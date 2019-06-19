Qualcomm: Don't Fear Apple Modem Plans

The stock trades at only 10x reasonable EPS estimates of $7 with a logical target of $100 based on 15x estimates.

Qualcomm is more reliant on the license deal that isn't likely impacted by the FTC ruling.

Not surprisingly, Qualcomm (QCOM) dipped a few percentage points following news that Apple (AAPL) is looking into buying the modem business from Intel (INTC). The key to investing is understanding what one owns so that such meaningless news to the short-term investment thesis can be weeded out.

Image Source: Qualcomm website

Not New News

Over the last year, Apple has been in the works to build a unit focused on building a modem. The real question when Apple signed an agreement with Qualcomm was whether the tech giant was officially getting out of the modem business or just looking for a 5G modem supply until the company has the time to develop their own.

Right now, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei have their own modem products leaving Apple reliant on Qualcomm since Intel failed to deliver. According to reports, Apple is looking to buy the Intel modem business acquired when purchasing Infineon back in 2011 for $1.4 billion.

Per CNET, Intel made it clear that the chip giant has seen substantial interest from outside parties. The suggestion is that Apple may not win the bid or Intel is attempting to raise the price for the purchase.

When signing their landmark agreement back on April 16, Apple agreed to a multi-year deal for chips from Qualcomm plus a six-year direct license agreement with a two-year option. The numbers worked out perfectly to suggest that Apple was looking for up to six years to build their own modem.

Source: Qualcomm/Apple settlement

Acquiring technology from Intel would possibly help push the timeline forward. The original estimates were that Apple would take until 2023 or 2024 to build a homegrown modem. The company has a multi-year chipset deal with Qualcomm suggesting even a deal with Intel's unit wouldn't allow Apple to reach market until 2022 or later.

Limited EPS Impact

Whether Apple buys chips from Qualcomm isn't really the important part of the equation. The key remains the licensing deal and whether the company can successfully fight the ruling in the FTC case.

The $2.00 EPS boost to Qualcomm from the settlement with Apple has always assigned about $1.50 to the license deal that lasts for at least six years. The chip sales will come and go, but the key to the investment story is the license deal.

On May 22, Judge Lucy Koh ruled that Qualcomm violated antitrust rules, thereby charging unreasonably high royalties for its patents. The judge ruled that Qualcomm has to renegotiate license deals. The odd part is that the ruling came days after Apple agreed to a license deal for an estimated $8-9 per phone and Intel exited the 5G modem race.

Due to the time for Qualcomm to appeal the case after likely getting a stay on the ruling, Apple doesn't really appear to have a case for reworking the deal as prescribed by the judge until the appeal process is over. Apple can't afford any more delays in implementing the Snapdragon 5G modem into the 2020 iPhone.

Without Qualcomm next year, Apple would likely see iPhone sales slump. The end result would be other licenses picking up sales and paying royalties to Qualcomm.

For now, analyst estimates don't reflect the complete upside from the Apple deal and potential for signing up Huawei assuming the Chinese trade war is resolved soon. Qualcomm long placed a royalty increase to EPS numbers of up to $2.25 per share from just resolving the Apple and Huawei cases. The Apple chip deal adds another $0.50 to the estimates.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Apple looking to build modems isn't a risk to the investment thesis at Qualcomm. The stock has already rallied back from the initial dip related to the Apple modem news.

Despite the FTC ruling and the Apple news, the stock remains cheap with a reasonable $7+ EPS target. A reasonable valuation of 15x forward EPS estimate places Qualcomm at a $100 target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.