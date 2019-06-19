Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: The Leading Benchmark Of The Preferred Stock Sector Reached A New High

Introduction

The week was once again quite successful for the fixed-income world. The leading benchmark reached a new high. The 10-year interest rates went to new lows and the bond ETF trades stable for now. Statistically, most of the closed-end funds are "Sell" candidates and we do not have any "Buy" candidates. The NAV/Price spreads are also high compared to the average levels. Currently, fixed-income investors are in the so-called 'safe haven'.

The News

Over the past week, several closed-end funds declared their monthly distributions:

Source: yahoo.finance.com

The amount of the distributions has not been changed as we can see in the picture beneath:

Source: yahoo.finance.com

The Benchmark

The leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) finished the past trading week at positive territory. On Friday, PFF made a new 52-week high. The CEF reached a price of $36.83 per share. Currently, PFF is trading at its levels from last September. The trading volume was in the average trading levels. On the last trading day, the fixed-income index closed the session at a price of $36.82 per share. The fund closed the week with a gain of $0.27 per share.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). Over the past week, the bond ETF closed the week at positive territory. The trading volume was quite low. On Friday, the ETF closed the session at a price of $131.46 per share.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

Beneath we can see where the 10-year treasuries ended the past week:

Source: cnbc.com - 10-Year Treasuries

1. Sorted By Z-Score

Source: Cefconnect.com

The results from the table above are slightly higher than our last review. We have a new leader in the table today.

The Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) is ranked at the top of the chart with a Z-score of 2.30. Last time PFD had a result of 1.70. Statistically the fund is quite overvalued. During the past week, PFD hit a new 52-week high: Source: barchart.com - PFD Daily Chart (6 months)

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) has not changed its Z-score since our last review. HPI is also with a 2.30 result despite that the fund stands second in the table. The NAV/Price spread is almost unchanged compared to last time.

These two closed-end funds have the statistical edge to be considered as "Sell" opportunities. Of course, only this metric is not enough for us. We continue to look for a bargain in the sector. From a statistical perspective, there are no "Buy" candidates in the table above.

The average Z-score in the sector is 1.58. Last time the average Z-score was 1.58.

2. Baseline Expense

Source: Cefconnect.com

The most "expensive" preferred closed-end fund is the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio.

As we can see, the average change in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector. And, as we already mentioned, the performance of the sector let us take a look at the most generous CEFs in the group.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV

Source: Cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with higher yields based on the net asset value. The combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

As we can easily see from the table, the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is not only the most expensive fund but also the most generous as well. The average return in the preferred sector is 7.52%. PDT has a return over 9.65%, which is way above the average result, as we can see.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: Cefconnect.com

The Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF) is the undisputed leader in the table today. Currently, the CEF is trading at an 11.20% premium. Below we can see that PSF is trading quite higher compared to its peer group: Source: cefdata.com

History shows us that most of the time the closed-end fund has kept a tight spread with its peers. This is not the case now. PSF is hovering around its high as we can easily see on the table beneath:

Source: Cefconnect.com

If we judge by the average trading levels and the numbers in the table, PSF is overvalued around here. Despite that the fund is stable and we can see that its net asset value is increasing as well:

Source: Cefconnect.com

The fund also declared its monthly distributions which are without a change as well:

Source: Cefconnect.com

Having in mind the current conditions and atmosphere in the fixed-income world, this might be a good "hold" at the moment. Especially with its upcoming dividend.

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) is still with the same result as last week. A little bit closer to its yearly highs:

Source: Cefconnect.com

Today, the average premium in the sector is 2.64%. Compared to our last article, the average NAV/Price spread has gotten higher by 0.57%.

5. Effective Leverage

Source: Cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And, we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: Cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably, most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 7.19%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.00%.

Conclusion

My conclusion is only one and it's simple - safe haven. The sector is performing quite well at the moment and looks stable as well. The dividend capture strategy is definitely the game of the moment. Of course, we should have hedging reactions when we have big positions but for now, buy and hold is good enough for me. On the other side, if clouds appear on the horizon, we have plenty of overvalued closed-end funds as the numbers show us.

Note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2019, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.