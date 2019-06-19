Southwest Most Impacted By MAX Grounding

The FAA’s grounding of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737MAX on March 13, 2019 threw the U.S. aerospace and airline industry into chaos. As the newest generation of Boeing’s most popular aircraft ever, the 737MAX was destined to become the fuel-efficient, new generation narrowbody that would form the backbone of three of the U.S.’ largest airlines. American (NASDAQ:AAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV), and United (NASDAQ:UAL) combined operated less than 100 of the new generation aircraft at the time the aircraft was grounded by the FAA but have hundreds more on order and had planned to receive many more just between the March grounding and the busy summer travel season.

There have been many articles written on Seeking Alpha about the 737MAX with hearty debates about the cause and fault of the accident. This article is not intended to broach those topics but instead addresses Boeing’s role only to the extent of its potential responsibility to provide compensation to American, United, and Southwest.

The initial grounding of the 737MAX created operational disruptions for the three U.S. airline operators but, initially, it all appeared that they could juggle their schedules to maintain some level of integrity to their schedules. As the busy Easter/Passover/Spring break travel season loomed, airlines were focused on maintaining their operations during that peak leisure travel period with the hope at the time that the 737MAX would be flying again before the peak summer season. As the summer season came nearer and has now begun with no return to the skies for the MAX, the three airlines increasingly have had to accept the inevitable absence of the MAX from their fleets for the busy summer season.

In this article, we will examine the key areas that have been impacted and attempt to identify revenue and cost impacts to each airline and the impact on each carrier’s financial statements as well as benefits to other airlines that are not impacted by the MAX grounding.

Passenger Protection

The first-level impact on airlines during an irregular operations event such as the MAX grounding is on its passengers. Airlines need to maintain their schedules to the greatest degree possible and worked fairly quickly to rebook passengers from cancelled MAX flights onto remaining flights. Airlines provide many self-service tools to passengers but many MAX flights were in markets where there was little surplus capacity so airline reservation agents spent considerably periods of time trying to find replacement flights for MAX passengers. Many passengers experienced long call center hold times esp. for Southwest which does not rebook its passengers on other airlines. Having reservation agents spending time rebooking passengers reduced the opportunities to sell new seats and to service customers that were not impacted by the MAX grounding. First indications of the impact of the MAX groundings on passenger satisfaction come from the U.S. DOT’s Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) which is published monthly and includes a number of quantitative comparisons of airline operational metrics, including the number of passenger complaints filed with the DOT, using a calculation of complaints per 100,000 enplanements. The DOT’s report for May 2019 includes passenger complaint data for March 2019 and thus covers the first two weeks of the MAX grounding. The top 3 reasons for complaints to the DOT in order are flight problems, baggage, and reservation problems.

The ATCR shows an increase in consumer complaints against both AAL and LUV while UAL showed a year over year improvement in its consumer complaint ratio. The industry trend for the month was for fewer consumer complaints; UAL’s performance was in-line with the result of the industry. Further, the DOT noted that flight problems, reservation and ticketing, and refunds were worse year over year while complaints about fares made up a smaller percentage of complaints.

The DOT will release April 2019 data in early July but the indications from the current ATCR are that the MAX grounding negatively impacted two of the three MAX operators’ abilities to properly handle passengers. Since the airline industry is highly competitive and high levels of customer service are key attributes that the most successful U.S. airlines excel at, continued deterioration of customer service because of the MAX grounding is certain to negatively impact passenger perception of MAX operators.

Operational Integrity

At the time of the MAX grounding, the MAX comprised just a couple percent of the total number of aircraft in AAL and UAL’s mainline fleet and even less considering their regional aircraft. For LUV, the MAX accounted for about 5% of its fleet. Those three airlines substituted non-MAX aircraft and selectively cancelled flights throughout their system in order to minimize the impact on any single city or route. Yet, delays and cancellations increased and have remained high for MAX operators. Delayed and cancelled flights result in lost revenue as well as increased costs. For March 2019, the DOT says that LUV cancelled the highest percentage of flights, 4.4%, while American cancelled half that percentage.

Airline schedules and data company OAG monitors airline on-time and cancellations and notes that in April and May, AAL, LUV and UAL all had similar levels of cancellations – between 2 and 3% - as well as on-time performance – but the MAX airlines posted significantly weaker results than Delta and Alaska, the two largest non-MAX operators – which also historically do well in operational metrics. The MAX grounding has caused several months of weak on-time and cancellation performance for its operators. Early July will provide further insight on how well airlines did in June but flight tracking sites show that AAL, UAL and LUV are experiencing higher than average levels of cancellations and delays.

Capacity Reductions

As the date for the MAX has been pushed back, the MAX operators removed capacity from their schedules, recognizing that cancellations and delays harm their customers and increase airline costs. While American and United could use their regional aircraft and their international widebody aircraft to help cover for their grounded MAX aircraft in the spring, those aircraft were largely fully committed during the busy summer season. Southwest has had to rely solely on flying its older 737 models more and reworking its schedules. The following chart shows the absolute and percentage change in the number of flights, seats, and available seat miles on a year over year basis for each of the largest U.S. airlines for July 2019.

Note that this graph represents scheduled capacity as of June 16, 2019 and will differ from flown capacity that airlines report via their financial statements, or for some airlines, as part of their monthly traffic reports. Airlines can add unscheduled capacity and can also cancel flights which changes flown capacity from what was scheduled.

There are several notable aspects of the capacity information for July 2019, which is similar to June and August, although not all airlines have adjusted their schedules to remove the MAX from August schedules. American and United both have regional carrier fleets and this data includes all flights on which carriers control all of the inventory including regional carrier flights. This data is for flights solely within N. America. Note that the graph is sorted by decreasing number of absolute available seat miles (ASMs).

On an ASM change basis, on a cumulative basis, MAX airlines are essentially in a no-growth mode until the MAX is returned to the air. LUV is the most affected by the grounding followed by AAL with UAL continuing to grow but at slower rates than originally forecast.

Most airlines are still increasing the number of flights although the length of the flights is decreasing as the MAX airlines are flying shorter flights to get the most revenue out of their remaining aircraft.

Southwest’s number of flights and seats is down slightly year over year while its ASMs are down approximately 5%. Delta (NYSE:DAL) is adding as much capacity – as measured by ASMs – as Southwest is reducing.

The ultra low-cost carriers – Spirit (NYSE:SAVE), Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT), and Frontier – all are increasing capacity by double digit amounts. None of them operate the MAX; all three operate only Airbus aircraft.

Delta is adding the most capacity on an absolute basis, although still within its previous guidance (note, again that this data is for N. America and does not include Delta or any other airline’s longhaul international operations). Except for the ultra low cost carriers, Delta is adding more capacity than all other airlines combined.

Alaska and JetBlue previously reduced their capacity growth in order to help improve their margins which have lagged their own historical as well as current industry levels. They will likely benefit only from a stronger fare environment.

The MAX grounding is accentuating existing trends. DAL is likely to become the largest carrier based on revenue, as a combination of increased passenger revenue growth and its revised American Express agreement. AAL’s domestic network was already in a lower growth mode. Further, ultra low-cost carriers have been growing at faster rates than any other type of U.S. airline; the MAX grounding just provided the runway for them to continue their growth.

Financial Impact

The financial impact of the MAX grounding will never be fully known, in part because MAX operators will use that information in private negotiations with Boeing regarding compensation. All three of the current MAX operators in the U.S. are major Boeing customers and Boeing is likely to offer non-cash compensation where it can. Given that Boeing’s cash will be strained because of a significant reduction in deliveries and weak sales while the MAX is grounded, airlines will be willing to carry the cost of the lost revenue and increased costs in return for date-adjusted non-cash compensation including reductions in price for future Boeing deliveries.

Nonetheless, MAX operators will post reduced revenues in the periods in which the MAX is grounded. UAL is most likely to reach its previous growth targets in part because it had the least amount of MAX aircraft among US operators at the time of the grounding and also because UAL had already planned to acquire regional jet and other mainline aircraft that it can press into service.

AAL was in a fairly low-growth mode on its domestic system and has been able to backfill part of the capacity it lost with the MAX by retaining some of its aircraft it intended to retire as well as via new regional jets and widebody aircraft. American had already deployed the MAX on some of its S. America routes so the impact of the MAX grounding for AAL is not just domestic.

LUV is clearly the U.S. airline that is paying the highest price for the MAX grounding; its fleet is all 737s, it has been fiercely loyal to Boeing, and it was the largest operator of the MAX at the time of the grounding. Unlike AAL and UAL, LUV has no additional aircraft types to use to help backfill capacity. Because the MAX was introduced at the time that LUV retired a number of older generation 737s, they had just gone through a major fleet restructuring and had very little spare capacity available; the MAX was its growth capacity for the near term as well as the aircraft that will be used to retire all older aircraft. While LUV has carefully avoided definitive statements about capacity since the MAX was grounded, their published schedules show that they have worked very hard to maintain their network with their non-MAX fleet.

LUV’s capacity guidance in January 2019, before the MAX grounding, was for capacity growth of “not more than 5%” compared to 2018 capacity growth of 3.9%. Since published schedules show that LUV’s summer capacity is down by up to 5% on an ASM basis, their revenues are likely to be significantly down, potentially 5% or more.

Several key factors come into play when attempting to assess the revenue impact of the MAX grounding. First, airlines have been able to increase fares on a couple occasions since the MAX grounding. This will not only help to offset some percent of the MAX costs and lost revenue but will also help non-MAX airlines that are likely seeing stronger financial results. Second, because the MAX grounding has extended into the peak summer travel season and is likely to cover the entire period, MAX operators have lost their peak revenue generating opportunities for the year. Further, many of the costs for MAX operators were already set before the MAX grounding; employee hiring and training usually takes place months before increases in capacity. Finally, because the MAX grounding will cover at least two quarters, the impact for MAX operator finances will certainly impact their entire 2019 results. However, the financial impact will diminish if the MAX grounding continues beyond Labor Day as demand for airline seats drops dramatically with reduced leisure passenger volume. For American and United, their international aircraft once again become options to cover lost MAX capacity and help to support revenue goals. However, cost pressures will not be reduced because the MAX return to service continues to be incrementally pushed further forward, making it difficult to remove costs.

Even without a firm return to service date, American has said that the MAX groundings will cost it at least $350 million while Southwest has said the financial impact was $200 million; both of these statements were made before the peak summer season began but when it became clear that at least part of the summer season would be impacted. Both values represent approximately 1% of each carrier's system annual revenues. Should the grounding last the full summer, it is certain those values will be increased. UAL has said it will seek compensation from Boeing, but, like AAL and LUV, is focused first on getting the MAX back in service.

In contrast, DAL stands to pick up as much as $500 million in additional revenue, and possibly more, because of the higher load factors it has already experienced since the MAX grounding. While it is impossible to know how much the MAX grounding has contributed to higher passenger loads for non-MAX operators, Delta’s May load factor reached 89% which included an 8% increase in domestic traffic. Since AAL, LUV and UAL do not release monthly traffic reports, it is hard to know how Delta’s monthly traffic reports compare to AAL, LUV and UAL’s but it is certain that, as the largest non-MAX operator in the U.S., Delta has been able to carry many more passengers than it otherwise would have if its three largest competitors did not have capacity reductions forced upon them because of the MAX grounding. While none of the U.S. MAX operators have released updated guidance for the 2nd quarter, it is likely that their revenue will be short of previous guidance based on publicly available airline data covering historical periods of the MAX grounding as well as published summer flight schedules.

Boeing will undoubtedly shoulder significant portions of the financial impact of the MAX groundings not just for its U.S. operators but for all operators worldwide. The size of the Boeing order book at AAL, LUV and UAL likely means that UAL's cash compensation for those airlines might be less than for other carriers.

While the MAX grounding will present significant disruptions for both BA as a supplier and LUV as one of Boeing's most loyal operators, both Boeing and Southwest have an opportunity overcome the turbulence presently facing them and continue with their historically strong financial performance. Nonetheless, investors should be prepared for the negative financial news that both companies will likely release in the near future. Conversely, some airlines will benefit from the current industry environment.

Conclusion

Grounding of the 737MAX has thrown American, United and Southwest operations into turmoil from which they have not fully recovered.

United has been best able to continue with its growth plans while Southwest has been forced to reduce its capacity from previous guidance.

Fare increases might offset part of the lost revenue for MAX operators as well as improve financial performance for non-MAX operators.

Delta appears to be best positioned to pick up additional passengers as a result of its increased capacity and ability to increase its load factors.

While Boeing will have to compensate American, Southwest and United for their MAX groundings, the size of the Boeing order book at all three airlines will help to reduce the cash outlay for Boeing.

