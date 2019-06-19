Cambium Networks Proposes IPO Terms

While the company is profitable and generating positive cash flow from operations, I'm puzzled by the lack of discussion from management about 5G.

Cambium Networks aims to raise $81 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Cambium Networks (CMBM) has filed to raise gross proceeds of up to $81 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides network operators with wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions.

CMBM is growing moderately and management hasn’t articulated a vision for the firm’s approach to 5G rollout, which I find puzzling.

Company And Technology

Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based Cambium was founded in 2011 as Vector Cambium Holdings and has developed Wi-Fi and wireless broadband point-to-point [PTP] and point-to-multipoint [PMP] platforms that serve more than 10,000 network operators.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Atul Bhatnagar, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously president, CEO and board member at Ixia.

Cambium Networks has developed W-iFi and wireless broadband PTP and PMP platforms that allow organizations of all types to build communication networks with a range of over 100 kilometers.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Cambium Networks

CMBM’s products include smart antennas, radio-frequency algorithms, intelligent radios, wireless-aware switches as well as its cloud-based network infrastructure management software.

Management states the company’s products are typically sold to mid-sized service providers, such as wireless internet service companies serving between 5,000 and 200,000 subscribers, enterprise networks, and sensor heavy industrial networks.

Customer Acquisition

Cambium’s marketing expenses consist of the company’s teams tasked with sales, marketing, service and product line management, as well as CMBM’s promotional materials, demonstration equipment, training programs, trade shows, marketing programs, national and local regulatory approval on its products, travel and entertainment, as well as recruiting.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been uneven but trending lower, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 15.0% 2018 17.6% 2017 17.2%

Sources: Company registration statement andIPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 0.9x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.9 2018 0.6

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market And Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global wireless infrastructure market was valued at $69.44 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing traction of 4G, 5G and high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure, the ongoing trends of AI for telecommunication applications, Bring Your Own Device [BYOD], Wear Your Own Device [WYOD], and cloud computing.

Regions with a rapid rise in digitalization and Internet use, such as the Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA regions, are projected to grow at the fastest rate, with Singapore and Hong Kong to be key contributors to APAC’s anticipated growth.

Major competitors that provide or are developing wireless infrastructure solutions include:

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

Radwin

MikroTik

Telrad

SIAE Microelettronica

SAF Tehnika

Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Ruckus Wireless (ARRS)

Cisco Meraki (CSCO)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Cambium’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increased top line revenue

Growing gross profit but decreased gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit and operating margin

Uneven net income and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 68,112,000 16.5% 2018 $ 241,762,000 11.6% 2017 $ 216,671,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 31,790,000 12.7% 2018 $ 115,495,000 4.3% 2017 $ 110,711,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 46.67% 2018 47.77% 2017 51.10% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ 4,679,000 6.9% 2018 $ 6,351,000 2.6% 2017 $ 14,873,000 6.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ 1,862,000 2018 $ (1,513,000) 2017 $ 9,128,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ 3,255,000 2018 $ (10,395,000) 2017 $ 23,001,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $3.8 million in cash and $221.8 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019 was a negative ($5.4 million).

IPO Details

CMBM intends to raise $81 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 5.8 million shares of its common stock at a midpoint price of $14.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $354.7 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use an aggregate of $30.7 million of the net proceeds to pay down our indebtedness under our credit facility (this number could change as we are required under the terms of the amendment we are entering into simultaneously with this offering to repay such amount as needed so that the consolidated leverage ratio determined under the secured facility, based on our most recent trailing four quarter period ending prior to the effective date of this offering, is no greater than 3.50 to 1.00) and $5.6 million of the net proceeds to pay management fees owed to Vector Capital. We expect to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities, Raymond James, JMP Securities, and Oppenheimer & Co.

Commentary

Cambium is seeking public capital to pay down debt and for the firm’s growth initiatives.

The firm sells primarily through channel partners rather than direct sales. Notably, there wasn’t much information in the S-1 about 5G technology or the firm’s strategy for handling that pending transition.

Cambium’s financials show a moderately growing company that has produced fluctuating operating profit/operating margin and uneven net income and cash flow from operations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue are trending downward and the firm is getting more efficient in its sales & marketing efforts.

The market opportunity for the firm’s products in the global wireless infrastructure, ex-5G, is growing moderately.

As to valuation, compared to a basket of publicly held telecommunications equipment suppliers who had an average EV/Revenue multiple of 3.37 in January 2019, Cambium’s assumption of a 1.41 multiple appears to be quite reasonable.

The company is nearly out of cash and has a significant debt load that it plans to pay down to a small degree.

Cambium is generating net income and cash flow from operations while growing only moderately.

It is difficult for me to get very interested in the IPO without a solid vision from management about the future and how the company fits into the coming 5G network roll-out.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 25, 2019.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.