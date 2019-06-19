Marker Therapeutics: A Cell Therapy Biotech Thinking Outside Of The Box

Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) is gearing up for a big catalyst in Q3 of 2019. This is going to be data from its phase 1/2 study using its MultiTAA cell therapy product to treat patients with pancreatic solid tumors. The MultiTAA product from the biotech offers many advantages over current CAR-T and TCR therapies, which may prove to be a disruptive type of technology in the cell therapy space, the most notable advantage being epitope spreading observed that will be discussed in detail below.

Source

A Potential Cell Therapy Better Than CAR-T and TCR?

The MultiTAA technology has massive potential to be groundbreaking in cell therapy. The reason why I state that is because it takes an entirely 360 approach in the cell therapy space. Before diving in on the tech of Marker Therapeutics, I will go over other cell therapies and their limitations. You must have heard of CAR-T therapies and TCR therapies. Some companies that use CAR-T therapies are Gilead Sciences (GILD) with Yescarta, Novartis (NVS) with Kymriah, and many other biotechnology companies. Both of these cell therapy technologies have to genetically modify T-cells that are to be expanded outside of the body. The problem with this is that genetically modified T-cells infused back into patients can cause serious adverse events and toxicity. One of the most common adverse events for cell therapies is cytokine release syndrome (CRS). CRS is when too many cytokines are released in the bloodstream of the patient because of an immunotherapy. An increase of too many cytokines causes CRS, which causes a host of symptoms for a patient. Another disadvantage for current CAR-T and TCR therapies is that they are more expensive to manufacture in the lab. You know this by how they are priced. Novartis' Kymriah costs $475,000 per treatment, then Gilead's Yescarta costs $373,000 per treatment. The final disadvantage is that they are developed to target only one antigen.

This brings me to the Multi-TAA technology and why it holds the potential to possibly be superior. The first good thing is that Marker doesn't genetically modify the T-cells. Wait a second, then how does it hope to compete against other CAR-T and TCR therapies? That's because MultiTAA incorporates 5 target antigens, where, as I stated above, other cell therapies only target one antigen on the surface of a cancer cell. The ability to target multi-antigens (5 of them possibly more later) might make MultiTAA a solid cell therapy. Think about this for a second. Tumors are heterogenous in nature, meaning they change antigens on their surface consecutively. What you must also know is that they develop robust microtumor environments, where they can avoid the immune system. The ability to use 5 antigens makes contact against a tumor with T-cells that much more likely. With Marker's cell therapy not being genetically modified, that means no serious adverse events, no cytokine release syndrome, and a lower manufacturing cost is possible. It is noted that CAR-T therapies have a 95% incident rate of grade 3 or higher adverse events. Also, MultiTAA doesn't require lymphodepletion prior to being given to a patient like other cell therapies.

There are two other big reasons why I see MultiTAA as being pretty good. The first is that, despite MultiTAA only targeting 5 antigens on the cancer cell, it also acts in terms of epitope spreading. What is epitope spreading? In essence, T-cells not only attack the cancer cell against 5 antigens they were directed to by therapy (peptides), but they also awaken other dormant parts of the immune system (T-cells). That in turn awakens these other T-cells to create their own antigen targets to kill the targeted cancer tumor that continues to evolve. The last reason is because, over many years, MultiTAA was tested in refractory/relapsed cancer patients. It was shown in these cancer patients that, once they failed with 3 to 9 other prior therapies, they were able to either become stable or obtain a complete response for some time on MultiTAA. Because Marker's product has no toxicity, it holds the potential to be given as an adjuvant as well after cancer is in remission. What that means is that, even if patients go and get treated with other immunotherapies such as CAR-T and TCR, there is an ability for patients to also obtain MultiTAA as an adjuvant/maintenance treatment. That's because MultiTAA has no side effects and no toxicity, so it could become a maintenance therapy as well. That means MultiTAA doesn't hurt anyone, so it can be given after a patient receives another immunotherapy just because it only serves to help that patient stay in remission.

Upcoming Catalyst In Solid Tumors Could Change Scope Of The Biotech

This program involves a phase 1/2 study using MultiTAA to treat patients with pancreatic cancer (solid tumors). Pancreatic cancer occurs when abnormal cells are formed on the pancreas. The pancreatic cancer market is expected to reach $3.5 billion by the end of 2025. The pancreas is very important for the human body, because it is crucial for several key items. These are using enzymes to aid in the digestion process and hormones necessary to control blood sugar levels in a person. Sometimes pancreatic cancer can spread to other organs like the lungs, liver and many others parts of the body. One thing to note is that pancreatic cancer is typically not found until it is already in the late stage of the disease. That's why pancreatic cancer is one of the toughest forms to treat. Not being able to detect it until it is too late makes it a burden. By the time a Doctor discovers it, it has already advanced to the very last stage of the disease. Marker is targeting proteins known as Tumor associated antigens ((TAAs)). These TAAs don't show up or show up in small trace amounts in healthy cells. The TAAs being targeted in question for pancreatic cancer are:

NY-ESO-1

MAGEA4

PRAME

Survivin

SSX2

Remember, despite only targeting these antigens, there could potentially be an added boost with epitope spreading (recruitment of dormant T-cells to target other tumor antigens not directed by therapy). This phase 1/2 pancreatic cancer study is set to report results in Q3 of 2019. That means it should be released anytime from July 2019 through September of 2019. Another prior study that was already done that was looking only at safety showed that treatment with TAAs was tolerable and had no safety issues. The way this study was designed is that it has 3 arms.

Arm A involves chemo-responsive patients Arm B involves chemo-refractory patients Arm C involves patients with surgically resectable disease

This is going to be a major study to release results for. That's because, to date, results have not been released for the use of MultiTAA in solid tumors. Instead, to date, the company has released solid clinical data for many types of blood cancer. The biggest item to note is that this is a very risky study. That's because pancreatic cancer is the toughest to treat. Plus, it's important to see if positive results achieved in blood cancers can also be seen in solid tumors as well.

Proven Platform Technology In Several Types of Blood Cancer

What's really remarkable about this biotech is that it has already posted positive findings in several types of blood cancer. Here are some of the phase 1 investigator sponsored studies with some results to date using MultiTAA treatment from the biotech:

Lymphoma Trial Results To Date:

15 patients in active disease cohort had completed a follow-up period beyond 3 months post-infusion

17 patients were in remission in the adjuvant arm treatment group

For those who obtained a complete response, there have been no relapses at all to date

Patients in the active disease arm (non-adjuvant) have now made it between 1 and 5+ years in complete remission, and this is still ongoing

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Trial Results To Date As of February 2019:

18 patients were treated, and response rates were quite durable

Patients in the study have reached 28 months in continued complete remission

For those patients who remain in continued complete remission, they have been durable between 4 and 28 months, with a median (average) of 16 months

One patient did experience a relapse on MultiTAA. However, he remained in study and continued complete remission for 6 months

Multiple Myeloma Trial Results To Date As Of January 2019:

One arm is MultiTAA treatment given 90 days after autologous stem cell transplant; Other arm of patients treated within 90 days of an autologous stem cell transplant - total of 10 patients were treated

One patient with a complete response for 29 months eventually relapsed but was then given a 2nd dose of MultiTAA which has achieved stable disease for 3 months and is ongoing in stable disease condition for now

Two patients obtained a partial response between 14 and 22 months, and as of latest update, this is ongoing

About 8 patients were treated while in remission, with a median of about 21 months; only 1 out of the 8 patients had relapsed to date

The most important item to mention is what I stated above about epitope spreading: T-cells were produced to target specific antigens (about 5 with MultiTAA technology). However, T-cells expanded to target tumor associated antigens that were not part of Marker's therapy. This proves my point above in the technology section that T-cells can be expanded on their own to go after other antigens not provided by the biotech.

As you can see above, MultiTAA does very well in treating blood cancers, especially as an adjuvant. The risk is that these studies were all done with a small group of patients. Therefore, it is imperative that these results be reproduced in larger studies say of about 40 to 100 patients. That will be further confirmation that the therapy works. For now, the data above does show that MultiTAA does provide clinical efficacy in these cancer populations. What's especially better is that there have been no serious adverse events to date and no cytokine release syndrome (CRS) at all with all the patients that have been treated. CAR-T and TCR therapies have CRS and other toxicities because they have to end up with cells that are engineered/modified to achieve efficacy against a single antigen.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Marker Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $57.7 million as of March 31, 2019. The biotech believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into late 2020. I think this is a pretty accurate prediction. That's because a lot of its studies are sponsored investigator studies. One item to note is that the biotech did file an S-3 SEC filing, which means it is prepared to raise up to $200 million when it needs to. When it will raise cash is a toss-up, but the most opportunistic way would be after data if possible. It just depends upon how good the data is and when the biotech will need to raise more cash.

Conclusion

Marker Therapeutics is still in the early stages of a lot of its studies, but it has proven its technology to work in several types of blood cancer as I have shown above. The next evolution is to see if MultiTAA achieves similar or better outcomes in patients with solid tumors. First evidence of data in a solid tumor for MultiTAA will be in pancreatic cancer. It is very risky, because pancreatic cancer is not easy to treat. That means if data is not impressive to investors or the street, the stock may trade much lower. It's possible that the stock could be cut by 50% or more. The good news is that Marker anticipates submitting an IND by Q3 of 2019 for a phase 2 study using MultiTAA for post-transplant acute myeloid leukemia. The first patient is expected to be enrolled by the end of 2019. The opportunity here is that if results for this phase 2 AML study are identical or better than the prior phase 1 investigator sponsored study, then there is potential for accelerated approval after completion. Depending upon final data for this phase 2 study, it may be turned into a pivotal one. That means even if the pancreatic cancer study doesn't pan out, Marker still has a bright future with its lead post-transplant AML program. In addition, MultiTAA has shown to improve clinical outcomes in patients with blood cancer as an adjuvant therapy. If anything, it will still be good in the long run with MultiTAA as an adjuvant to be combined with other therapies like Keytruda, CAR-T, TCR, and many others. That's because MultiTAA doesn't cause side effects, so it can always be given as an adjuvant on top of other immunotherapies.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRKR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.