Libra: Facebook Has A Huge Competitive Advantage But I Remain Cautious

Introduction

This week, Facebook (FB) released its plan for "Libra crypto". The company unveiled a consortium to create an open-source digital currency called Libra, set to launch in the first half of next year, which would allow consumers to send money around the world easily and for free.

Libra is made up of three parts that will work together to create a more inclusive financial system:

It is built on a secure, scalable, and reliable blockchain; It is backed by a reserve of assets designed to give it intrinsic value. The best known blockchain currency Bitcoin is organized differently: The units are generated by mathematical calculations on computers. It is governed by the independent Libra Association tasked with evolving the ecosystem.

(Source: Libra)

Investors have long been disturbed by the fact that Facebook is heavily dependent on advertising revenues. Nevertheless, advertising revenues are still on the rise:

(Source: Statista)

However, this growth is not expected to continue forever and Investors have criticized Facebook for failing to generate new revenue streams.

The launch of Libra could therefore be the long-awaited breakout from the advertising-oriented business for Facebook and create a further pillar for sales and earnings growth. While the stock price of Facebook has risen due to this news, investors should consider a few things before getting to excited.

Facebook is one of many

Libra won't be run by Facebook

Libra won't be run by Facebook but by a nonprofit association (the independent "Libra Association") and backed by relatively stable government money. Facebook is only a part of the Libra Association.

Founding Members are by industry:

(Source: Founding members)

Once the Libra network launches, Facebook will have the same commitments, privileges, and financial obligations as any other Founding Member. As one member among many, Facebook’s role in governance of the association will be equal to that of its peers.

Facebook has to find its own revenue streams

Given that Facebook is only one member among others, the company has to develop its own income streams through Libra. So how will Facebook make money with Libra? Facebook is launching a subsidiary called Calibra, which is building a digital wallet (among other wallets) for storing and exchanging Libra. A “wallet” in the digital sense is a medium, which stores the public and or private keys and can be used to track ownership, receive or spend cryptocurrencies. The user stores his or her personal data with the wallet provider in a digital account - the wallet.

Nevertheless, for now, Calibra won’t make money. But Facebook and the other founding members of the Libra Association could earn dividends on the interest. When Libra Association members join, they have to pay their USD 10 million minimum. In exchange, they receive Libra Investment Tokens. If and when sufficient income has accumulated in the reserve, dividends will be distributed to all investors.

While this model is reminiscent of a snowball system at first glance, it could still have further potential for Facebook. Connecting user accounts with a payment system is a big advantage for Facebook. In this way, Facebook binds its users to its social media platforms. Of course, Facebook is looking to Asia where the linking of social services and payment systems is established by companies like Tencent. While the Tencent service "Wechat" in the background continues to settle via credit cards and banks, Libra is supposed to be direct money.

Given that, there is a big potential. The Facebook platform has 2.38 billion users. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users. To sum this up, by the end of March 2019, more than half the world’s online population is using the Facebook platform:

(Source: 3 in 10 World Citizens are on Facebook)

Furthermore, in January 2019, 96 percent of active user accounts worldwide accessed the social network via mobile devices:

(Source: Device usage of Facebook users worldwide)

For now, Facebook has a huge competitive advantage over other possible wallet providers. The company already has half of all Internet users within its existing social media service. Accordingly, the incentive for customers to also open a wallet on Facebook is much greater than to open a wallet on possible other wallet providers. Hence, the potential is enormous for Facebook. Libra is a great movement into the next level of handling payments and offers new revenues stream next to advertising. However, it remains to be seen to what extent Facebook can generate income from this.

Acceptance by customers

Furthermore, Facebook will have to show that the system is accepted by the customers, because the adoption of mobile payment services has been slower than many had expected. According to estimates by Statista’s analysts, only 35 million Americans used their smartphone to pay at a physical store last year.

Nevertheless, this is a number that is expected to rise sharply in the future though. According to Statista's Digital Market Outlook, the mobile payment transaction volume could rise with an average annual growth rate of 62 percent from USD 25 billion in 2016 to nearly USD 275 billion by 2021:

(Source: Mobile payment volumen)

However, this does not mean that customers also trust in the payment and security of crypto currencies. In case of a heist or mis-sending, there is no way to stolen or mis-sent money back. In this respect, crypto currencies are very popular with hackers and thieves:

(Source: Statista)

However, Facebook has already announced that it will address this problem with a customer-friendly service. Calibra is supposed to replace money lost by customers. Such confidence-building measures are necessary, but also expensive. Facebook therefore has a high self-interest in maintaining security, especially against hackers.

Libra is more an ambitious experiment than a "real" crypto currency

Libra is a stable coin

Nevertheless, investors should not forget, that Libra will be a stable coin that will be fully backed by a reserve of real assets and supported by a competitive network of exchanges buying and selling Libra.

Well, of course a lot of advantages remain like the ability to send money quickly, the security of cryptography, and the freedom to easily transmit funds across borders.

Therefore, Jeffrey A. Tucker, Editorial Director for the American Institute for Economic Research, pointed out a decisive problem:

One of the greatest features of crypto is its absence of barriers to entry. It is censorship resistant. It resists control. Not even powerful states can kill it without extreme measures; even then, the network itself lives outside any state’s purview. One thing we’ve learned from the Facebook experience so far is that it is anything but censorship resistant.

But this problem is alleviated by the fact that Facebook will ultimately only control Calibra, but not Libra itself (see above). Nevertheless, it also shows that Libra is another experiment on a field that has not yet been tested with this ambition.

Unclear regulatory environment

For the success of the currency, Facebook depends on the fact that it can be used worldwide. However, there are many regulatory hurdles here.

The discussions with the worldwide authorities about transparency, approvals and protection against money laundering haven't even started yet. For example, an "association" cannot obtain a banking licence in Switzerland. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that it is “out of the question” that Libra becomes a “sovereign currency”. In the USA, the head of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee wants Facebook to stop developing its new Libra cryptocurrency network temporarily.

It seems like Facebook have to acknowledge this too. According to Bloomberg, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg just said that Libra is a “long way from launch" and

“We’re already meeting with them [authorities]. We know we have a lot of work to do, but this was an announcement of what we would like to do with a roadmap for people to jump in and help us do it.”

So it is not yet clear into which direction this experiment will go at the end. Regulatory requirements could even give Libra a different face. Accordingly, investors should still be cautious with their euphoria.

Antitrust Concerns

Furthermore, there is a reason why Facebook do not run Libra by its own. Facebook would be too vulnerable to antitrust concerns.

In February 2019, the German Federal Cartel Office (NYSEMKT:FCO)has imposed on Facebook far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. The FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at the data level. While the FCO did not force the tech giant to separate or sell businesses, the decision was a clear statement that demonstrated the power of competition authorities.

The Facebook decision of the FCO was very carefully followed by other competition authorities because the FCO stated that Facebook as a dominant company is subject to stricter obligations than companies that are active in a competitive environment. These obligations also include data protection and consumer protection.

Accordingly, Facebook will have to make sure that the data held by Calibra is really separated from the social media services.

Conclusion

Libra is at the end for Facebook only the door opener for the establishment of another service. With Calibra, Facebook has a vehicle to build up a completely new income stream in addition to advertising.

However, it will have to be seen whether this service is accepted by Facebook and WhatsApp users. For now, Calibra won't make money and is far from being launched. Nevertheless, the enormous number of Facebook users and the growing number of mobile payments are promising.

Because there may arise some antitrust concerns, Facebook will have to make sure that the data held by Calibra is really separated from the social media services.

