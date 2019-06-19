Paramount Resources: Asset Retirement Obligations Matter

Despite the negative developments, the market doesn't value the company at a discount to NuVista Energy, a competitive close peer.

Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) reported its Q1 results. With the recovery of Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, the company improved its total netback. But the company still needs higher oil and gas prices to produce at a profit.

Also, the ARO (Asset Retirement Obligations) are important. Considering a recent justice decision, these liabilities represent an extra challenge.

Yet, despite these difficulties, the market doesn't value the company at a discount to NuVista Energy (OTCPK:NUVSF), a close peer that reported much better results.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

When Canadian producers report quarterly results, they usually include a year-over-year comparison in their press release.

Paramount Resources was no exception until this quarter. For the first time, the press release includes quarter-over-quarter instead of year-over-year comparisons.

Considering Q1 2018 and Q4 2018 earnings, the comparison to Q4 2018 is less challenging. I suspect the only reason to change the base comparison in the press release is to provide a rosier picture of the Q1 2019 results.

Thus, let's discuss the Q1 earnings as presented in the press release. I'll also mention Q1 2018 results for the usual year-over-year comparisons.

In line with the guidance, production dropped 3.8% quarter-over-quarter and reached 81.296 boe/d.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Compared to last year, production dropped 11.8% from 92,203 boe/d.

Management confirmed the 2019 production guidance in the range of 81,000 boe/d to 85,000 boe/d.

Per-unit operating costs decreased quarter-over-quarter but stayed higher compared to the previous year.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I didn't change my sustaining costs estimates of C$12.7/boe I detailed in my previous article.

Due to the recovery of the Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, the company generated a positive total netback comparable to last year. The easier comparison to a Q4 total negative netback of C$7.92/boe after hedges is obvious.

In any case, the total netback close to zero, before and after hedges, indicates the company didn't operate at a profit despite improved oil and gas prices.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Management highlighted adjusted funds flow increased 121% quarter-over-quarter to C$100.5 million. Compared to last year, adjusted funds flow increased only by 3%.

With a capital program of C$100.6 million, the net debt slightly increased to C$903.3 million. Considering the high costs and the need for higher prices to generate a profit, the net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio is high at 2.25x. And this leverage ratio doesn't take into account the impact of the ARO.

Asset retirement obligations matter

All Canadian producers have asset retirement obligations that vary depending on the assets. And since the Supreme Court’s Ruling in the Redwater Energy Case, banks consider ARO more seriously.

As the court's decision highlights the priority of ARO over creditors, lenders updated their credit facilities. Some Canadian producers now have a credit facility with a lower borrowing base and/or extra compliance requirements.

In the case of Paramount Resources, the credit facility has not been amended yet as the maturity date is November 2022. But these decommissioning liabilities are important as ARO amount to C$819 million.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

In some of my previous articles, I compared Paramount Resources to NuVista Energy and Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) as these three mid-sized companies operate a similar production mix.

The table below shows the higher absolute and relative Paramount's ARO compared to its close peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

These obligations are not debt, but they involve extra costs over many years. According to the latest presentation, management expects ARO annual costs to be in the range of C$30 million to C$40 million.

Considering the midpoint of the 2019 production guidance, ARO represent a per-unit cost of C$1.16/boe. I included these costs in my sustaining capex estimate of C$12.7/boe.

Despite the recurrent and mandatory nature of these costs, management excludes ARO annual costs from adjusted funds flow.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Taking into account the midpoint of the expected ARO annual costs of C$35 million, the company will get only C$367 million of the C$402 million annualized adjusted funds flow to fund its capital program.

The market doesn't offer a discount

Management confirmed the C$350 million base capital budget for 2019, which corresponds to a small drop in annual production. It means the company would not generate any free cash flow to hold production flat based on annualized Q1 results and taking into account the ARO.

In contrast, over the last few months, I wrote about some Canadian producers that generate free cash flow yields above 15% based on Q1 results (here, here, and here).

Also, close peers like NuVista Energy and Kelt Exploration reported higher total netbacks thanks to their lower costs. Yet, the market values NuVista Energy's and Paramount Resources' flowing barrels at a similar price.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In my previous article about NuVista Energy, I provided a more detailed description of NuVista's more attractive valuation compared to Paramount Resources.

Thus, considering the relative valuation and the higher liabilities, I don't see any reason to invest in Paramount Resources.

Conclusion

During Q1, Paramount Resources generated a total netback close to zero. The company needs higher oil and gas prices to produce at a profit. Also, the recent scrutiny of ARO is another potential challenge for the company considering its important liabilities.

Despite these negative developments, the market valuations of Paramount Resources and NuVista Energy are similar. Yet, compared to NuVista Energy, Paramount Resources' netbacks and capital structure are less attractive.

Thus, at C$6.45 per share, Paramount Resources isn't an interesting investment proposition. Also, management's decision to change the base comparison in the press release doesn't improve my confidence.

