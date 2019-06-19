Royal Bank Of Canada: There Is Growth, But The Price Isn't Reflecting This

For this reason, it could be a while before Royal Bank of Canada starts to see upside in the price.

While net income itself has been growing, the bank has been increasingly dependent on U.S. led growth to sustain this.

Last October, I made the argument that Royal Bank of Canada (RY) could still have significant upside from the price of $76 at the time.

However, the stock has not seen any particular upside since then:

That said, when we compare the stock to its competitors, we see that there has been very little movement for these stocks either:

When I recently covered TD Bank (TD), I argued that Canadian banks appear to be more attractively valued at this time than their U.S. counterparts, and that significant upside remains as a result.

However, the timing of this is another matter. Royal Bank of Canada could well see upside from here. However, the bank saw a significant decline in the past year, and it could be quite a while before the stock starts to pick up momentum once more.

So, what exactly is happening with the Canadian banking sector at this time?

In spite of the high household debt situation in Canada, Royal Bank of Canada has been bucking the trend in that the bank has seen significant loan growth for mortgages, with its domestic mortgage book having expanded by 5.2% for Q2 2019.

When we look at the P/E ratio and EPS growth compared to last year, we can see that while the movement in the P/E ratio and EPS has been slight, earnings have been growing slightly while the P/E ratio has been dropping slightly:

Granted, the ideal time for entry on a price basis was back in January - when there was a large mismatch between price and earnings growth. That said, should we start to see earnings growth accelerate once more, then I take the view that the stock still has significant upside built in.

As regards Canada's macroeconomic situation as a whole, the economy is still highly dependent on exports to sustain growth, and the recent uncertainty regarding a fresh NAFTA trade deal has caused significant uncertainty for Canada. The more important question is - how does this specifically impact the Canadian banking industry, and particularly Royal Bank of Canada?

Firstly, Royal Bank of Canada is significantly less exposed to the United States than TD Bank which has a significant presence there. With that being said, the U.S. represented 23% of total bank revenue in the last 12 months. In particular, while PCL (provision for credit losses) has decreased by $87 million QoQ due to favorable changes in macroeconomic variables, the PCL on impaired loans actually increased by $60 million for the Canadian commercial banking sector.

Moreover, a significant source of net income growth (up by 17% year-on-year) was growth in Global Markets revenue. While this was offset by lower U.S. equity trading revenue and lower foreign exchange trading in Canada, a major reason for the boost in net income across this segment has been higher levels of fixed income trading and equity origination in North America. With the Federal Reserve contemplating lowering interest rates, along with stocks rallying on news that the ECB intends to inject fresh stimulus into the market, this could give a boost to trading revenues going forward.

However, it is particularly notable that Royal Bank of Canada is significantly dependent on growth outside its home country at this point in time, and as a result we may end up seeing a lag between earnings growth and price, i.e. investors may well prefer to invest in U.S. financial stocks which have more exposure to that market - my view is that it will ultimately take a significant rebound in growth in Canada itself for the stock to surge significantly higher.

I remain long Royal Bank of Canada, and do not intend to sell. However, the bank is dependent on growth in the south to sustain its business right now. While I foresee that the bank will continue to increase earnings, it may be a while before price follows suit - specifically until such time that we see growth rebound in Canada itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

