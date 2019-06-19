Geely Trying To Stay Between The Lines In A Turbulent Chinese Market

Geely shares look undervalued below the mid-to-high $30s, but there's a lot of turbulence in the Chinese macro outlook, and the expected second-half volume rebound is not de-risked.

Geely shares have remained very volatile; while the company continues to gain share in the domestic Chinese auto market, sales have been quite weak so far this year.

It has been something of a wild ride for Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) [0175.HK] shareholders since my last update. While the shares are up close to 20% since that last article (which was around the time of its 52-week low), the shares were up more than 60% before this recent 30% sell-off on ongoing concerns about the company’s volumes and margins.

I do still believe that Geely shares are undervalued, and I still believe that Geely is going to emerge from the Chinese auto mosh pit as one of the survivors and leaders of the local industry. I also believe, though, that 2019 is going to be a rocky year with considerable uncertainty over U.S.-China trade relations and their impact on Chinese consumer spending and sentiment. I’d really like to see better sales momentum in Geely’s newer offerings before getting more bullish, though timing entry points for this name has always been challenging, given its relatively controversial status (very wide spreads between high/low price targets and estimates for revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow).

Vehicle Sales Still Painfully Weak, And A Second-Half Recovery Isn’t Certain

It’s been a tough year for Geely, though the company does at least continue to do a little better than its comps. May wholesale sales were down 27%, bringing the year-to-date performance down to 12% year-to-date contraction. Overall industry sales were down 16% year over year in May, pushing the year-to-date performance down to 13% contraction. Among local (Chinese) brands, sales were down 28% year over year in May and are down 23% year to date.

Geely looks like it is getting squeezed. Less well-heeled customers are holding off on purchasing new vehicles, but those with the money to spend on higher-end vehicles are choosing foreign brands. To that end, Japanese brands saw 2% sales growth in May, with Honda (HMC) up 37%, and Toyota (TM) up 12%, while sales of German brands were down just 5% (Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) accounts for three of the top 10 selling cars in China). So, although Geely’s decision to migrate up-market (its offerings below the 90K RMB price point are pretty skimpy now) is likely the right move long term, it’s not fitting where the consumer is at today in China.

The sharp drop in May sales for both Geely and Chinese brands overall likely has a lot to do with the transition to a new emissions standard (“China VI”), with dealers trying to move older inventory ahead of the transition. I’d also note that international players have been pretty aggressive with discounting. With premium status in the market, foreign brands can charge more, and that gives them more pricing flexibility (the list price of the Honda Odyssey is about 90% higher than Geely’s premium Jiaji 48V MPV).

What concerns me more is the weakness in growth platforms like Lynk. Volume has flattened out around the 9K/month level, and this was supposed to be a meaningful growth driver (and eventually, an avenue toward sales in the EU and Europe). Likewise, newer introductions like the Boyue, Binyue, and Binrui have definitely seen weaker recent demand.

Paying The Price To Build The Business

As of the last guidance update, management expects flat volume for 2019, so clearly, the company is banking on a big second-half recovery. With the emissions standard transition process close to the end, it’s possible that sales growth could rebound to positive territory in July, and the comps should get easier from there, but given that overall auto sales trends in China have been weaker than expected this year, I’m thinking there’s still risk to that flat volume outlook. Longer term, though, I do believe management can hit its three-year goal of 10% market share (from around 7% in 2018) and 15% long term.

In the meantime, though, the company is going to see greater pressure on margins. New vehicle and engine plants have increased the company’s depreciation expense, and management is dedicating more resources to marketing to support new product launches, including a new portfolio of electric vehicles. Geely is targeting 20% to 30% of its sales from hybrids and electrics in 2019, and the company launched its first pure EV, the Geometry, in April, with list prices ranging from 150K to 190K RMB (against an average monthly salary in Beijing of around 10,000 RMB).

Source: Geely

While near-term margin pressure isn’t a positive development, I think Geely is taking smart steps toward differentiating itself from the pack and positioning itself to be more competitive with foreign automakers in China’s market in the coming years. The company has a strong development effort in hybrids and electrics, not to mention advanced features like level 2 ADAS. I’d also note that the company is now focusing on just four underlying platforms (BMA, CMA, SPA, PMA), and the Lynk business was profitable in 2018 with just three models.

To that end, mid-May saw the introduction of the Xingyue, the first Geely-branded vehicle on the CMA platform. Geely is offering four different powertrain systems, with list prices ranging from 136K to 217K RMB.

Source: Geely

The Outlook

The sharp downturn in Chinese auto sales is due at least in part to the sudden and unexpected ramp-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and Chinese companies have since gotten very cautious about their capex/expansion plans, including hiring. While a resolution of the trade tensions would almost certainly help, and stimulus efforts should also help contribute to improving year-over-year trends in the second half of 2019, it’s tough to model/forecast the macro situation right now.

While I think the range of potential outcomes for revenue, EBITDA, and FCF is pretty wide for 2019-2021, I think the longer-term trends are still intact. To that end, I’m still expecting mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from Geely, and I still expect the company to be a share-gainer in the Chinese market. I do expect the Chinese market to slow over time, though, and Geely’s export strategy is still in its early days (the company has ambitions to sell in the EU and U.S. but is presently more focused on opportunities in Russia and Southeast Asia).

Although margin pressures will weigh on free cash flow in the short term, I do expect longer-term FCF margins in the high single digits, supporting long-term FCF growth in the high single digits.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and growth/margin-driven valuation approaches, I believe fair value for Geely’s ADRs is in the mid-to-high $30s. I expect ongoing volatility, though, and I do still see the potential for downside in 2019 if that second-half rebound/recovery doesn’t materialize as expected. I’d be more interested in the shares in the $20s, but I do still see upside from here for investors who can tolerate the volatility that goes with not only a cyclical industry but one that is transforming in significant ways.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.