Housing Stocks Are Running Into Resistance

I have to say I was very excited to start writing this article. Not because I like the content of this article with regards to the direction of leading indicators, but because we have a lot to discuss. The housing market has been weak since 2018 and housing starts had a phenomenal run this year with the homebuilding ETF (ITB) advancing roughly 30%. Nonetheless, the latest data shows that we are still not in for a recovery. Even positive homebuilding comments that pushed up their stocks seem to have lost their validity. All things considered, the positive signs of last month turned into more weakness and we are once again dealing with a very complicated situation.

Everything Has Been Priced In

In case you are new to these kind of articles, I will quickly tell you what I am looking at and why it matters. First of all, I am looking at a number of key indicators that can be considered to be leading. In other words, they tell us what we can expect in terms of 'hard' housing data. Hard housing data covers numbers like existing or pending home sales, housing prices and new orders from homebuilders.

One of the indicators I look at is the NAHB housing market index. This index tracks single-family housing sentiment. I also look at building permits. Building permits are incredibly helpful because filing a permit is one of the first things a homebuilder does. One also should not forget that filing for a permit is not an easy decision because it includes a lot of very important decisions including project financing.

In addition to that, I monitor housing starts. This indicator is a lot more volatile than building permits because every single apartment counts as a housing start.

That said, let's move over to the more interesting part of this article. Housing starts are 4.7% lower compared to the prior-year month after growing by 1.1% in April. February and March both showed negative double-digit growth rates. Since September of 2018, only one month has been positive. Building permits are not great either. The growth rate for the month of may came in at -0.5% which is one of the 'better' numbers. Nonetheless, since September of 2018, only December 2018 has been positive at 0.5% growth.

The graph below shows the direct comparison between building permits and NAHB housing market sentiment. The NAHB index came in at 64 in June which is a decline of 2 points compared to May. It is also 5.9% lower on a year-on-year basis and the 8th consecutive month of negative growth. Unfortunately, we also see that the most recent uptrend seems to be in danger. This almost certainly means that building permits are very unlikely going to rebound anytime soon.

With that said, let's look at a comparison between the year-on-year performance of the homebuilding ITB ETF and building permits. The ITB ETF is up 1.8% over the past 12 months which is what one would expect given that building permits have gone back to almost 0% growth. If the ITB ETF price were here to stay, it would mean that the year-on-year performance would improve to 9% over the next few months. Of course, ITB is not going to be unchanged, it only shows how much growth is priced in.

In other words, it would make sense for homebuilding stocks to run into resistance given that the entire underperformance of the past few months has been erased as you can see below.

The most recent rally has been fueled by falling mortgage rates and comments from homebuilders like the one below from Lennar's (LEN) most recent earnings release (article).

"We continued to see choppiness in the marketplace during our first quarter, consistent with what we highlighted on our fourth quarter conference call. However, during the quarter, mortgage interest rates subsided and ultimately pulled back and home prices moderated providing a catalyst for the new home market to correct itself. Accordingly, sequentially throughout the first quarter, we saw increased interest in new home purchases as part of an improving and stabilizing housing market. We continue to believe that the basic underlying housing market fundamentals of low unemployment, higher wages and low inventory levels remain favorable."

Homebuilders were right when it comes to mortgages. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage has declined from almost 5% at the end of 2018 to currently 3.8%. However, the claim that sentiment has improved at the end of the first quarter has not been confirmed whatsoever with regards to building permits. One could even make the case that pressure on sentiment is returning given the most recent NAHB index numbers.

Note that I am not saying that homebuilders are lying. Most homebuilders only cover a part of the US which means it is perfectly possible that some areas are doing better than others. However, these comments came from almost all homebuilders across the country and are one of the reasons why traders rushed back to buy housing stocks.

And just to be clear, we are seeing a mortgage rate decline of 1.2 points without witnessing any upside momentum from building permits. That's a bit odd in my opinion.

With that being said, I think ITB is not a good place to be right now. Unlike in Q1 and the first weeks of Q2, we are currently not in a situation where homebuilders have the possibility to recover lost ground. At this price, every further building permits/NAHB decline will very likely put pressure on homebuilding stocks. Just last months, I said ITB would have the possibility to break out given since the NAHB index showed signs of life. However, even though ITB did indeed go up a little, I think we are running into tremendous resistance here. Especially if one considers that ITB to S&P 500 ratio has not gone anywhere since the start of May even though rates continued to drop.

I have said it multiple times in the past, but this time it might be more valid than ever: I am really looking forward to Q2 homebuilding earnings as I expect some interesting comments with regards to mortgage rates and housing momentum.

I for one am not going to continue to buy homebuilders as I sold the small position I discussed last month slightly above my entry price. Being on the sidelines seems to be the best option in my opinion. ITB becomes a great buy once the indicators discussed in this article start showing some upside momentum.

