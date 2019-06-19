Facebook's Libra Could Revolutionize Online Payments

Facebook (FB) just announced details of its new cryptocurrency Libra which is set to launch sometime in the first half of 2020. Unlike speculative cryptocurrencies of yesteryear, Libra is intended to be a stable currency that makes online transactions more accessible and easier to more of the world's population. Since Facebook will only be one member in the Libra association, the financial impact to Facebook's bottom line is initially uncertain although paths to monetization in the long term could be significant. What is more certain if Libra gets widely adopted is the negative impact to existing payment processors both online and offline.

Libra At A Glance

While Libra is built on crypto-technology, it is nothing like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and other cryptocurrencies that already exist. Without going into too lengthy detail, differential factors aside from its more technically advanced crypto-technology include:

Libra is governed by an association of founding members which initially include major names such as Visa (V), Paypal (PYPL), Uber (UBER), Vodafone (VOD), and of course Facebook. While there are only 28 initial members, the association is open so more members across all industries are expected to join if they meet certain criteria. Each member gets an equal vote in its administration which should improve transparency and avoid abuses.

Libra is a stable 'cryptocurrency'. Like most national currencies, it will be backed by deposits in stable currencies such as the USD, Euro, British Pound, Swiss Franc, and Japanese Yen. Libra isn't pegged to a single currency and thus its basket of different denominating assets should help it maintain stability.

Future Adoption

While Libra doesn't look too interesting to developed markets such as those in the US, it could open up underdeveloped markets with less financial stability. This was part of the initial appeal of cryptocurrencies. With a stable and financially backed alternative, Libra could open up the entire world to all types of businesses especially those that offer online products and services.

This prospect might be what is prompting big name players in joining and developing the Libra association. It's also worth noting companies that directly compete with Libra such as Visa, Mastercard (MA), and Paypal are also joining. While still widely used in the US, credit cards and the relatively large fees they extract from merchants will likely be a relic of the past. Major credit card companies know this and are rightfully positioning for the future.

In China, many urban businesses no longer accept cash as payment. Instead, purchases are made through mobile apps such as WeChat operated by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). It is simply a faster, more efficient, and secure way of conducting business which the US is really behind the curve. For example, want coffee before you get to work? In the US you have to go to the closest Starbucks (SBUX), wait in line, then wait for your order to get fulfilled. In China, Starbucks competitor Luckin Coffee (LK) uses an app that allows you to order in literally 10 seconds prior to arriving and just scan a QR code to confirm payment at pickup. China went from cash to online payment, completely bypassing credit cards, and other developing markets could follow suit with Libra.

Financial Impact

The most obvious impact of Libra if it becomes globally adopted is the gradual decline of credit card usage. Merchants could give customers discounts or rewards directly instead of paying high merchant processing and credit card fees. Of course credit cards wouldn't completely disappear because they offer customers credit purchasing power and flexibility whereas Libra wallets would mainly act as a form of debit payment. Other financial institutions could offer credit services through Libra type wallets so at the very least competition would increase.

Payment processing both online and offline would likely be more impacted by wide scale adoption of Libra. After all, Libra wallets would essentially be a secure global decentralized payment platform. That's like Paypal, but everywhere. It's also like Tencent's WeChat, but not limited to China. Thus Libra could slowly eat away at existing online and mobile payment businesses as it becomes more globally adopted.

E-commerce verticals could be more impacted than others since they currently leverage their revenues through multiple verticals. For example Shopify (SHOP) and to a lesser degree Square (SQ) host online stores and offer services like payment/shipping processing for their merchants. The most obvious impact would be lower payment processing commissions SHOP or SQ could collect, but there would be a serious risk their merchant services could be bypassed completely.

The way Facebook appears to be aiming in monetizing Libra is not through Libra itself, but through its massive social media platform. The use of Libra could be a way of channeling e-commerce through Facebook where it could benefit from additional ad revenue or tack on post sales services. Merchants without name recognition would have little exposure on Shopify but could benefit on large ecosystems like Facebook to move their products, similar to how Amazon's (AMZN) marketplace levels the playing field for smaller resellers.

Conclusion

It's way too early to tell how Libra will be globally adopted, but what's being presented is very promising. Libra's multi-institution developed and governed nature greatly increases its chances of being uniformly adopted. A stable, financially backed, and decentralized secure crypto-technology based payment platform is equally appealing because it could open up the world for individuals and businesses everywhere. It would open up underdeveloped markets for global businesses while at the same time open up the world's products to an online shopper in any country. Whether it's Libra or an equivalent successor, it's clear online payment will be heading in this direction in the very near future. Thus, investors should also be positioned as online payment moves away from traditional methods of the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LK, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short SBUX and SHOP. No positions in any of the other stocks listed in this article.