The Tech Sector's Summer Resurgence

This spring was a tough time to be an investor in the tech sector. A few major industries took a beating in May, including healthcare stocks and semiconductors. Week after week, Nasdaq-listed shares making new 52-week lows frequently outnumbered stocks making new highs. One could even be forgiven for assuming that the bear had come out of hibernation and was lurking about the tech sector, intent on destroying everything in its path. Thankfully, though, there is abundant evidence to make a case that, far from being stormy, the tech sector outlook for this summer is likely to be a sunny one. I’ll show that semiconductor stocks in particular have the most to gain from what should be a strong and vibrant bull market in the coming months.

To assert that sentiment among equity market participants has been exceedingly subdued in recent weeks would be an understatement. Traders have displayed a stubborn unwillingness to commit to the long side of the market for almost two months, with some taking a “wait-and-see” approach while still others strike a decidedly bearish posture. This duality of market sentiment can be seen in the following graph, which compares the percentage of bullish investors and neutral investors. The data, provided by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), reveals a rare instance where investors are reluctant to become outright bearish, yet they’re also too afraid to be bullish.

Source: AAII

While investor sentiment alone can’t be used to predict future stock market performance, it does provide valuable clues as to the market’s inherent directional bias. For when this many investors are afraid of buying stocks, it decreases the likelihood of a sustained decline in the major averages. With so few investors exposed to equities, any declines from here should be very short lived since most of the liquidation has presumably already taken place. What’s more, rallies from here will likely be sharper (in percentage terms) and more extended than would be the case if the crowd was already heavily exposed to stocks. In other words, any rallies which develop from here will likely have the effect of causing retail investors to scramble to get in at any price. This in turn will tend to make the rallies more explosive in nature.

That the stock market is primed for an explosive upside move can be seen in its recent behavior. Whenever news headlines appear which cast a negative pall on the global trade outlook, the U.S. economy, or various geopolitical events, the downside response of the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to the news has been muted. Yet a simple, sanguine tweet by President Trump is enough to create an across-the-board rally, pushing many stocks to new all-time highs and bringing the SPX to within inches of its previous high (below).

Source: BigCharts

Indeed, the most remarkable aspect of the stock market since late May is the proliferation of new 52-week highs. On both the NYSE and the Nasdaq, new highs have mostly outpaced new lows this month, which itself is a welcome reversal from the situation which existed for much of April and May. Lately, the ratio of new highs-to-lows on the NYSE has been anywhere from 3:1 to 9:1. This is an undisputed sign of the market’s return to health in the last few weeks, and it also tells us that the incremental demand for equities is increasing. This observation alone provides a solid reason for embracing a bullish outlook and avoiding the short side of the market.

Speaking of short sales, the bears will have a tough time ahead of them as long as the short-term and intermediate-term rate of change in the new highs-lows is in the ascent. That’s just what’s happening now, as the following graph illustrates. Below is the 120-day rate of change (momentum) in the NYSE new highs and lows. This indicator is my favorite measure of the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) path of least resistance. It has been rising in a nearly vertical fashion for the last few weeks now and can be regarded as a proverbial needle in the bears’ backsides. This is one reason why the short selling strategy has met with disastrous consequences of late. Until this indicator reverses its present course, a bearish bias toward equities isn’t advisable.

Source: BarChart

Let’s now turn our attention to the overlooked and unloved tech sector. As I alluded to earlier, some major Nasdaq-listed industry groups took a beating last month and have left investors with a sour taste in their mouths. This is especially true for pharmaceutical and biotech stocks, as well as the semiconductors. Yet the latter industry is poised to benefit from the market’s return to health this summer. Consider the case of Intel Corp. (INTL), a Dow 30 component and a widely watched representative of the chip makers.

Back in April, Intel released below-consensus earnings guidance for the rest of 2019 and warned investors that its plans to migrate away from PC chips to the more potentially profitable markets for memory and data centers would likely weigh on profit margins in the foreseeable future. INTC stock subsequently suffered a 27% drop in the four weeks which followed the announcement. However, INTC established a bottom in late May and has since commenced a turnaround attempt.

Source: BigCharts

Some of Intel’s stock positive price performance lately can be attributed to the hopeful prospects for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. Yet even without a near-term resolution to the tariff dispute, Intel still has a lot going for it from a fundamental perspective. Aside from its attractive earnings multiple, the company’s earnings outlook in the coming quarters is improving. Below is a graph showing the consensus earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) expectation for Intel, with the latest data extending to the third quarter of 2019. A rebound in Intel’s earnings prospects will likely support a rebound in its stock price this summer.

Source: Reuters

Intel is arguably one of the highest profile chip makers, and as such its stock performance is often viewed as symptomatic of the broader semiconductor industry. Yet when we examine the chip makers collectively, it becomes apparent that there is a similar level of turnaround potential in the coming months.

The forward earnings trend for the S&P 500 Information Technology sector, which includes the semiconductor stocks. Forward earnings for the semis are positively sloped, as can be seen below. Analysts evidently expect this segment of the tech sector to prevail over the headwinds facing it from the Huawei restrictions and the U.S.-China trade war. The fundamental backdrop for the sector also suggests that investors have been too negative on the profit outlook and have overreacted to disappointing guidance recently provided by some semiconductor companies.

Source: Yardeni Research

A final consideration for the semis is provided by the following graph. This shows the 4-week rate of change in the new highs and lows for the actively traded U.S.-listed semiconductor stocks. It’s my favorite way of gauging the near-term path of least resistance for this industry. As you can see, this indicator has reversed its decline from the last few weeks and is gradually turning higher. This suggests that the spring liquidation in the chip makers has run its course, and that a renewed buying campaign among bargain hunters is now underway. As long as this particular indicator is rising, I consider the path of least resistance for the semis to be up.

Source: Source: Nasdaq

Meanwhile, the broad tech sector as reflected the Nasdaq Composite Index should also be able to rally in the coming months. The gradual diminution of Nasdaq- listed stocks making new 52-week lows is encouraging, as is the daily increase in tech stocks making new highs. As long as this improvement continues, investors should expect a new high in the Nasdaq Composite this summer. This won’t be a difficult achievement given the proximity of this index to its previous high from April.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, the summer outlook for the tech sector is promising and there are some attractive opportunities ahead in the beaten-down semiconductor stocks. I anticipate a new high in the Nasdaq Composite Index in the coming months, along with a solid stock price and earnings performance from the tech sector in general. Healthy internal momentum for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq supports a positive outlook, and it will make it extremely difficult to be a successful short seller. In view of the weight of technical and fundamental evidence, a bullish posture is therefore justified.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $48.00 level as my initial stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I’m using a level slightly under the $44.18 level (intraday basis) as the initial stop-loss for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSI, AOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.