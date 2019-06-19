Beyond Meat Could See Substantial Market Share Loss

The threat of McDonald's launching Nestle's Incredible Burger seems to be waved off when in reality it could substantially impact Beyond's restaurant market share.

Beyond Meat is heavily reliant on one product and increased competition in both the retail and restaurant sector could negatively affect revenues.

Intro:

In my last article on Beyond Meat (BYND), I detailed how I thought $98 was a ridiculous price to pay for this faux-meat company. I advocated to stay away from this stock and recommended not shorting BYND and I continue to hold this stance. With a plethora of big-name competitors launching their own plant-based meats, I believe Beyond Meat will see a decrease in their share of the plant-based meat market and I continue to stay away from this stock.

Let me preface this argument by saying that Beyond Meat is a well-run company. Per their first quarterly report as a public company, they increased guidance and strive to focus on their fresh products which have become a consumer favorite. Beyond’s key product, the Beyond Burger, can’t seem to stay on shelves and the burger is continually expanding its presence into the fast-food space. The Beyond Burger is currently found at Carl’s Jr., A&W, Del Taco, and numerous other restaurants.

Beyond Meat is an awesome company with a great product, but as Jim Cramer would say, 'this isn’t a broken company, it is a broken stock'.

Increased Competition:

As of now, Beyond is one of the only company primarily focused on providing consumers with meat alternatives, but in the future, they are poised to receive an onslaught of competition. Along with this competition, their core business is derived from the sale of one product, the Beyond Burger.

In their Q1 filing, Beyond mentioned that net revenues increased 215% from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019 and most of this increase was attributable to the Beyond Burger. Right now, they do not face any major competition in stores but will start seeing increased competition in the plant-based meat sector in the near future. Although a majority of their growth was from the expansion into fast food restaurants, more options for plant-based meat will affect Beyond’s revenue. With this being their major growth driver, it is hard to imagine that Beyond does not suffer financially from consumers having increased options.

Beyond does have the advantage of establishing their brand and becoming recognizable in the store. The first movers’ advantage is paramount to any young industry and Beyond should be able to capture a sizable consumer base before others enter the market.

Tyson:

With this said, Tyson foods plans on launching a hybrid burger that is half meat- half pea protein.

I should mention that Tyson does have a 5% stake in Beyond Meat, so this product seems to be catering to a separate market than a fully plant-based burger. Nonetheless, it conveys that large companies want to enter the faux-meat market and have the resources to do so.

Tyson did not state whether The Blend was a direct response to the Beyond Burger, but a representative did mention how they wanted to offer a product that caters to a multitude of diets.

Since Tyson has a stake in Beyond, they may not want to spend the resources developing a plant-based burger that is a direct competitor with Beyond, but The Blend Burger shows that they are more than capable of doing so.

Impossible Burger:

A much scarier, multiheaded threat is the Impossible Burger from Impossible Foods. They currently do not have their product in retailers, but they state that it will be headed to stores this year. This will be Beyond’s biggest competitor and should substantially affect their revenues once the Impossible Burger hits the shelves. These two burgers have been the contestants in multiple taste tests and Impossible Burgers has reigned king. Customers have claimed that both a great product, but the consensus among online comparisons is that the taste of an Impossible Burger is just uncanny to real meat. Obviously, the final judgment resides in the one who is consumer the burger, but in general, Impossible foods has been able to create a more ‘real’ tasting burger than Beyond Meat.

Impossible Foods are currently in around 10,000 fewer restaurants that Beyond Meat, so Beyond still has the advantage in being able to serve a larger number of customers. Impossible has their burger featured in Burger King, Red Robin, White Castle, and Umami Burger where they have had reports of shortages in all these restaurants. Beyond has had similar shortages and are in over 15,000 restaurants in a plethora of restaurants, universities, and stadiums.

In all, the Impossible Burger will continue to remain a competitor in restaurants and will challenge the Beyond Burger once it hits store shelves.

Nestle Incredible Burger:

The Swiss giant started selling 100% plant-based burgers in April of this year. At launch, they partnered with McDonald’s in Germany and were sold in over 1,500 locations. Representatives from McDonald’s say that the results were promising and will continue to discuss the future potential of a partnership between Nestle and McDonald’s. If these two decide to expand the Incredible Burger in the American market, they would instantly become a major competitor with both Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat. McDonald’s has almost 14,000 locations in the U.S. alone and should start to look at offering customers an earth-conscious/ vegetarian option in lieu of their meat and chicken patties.

Takeaway:

Not only is Beyond Meat in an industry with major competitors seeking to take a bite out of the faux-meat market, they heavily rely on one product. When Impossible Foods is able to reach the shelves, Beyond Burger customers will be faced with the decision to stay faithful to Beyond or venture out and try an arguably better product from a recognizable name.

On a restaurant basis, both Beyond and Impossible have room to expand, but the addition of Nestle’s Incredible Burger will undoubtedly negatively affect the sales of both businesses. As for now, Beyond may have reached the top, but currently, I would not want to bet against the irrational behavior of Beyond stock. In all, I remain very bearish on this ticker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.