work programs for this year, but I suspect shareholder dilution will continue in the future.

It seems like First Mining is intent on continuing to advance its various gold projects, despite its falling share price. Barring a surprise takeover or asset sale, I think First Mining shares are likely to underperform its peers.

3. McEwen Mining (MUX)

McEwen Mining stock has been in a steady decline over the past 3-5 years, and I expect that decline to continue throughout 2019-2020. The issue is the miner isn't producing much cash flow and continues to sink much of its capital into the money-pit Black Fox mine and the new Gold Bar mine.

McEwen is investing in Black Fox now in hopes of future returns. In Q1, McEwen reported production delays at Black Fox, leading to a consolidated net loss of $10.1 million and negative cash flow of $10.8 million. Production at Black Fox totaled just 8,943 gold equivalent ounces at $1,454 AISC.

Costs were higher in Q1 due to higher underground development expenses plus temporary operational challenges such as a fire that damages a crushing plant. It has set an aggressive exploration budget of $17 million for Black Fox (underground drilling is quite expensive), so it believes the resource has room to grow further. But whether or not it can profitably produce gold at Black Fox remains a big question mark.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) also owns an 8% gold stream on the mine, giving it the right to purchase 8% of the gold produced at $551 per ounce, which impacts the mine's profitability.

While the Gold Bar mine in Nevada has reached commercial production, I don't view this as an attractive asset. It required $81 million upfront capex for a mine scheduled to produce just 62,800/oz per year with a $54 million post-tax NPV ($1,250/oz gold), based on the feasibility study. The company is investing $5 million in exploration this year at Gold Bar.

McEwen recently had to resort to shareholder dilution to fund its exploration/development expenses, closing a $25 million registered direct offering in March. Shares were issued at $1.55 per share, with warrants attached.

I also can't get excited about any of McEwen's development projects, especially Los Azules, a copper/gold/silver project that requires $2.4 billion upfront capex, which I think has little chance of getting built anytime soon (perhaps McEwen could explore a sale?). Yet McEwen sunk close to $1 million on development on Los Azules in Q1 on technical and environmental work to advance permitting efforts.

Continuing to sink capital into projects that are providing little (if any) current returns is not a wise strategy in my view. I remain skeptical of McEwen's strategy and I don't view its assets as top tier, so I would avoid shares.

4. Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF)

Acacia Mining, which is 64% owned by Barrick Gold (GOLD), has long suffered from a tax dispute with the government of Tanzania, where it operates all three of its gold mines.

Tanzania has accused Acacia of evading taxes for years by under-declaring its exports, and its president once stated that the company owed $190 billion in unpaid taxes (that's a "b" and not a typo).

In February of 2019, the company agreed to pay $300 million to Tanzania to settle the tax claims.

Since then, the new Barrick Gold, fresh off of its takeover of Randgold, has offered to take over Acacia in an all-stock deal valued at $285 million, or $787 million when valuing the whole company. That's an 11% discount to its stock price at the time of the offer, and it's one of the few times I've seen a takeover offer at a discount to a stock's current price.

Given the lack of any clear catalysts for the stock price, the uncertainty regarding the Barrick Gold takeover offer (if or when it happens is unclear), the tax issue and the various issues of doing business in Tanzania, which is considered one of the worst gold mining jurisdictions in the world, I recommend avoiding the stock.

5. DRD Gold (DRD)

DRD Gold is a South African gold producer which produces gold through surface gold tailings re-treatment.

Its stock has been in a steep decline dating back to 2016. It's a high-cost gold producer which reported all-in sustaining costs over $1,200/oz in the most recent quarter, with AISC margins of just .80% and a net loss reported for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2018. Gold production was lower in H1 2019 due to power supply disruptions, according to the company.

Its financial trends are not looking positive, with free cash flow of negative $261 million for H1 2019, and its cash balance declining by $92.7 million to end 2018.

South Africa also is one of the worst places to do business in the mining industry in my opinion, and I've entirely avoided investing there.

While South Africa recently ranked in the middle of the pack for investment attractiveness, it ranked considerably lower on the policy perception index, and it's also at the bottom of the rankings for "Labor Regulations/Employment Agreements and Labour Militancy/Work Disruptions" as mine strikes are more common than other jurisdictions, according to the 2018 Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies.

Given DRD's unprofitable operations, declining cash balance and the various risks of mining in South Africa, I recommend avoiding shares.

Dishonorable mention picks

Here's a few other gold stocks I recommend avoiding, which fell just shy of making the list this year.

- Alamos Gold (AGI): I believe Alamos Gold overpaid in its acquisition of Richmont Mines for the Island Gold mine in Canada, and its shares have been paying the price for it. While the company is debt free, its cash position has been declining for years now, while its share count has risen. The cash position could sink further if it develops its gold projects in Turkey. Earnings have not been that strong and I don't think they will get much stronger, barring a substantial rise in the price of gold. While I don't expect a free fall in shares, I think shares will underperform its peers.

- Detour Gold (DRGDF): Detour reported strong earnings in Q1, with net earnings of $38.9 million or $.22 per share, and AISC falling to $1,044/oz, lower than guidance of $1,175 - $1,250/oz. However, this could be as good as it gets for the miner this year, as sustaining capital expenditures are expected to increase over the remainder of the year. I don't think Detour is worth considering as an investment until it proves it can produce gold profitability and get its costs down to below $1,000/oz.

- Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF): Imperial was listed on my 2018 post as a gold stock to avoid. The company was able to solve its balance sheet issue, which was my primary concern with the stock, by selling a 70% interest in its flagship Red Chris copper-gold mine to Newcrest Mining for $806.5 million so it can repay its debt. While Newcrest might be able to turn around the money-losing mine, I think it's best to avoid shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.