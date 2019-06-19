FEN: Bet On Midstream Growth With This Closed-End Fund

One of the favorite assets of income-focused investors is master limited partnerships. This is due to the fact that these companies typically pay out a sizable proportion of their cash flows in the form of distributions. The best companies of this type also have stable cash flows and forward growth prospects. However, it can sometimes be challenging to pick and choose among all of the various master limited partnerships when constructing a portfolio. Fortunately, there are some closed-end funds that focus on the sector, thus making it relatively easy for an investor to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of these companies in one simple trade. One of the best funds in this sector is the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN).

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has the objective of seeking a high level of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. In order to accomplish this objective, the fund invests in cash-generating securities of energy companies, mostly publicly-traded master limited partnerships.

This strategy results in one somewhat peculiar quirk about the fund. Unlike most closed-end funds, FEN is not a registered investment company. This is due to a rule dictating what these companies are allowed to invest in. In short, a registered investment company is only permitted to have a maximum of 25% of its assets invested into partnerships. In order to get around this, FEN is structured as a C-Corporation, which does not have the same limitations imposed on them regarding what they can invest in. However, this does have another downside in that the fund does not act as a pass-through entity for taxation purposes and is instead required to pay taxes on a corporate level. This can act as a drag on returns compared to what a registered investment company would have.

As might be expected, the majority of the assets in FEN's portfolio are master limited partnerships. We can see this quite clearly by looking at the top ten holdings of the fund:

Source: First Trust

Only three of the companies shown above are not master limited partnerships. These three companies are Kinder Morgan (KMI), Enbridge (ENB), and Williams Companies (WMB). With that said though, all three of them do act somewhat like MLPs in that they pay out a significant proportion of their cash flow to their respective investors. That explains their presence in this fund. In addition to this, all ten of the companies shown above have some rather strong forward growth prospects, which I have discussed in past articles about the individual companies themselves.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single asset in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that asset begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market itself. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that if some event occurs that causes the price of a certain heavily-weighted asset to decline independently of the market as a whole, then it will drag down the rest of the portfolio with it. As we can see above, there are eight assets that each account for more than 5% of the fund's assets. One of these, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), accounts for more than 10% of the fund's total assets. Thus, FEN is fairly heavily exposed to the fortunes of this relatively small handful of stocks.

Fortunately, FEN's assets are fairly well spread out across the midstream space. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: First Trust

This is something that is quite nice to see as all of these different markets have somewhat different dynamics and fundamentals, which provides the fund with some benefits of diversification. What they have in common, though, is that all of them are currently growing at a fairly rapid pace. This is due to the surging production growth in North American energy that we have been seeing over most of the past decade. The one possible exception to this is the coal industry, but as I discussed in a previous article, there are also some opportunities there. In any case, the fund's exposure to the coal industry is relatively minimal at only 2.60%.

Midstream Growth Potential

As I have discussed in various past articles, the massive Permian basin in West Texas has been at the heart of the growing North American production story. This does make some sense. The Permian basin is one of the richest reservoirs of oil in the world, with some sources placing it second only to the Ghawar field in Saudi Arabia. In fact, the Wolfcamp formation alone, which accounts for just a part of the whole basin, is estimated to contain around twenty billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Source: NuStar Energy L.P.

The sheer quantity of the resources in this basin has been attracting numerous drillers to the region. However, the Permian shale is not the only resource basin in the United States that contains a large quantity of oil. We also have the Bakken shale in North Dakota, the Niobara formation, the Eagle Ford shale, and others. All of these shale plays have seen their output grow over the past few years and this trend is expected to continue over the next few years:

Source: EIA, ESAI, NuStar Energy L.P.

As you may be well aware, midstream companies do not actually produce any resources. Instead, they will benefit from this production growth by the fact that all this new production needs to be moved to the market in order to be sold. As the business model used by midstream companies generally results in higher revenues when transported volumes increase, the fact that an increasing quantity of resources will need moved to the market over the coming years should result in growing revenues and cash flows across the industry over the coming years. As these are the companies that FEN invests in, it should be able to pass this growth through to its own investors.

Distributions

As mentioned in the introduction, master limited partnerships are fairly well-known for the very high distribution yields that they typically pay out. As such, we might also expect FEN to boast a fairly high distribution yield. This is indeed the case. As of the time of writing, FEN pays out a quarterly distribution of $0.58 per share. At the current price of $21.70, this gives the fund an annualized distribution yield of 10.69%, which is undoubtedly appealing to most investors that are looking for income.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a relatively high proportion of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning to some investors is that a return of capital distribution may be a sign that a fund is not generating enough income to cover its distribution and therefore is essentially giving an investor their own money back. A situation like this would be unsustainable over the long term. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is distributing money that the fund receives from partnerships. This is the case here. There is no real reason for investors to worry about the fact that these distributions are considered to be return of capital and instead they should simply enjoy the tax-advantaged income.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like FEN, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the market value of all of the assets held by a fund minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were completely liquidated and the money distributed to its investors.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is below net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. That is the case right now. As of June 18, 2019 (the latest date for which data was available as of the time of writing), FEN had a net asset value of $21.84 per share. As the fund currently trades for $21.70, the fund is trading at a 0.64% discount to net asset value. While this is admittedly not a particularly large discount, it is still a discount nonetheless.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the midstream segment of the energy industry is a good place for investors to generate both growth and income. This is particularly true among master limited partnerships. These companies in aggregate are funding themselves transporting an ever-growing amount of resources that are being driven by rising production in America's richest basins. This is growth is not expected to stop anytime soon. The fund also boasts a solid distribution yield and trades at a small discount. Overall, it may be worth considering for your portfolio.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.