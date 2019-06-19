An Opportunity Of A Lifetime, Literally

Negative yields aren't only the new normal, but a scary new normal.

That's a new record, and we might be en-route towards $14 trillion, if the Fed delivers what the market expects.

This article is written on June 19th, few hours before the FOMC is going to deliver what the market expects to be a very dovish statement.

Today is the 11th FOMC meeting under Chairman Powell. The S&P 500 (SPY) ended the day lower in 9 out of the last 10 (90%).

For comparison, there were 32 meetings under Janet Yellen, with the S&P 500 closing higher in 19 out of these 32 meetings (59%).

It's a historical day today, but actually not thanks to the Fed.

The 10-year bond yields of Austria, France and Sweden fell today below 0%. Negative yields are the new normal, but is this a "new normal" we should welcome and embrace?

Here's the negative bond yield matrix, where negative bond yields are running through the very long end of the curve in many countries:

30 years: Switzerland (EWL)

15 years: Germany (EWG), Netherlands (EWN)

10 years: Japan (EWJ, DXJ), Denmark (EDEN), France (EWQ), Austria (EWO), Finland (EFNL), Sweden (EWD)

9 years: Belgium (EWK)

8 years: Slovakia

7 years: Ireland (EIRL), Slovenia

6 years: Spain (EWP)

5 years: Portugal (PGAL)

3 years: Malta, Bulgaria

1 year: Italy (EWI)

In spite of its flattening yield curve, the US is the only major economy that still looks at an entire curve that is in positive territory.

The total amount of negative-yielding debt is closing fast on the $13 trillion mark, thanks to the dovish speech by Mario Draghi yesterday (June 18th).

Call me crazy, but I find it odd - VERY, VERY ODD - when investors are now willing to PAY the Swiss government for the great privilege/honor of lending them money for 30 years.

Again, just to make sure we are on the same (crazy) page: If you buy a 30-year bond issue by Switzerland today, and hold it till maturity, you're guaranteed to have LESS money in 2049 than the amount you invested back in June 2019.

Please tell me this isn't an opportunity of a lifetime! (literally...)

Perhaps I'm an "old school" who grew up within the debt markets, so when I see something of that sort (ballooning debts, negative yields, flat/inverted curves, etc.), I'm thinking to myself that this looks very bad from the real economy perspective.

However, I'm certainly not the only one thinking that this is not looking good.

For example, let's take a look at the Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index ("MSBCI") for June, which fell 32 points (!) to a level of only 13 points. As you can see below, this is an unusually low level (even in December 2008 the index stood at 35), which can only be interpreted in one way/word - catastrophe.

This was the sharpest monthly decline ever recorded since the bank started this survey in 2002, and the lowest level since December 2008.

Almost all components showed a significant deterioration in the economic activity, with the manufacturing sector standing out due to its extreme weakness.

Here are the MSBCI readings over the past decade:

According to the data compiled by the bank, a reading greater than 34.1 implies positive growth in the US GDP. As such, it's easy to understand how bad a 13 reading is.

Although the MSBCI is only a forecasting tool, certainly not a government official measurement, we would be very careful dismissing the correlation between the index and the US growth rate.

Even if one is about to doubt the accuracy of the data, it's easy to see that when the MSCBI reading is weak - the level of accuracy is high, i.e., a reading of 13 is very unlikely to misinterpret a healthy growing economy.

Cam Harvey, the economist who first linked an inverted yield curve to economic declines, pinpoints the 3-month/5-year curve as a key recession indicator once it inverts for a full quarter.

Guess what? Last week, this specific spread has officially finished a full quarter of being inverted...

Yet, the main indices are trading near all-time highs. That's, of course, happening because unlike any other time in modern history, investors are giving much more weight to central banks than to, well, anything else.

Neither risk, nor economic data, are important nowadays. All that matters is that the printing machines aren't being shut off. Living at a time where nothing really matters, except for how much money central banks are willing to pour into the economy is something we have never seen before.

This almost feels as a structured product that comes with a capital protection. You can only win, the only question is how much.

Now, if this sounds to you as if the term "efficient market" is meaningless - you're absolutely right. On the other hand, that is an opportunity of a lifetime!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.