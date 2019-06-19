Cobalt 27: The Deal Looks Good On Paper, But The Reality May Disappoint

Cobalt 27 Capital (OTCQX:CBLLF) announced that the company entered an arrangement agreement pursuant to which Cobalt 27 will get acquired by Pala Investments. However, the transaction must be accepted by Cobalt 27's investors first. The vote should be held by the end of August.

Pala already owns 19% of outstanding shares of Cobalt 27 and now, it offers C$5.75 (~$4.3) per common share, in a pursuit to acquire 100% of the company. It represents a very nice 65.4% premium to the pre-announcement closing share price of $2.6. However, this premium is only on paper. The overall consideration of C$5.75 per share should consist of C$3.57 ($2.67) in cash and C$2.18 ($1.63) in shares of a newly listed company named Nickel 28 Capital. However, C$2.18 is only an implied value, the actual market value is only to be seen.

Nickel 28 will hold 8.56% stake in the Ramu nickel-cobalt mine (attributable production of approximately 530,000 lb cobalt and 4.84 million lb nickel per year), the Dumont royalty, and royalties on Turnagain, Nyngan, Flemington, Triangle, Rusty Lake, Professor & Waldman, North Canol, and Sunset properties. It will also hold Cobalt 27's 7.4% equity stakes in Giga Metals Corporation and 2.9% equity stake in Minerva Intelligence. However, it is important to note that Pala will keep the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream, the most valuable piece of Cobalt 27's stream and royalty portfolio. And the news release doesn't state who will hold the Mount Marion lithium royalty.

It means that after the transaction is closed, Cobalt 27's shareholders should get slightly more than the recent closing price in cash and as a bonus, they will get shares of a company that will enable them to keep a part of Cobalt 27's royalty portfolio (however the less interesting part) as well as the stake in the Ramu mine. Moreover, the ownership of the current shareholders (excluding Pala) will increase, as Pala will own only 4.9% of Nickel 28 instead of 19% of Cobalt 27. On the other hand, it is not clear how the distribution of Nickel 28's shares will look like. The news release only states that the shares will have an implied value of C$2.18 ($1.63). However, there is no warranty that the stock market will attribute them this value as well. As a result, the actual market value of shares received for each common share of Cobalt 27 may be notably lower than C$2.18. It seems like the market thinks something similar, as after the trading resumed, Cobalt 27's share price jumped only to $3.09, which is more than the cash consideration of $2.67 but much less than the promised overall consideration of $4.3 per share.

Another problem is that Nickel 28, although debt-free, will have only a limited cash reserve of $5 million, plus $6 million if Highlands Pacific acquisition-related contingent payment doesn't materialize. The $6 million are held in escrow and will be paid if the London Metal Exchange official closing cash settlement price for nickel reaches the $13,220/t ($6/lb) level for 5 consecutive trading days before the end of 2019. As the nickel price is $5.33/lb right now, and it traded over $6/lb for a better part of 2018 and also briefly in March 2019, the possibility of crossing the $6 level before the end of this year again cannot be excluded. In this case, Nickel 28 will be left with only $5 million plus cash flows generated by the 8.56% Ramu mine stake. It means that the company will need to make an equity financing or secure debt financing in order to acquire some new assets. The repayment of Highands' partner loans of $115 million, to increase the stake in the Ramu mine to 11.3% is out of the question now. Moreover, Nickel 28 will hardly be able to finance its share of the $1.5 billion expansion of the Ramu mine that is being considered by the main project partner.

It is clear that Pala was interested in Cobalt 27's physical cobalt inventories and in the Voisey’s Bay cobalt stream. The cobalt inventories of 2,982.9 tonnes (6.576 million lb) have a market value of approximately $83.5 million right now. Pala values the whole company at C$501 million. It means, that as it already owns 19% of outstanding shares, it will expend C$405.81 to acquire the remaining 81% stake. Out of the C$405.81 million, it will pay C$252 million ($188 million) to acquire the cobalt inventories, the Voisey's Bay stream, and Cobalt 27's cash on hand and outstanding debt. As of the end of Q1, the company held cash and cash equivalents of approximately $35 million and it had no debt. The Highlands Pacific acquisition was valued at $64 million and it was financed from cash on hand and available credit facilities. It means that Cobalt 27 has probably net debt of around $30 million right now. As a result, Pala is willing to pay around $220 million to acquire the cobalt inventories and Voisey's Bay stream. Cobalt 27 paid $300 million to acquire the Voisey's Bay stream alone, however, it was back in June 2018, when the cobalt price stood at $40/lb, while right now, it trades only at $12.7/lb.

Conclusion

At first glance, the deal doesn't look bad, given the current market conditions. It provides a nice premium, a big cash payment, and shares in a company that will provide exposure to the Ramu mine and the majority of Cobalt 27's current royalty portfolio. On the other hand, it is absolutely not sure that Nickel 28 shares will trade near the C$2.18 level. The actual premium may be much lower than 66%. Moreover, as the cobalt market has very favorable fundamentals, it is possible to expect the cobalt prices to recover over the coming years, which would elevate also the value of physical cobalt inventories and the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream. This is what Pala Investments expects too, as it tries to acquire these assets. Moreover, after Cobalt 27 is gone, the cobalt bulls will have a hard time to find an appropriate replacement. Simply said, there are several reasons to have some mixed feelings about the Cobalt 27 acquisition by Pala Investments.

