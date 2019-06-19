FLSmidth's Underperformance Seems Overdone

It's always risky to buy into a cyclical sector when overall order growth is likely to slow, but FLSmidth looks undervalued on its mid- to long-term position in the industry.

I didn’t really like the prospects of FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) (FLS.KO) as a long-term hold back in September, but I didn’t expect a nearly one-third drop in the share price, nor the significant underperformance relative to other mining-exposed names like Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), Metso (OTCQX:MXCYY), and Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY). In addition to concerns about an early end to the mining capex cycle, I believe the market has sold off FLSmidth on lingering angst over the company’s weak, low-margin cement business.

While the cement business looks like an “is what it is” situation for the foreseeable future, I think the market is too sour on the mining business and the company overall. FLSmidth is well-aligned with the mining industry’s push towards automation and productivity and I believe copper, gold, and coal prices remain supportive for the business. With the shares more than 20% below fair value, this is a name to consider, but the U.S. ADRs have lousy liquidity and if macro weakness spreads, it’ll likely pressure commodity prices and mining names in the near term.

Mining Spending Will Slow, But Not Vanish

Although FLSmidth has seen revenue growth in its mining business slow from double-digit growth to single-digit growth (up 6% in the first quarter), and overall mining capex growth is likely to decelerate further, I see a difference between “decelerate” and “go negative”. To that end, FLSmidth’s mining business saw base order growth of 10% in the first quarter and 33% growth in the backlog, with about four quarters’ worth of revenue in that backlog.

Why be bullish on mining, particularly with more cautious guidance from companies like Caterpillar (CAT), Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) and Epirioc? For me, it’s about FLSmidth’s market position and value proposition. Although the mining equipment fleet is the oldest its been in 30 years and miners have under-invested over the last five years, mine operators are focused intently on productivity improvements, and a lot of FLSmidth’s business is built around driving productivity.

Management has reported growing customer inquiries into technologies/products that could reduce or eliminate trucks at the mine site (a risk for Caterpillar and Komatsu), move more crushing/grinding/sorting underground (so operators don’t have to move around tons of worthless rock), and further digitalize their operations.

I also believe the company’s core leaching and tailings technologies will get a closer look in the coming years. A tailings dam disaster has caused huge problems for Vale (VALE) and refocused investor attention on the risks and costs of tailings dams. FLSmidth’s EcoTails (developed with Goldcorp (GG)) comingles dry tailings and waste rock into a safer and much more stable end waste product. Not only does recapturing 95% of the water mean that you don’t have the dangerous waste slurry (which has to be kept dammed up), but that enhanced water recycling should be appealing as more and more countries push back on the ecological consequences of mining (including high water use in water-scarce/drought-vulnerable areas).

On the leaching side, the company’s rapid oxidative leaching technology (developed with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY)) can leach 99% of the available copper in under eight hours, while the current standard leaches less than 95% in up to 60 hours. In a world of steadily falling ore grades, FLSmidth’s technology can enhance the productivity and profitability of existing mines, in part by allowing companies to profitably extract more of the copper that is there in the rock.

(the chart below highlights the steady decline in copper ore grades)

Source: Morgan Stanley / Wood Mackenzie

Apart from all of that, I also believe current prices are still highly supportive of mining capex investment. Although investment in capex would probably stop if copper prices fell below $4K, recent price/marginal cost curves are quite favorable for most of the key minerals to FLSmidth (copper, gold, coal, iron).

Cement Shoes

FLSmidth’s cement business is doing the company no favors, and likely won’t anytime soon. The cement industry is operating well below capacity on a global basis, and there’s just not much interest in new capacity investments, nor has there been enough pressure from governments to push a retrofit cycle to reduce emissions (cement/concrete manufacturing is a major contributor to global CO2 levels).

Cement equipment revenue was down 1% in the first quarter and base orders were up 1%, and I don’t see much near-term improvement. Margins have eroded (down 250 bps in Q1 to below 4% on an adjusted EBITA basis) as the company has been working through some lower-margin orders, but it’s going to be challenging to make this business anything other than a drag without better volumes. Still, I think the magnitude of the drag is worth considering – cement contributes about 40% of company revenue and about 20% of EBITA, but I don’t see that getting too much worse from here, and I expect margins in the 5% to 6% range over the next few years (versus 11.5% to 12.5% for mining).

The Outlook

I’m looking for long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 4% from FLSmidth, with better growth over the next five years on deferred/catch-up spending in mining. Mining will always be a cyclical business (and modeling those cycles is difficult at best), but I do believe FLSmidth’s productivity-enhancing products and technology will help the company outgrow underlying mining industry capex. I’m looking for FCF margins to improve into the mid-single-digits (versus a trailing average in the low single-digits). I believe FCF margins have been depressed by some exceptional items and by the downturn in the mining cycle, but I acknowledge this is an area where I may be too bullish.

Between discounted cash flow and margin-and-growth-driven EV/EBTIDA, I believe fair value is around DKK 330-370, or $5 to $5.50 per ADR. As I said in the open, the U.S. ADRs are not very liquid.

The Bottom Line

I do believe we’re past the point of peak growth in mining capex orders across the sector, but I think FLSmidth can still outperform as it generates better orders from productivity-centric technologies and delivers on that backlog. Likewise, I expect the negative impact of the cement business to abate and take some of the pressure off. This is an out-of-consensus call, and a risky one at that given the cyclical and macro risks of mining, but I think FLSmidth is currently undervalued relative to their long-term position in the mining value chain.

