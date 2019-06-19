Cimarex Energy: A Good Value At Its Current Share Price

Cimarex is trading at a very low multiple compared to historical levels, and I think it should still be worth $71 to $79 in the current oil pricing environment.

Cimarex's oil percentage is relatively low, so its projected results are affected by the larger declines in realised prices for natural gas and NGLs.

It is now projected to have roughly neutral cash flow in 2019 after dividend payments and at current strip prices.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) now looks to be on track for roughly neutral cash flow (after dividends) in 2019 at mid-$50s WTI oil. It bumped up its production guidance for 2019 a bit while keeping its capex expectations the same and also expects significant oil production growth in both 2019 and future years. Due to its large amount of natural gas and NGLs production, its projected 2019 revenues have come down a bit more than other producers, as those products (at least in the Permian) have seen more of a decline than oil.

Cimarex's 2019 Outlook

Cimarex has bumped up its production guidance for 2019 to a midpoint of 267,500 BOEPD, which is around 3% higher than its earlier guidance. This is mainly driven by NGLs and natural gas, as Cimarex's guidance for oil production has only increased by 1%.

Oil prices have come down a bit, but Cimarex's 2019 outlook in more negatively affected by larger decreases in the expected realised prices for NGLs and natural gas (such as with the large Permian gas differentials). Only 31% of Cimarex's production is oil, so NGLs and natural gas play a significantly larger role in Cimarex's financial projections than most Permian-dominant companies.

At current strip prices, Cimarex is expected to generate around $2.495 billion in oil and gas revenue. Its hedges have around negative $30 million in value, due to it having a substantial amount of Midland oil basis hedges, and that differential narrowing to zero now.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 30,660,000 $53.00 $1,625 NGLs 27,460,775 $17.00 $467 Gas 237,100,350 $1.70 $403 Hedge Value -$30 Total $2,465

This leads to a projection that Cimarex will deliver around $12 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices, including the effect of its dividend payments. Beyond 2019, Cimarex believes that it can generate slightly positive cash flow at $50 WTI oil while growing oil production by double digits.

$ Million Production Expense $334 Transportation, processing and other expense $225 General and administrative expense $109 Taxes other than income $150 Interest Expense $84 CapEx $1,465 Preferred Dividends $5 Common Dividends $81 Total $2,453

Debt Situation

Despite taking on debt as part of the Resolute acquisition, Cimarex's leverage remains pretty low. Its projected year-end 2019 net debt to unhedged EBITDAX ratio is approximately 1.2x. This relatively low debt level and Cimarex's strong asset base explain how Cimarex was able to refinance the 8.5% notes it inherited from Resolute with 4.375% unsecured notes due in 2029.

This has resulted in a substantial amount of savings for Cimarex, and the credit markets remain favorable to Cimarex, with its bonds all yielding under 4% to maturity at the moment.

Valuation

It appears that Cimarex is now trading for only 4.6x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at current strip prices. This is well below Cimarex's historical levels and appears to be quite low for a majority-Permian company with some good acreage. For example, Cimarex has highlighted the improving oil productivity of its Culberson wells and estimates that its Upper Wolfcamp Culberson wells pay off in around 15 months at $50 WTI oil.

Source: Cimarex Energy

A 5.5x unhedged EBITDAX multiple would value Cimarex at around $71 per share, while a 6.0x multiple would value it at around $79 per share. I believe that these multiples are more appropriate for Cimarex given its healthy balance sheet and solid amount of strong performing acreage.

Conclusion

Cimarex's projected 2019 results have been hampered a bit by reduced expectations for its realised prices for NGLs and natural gas. It may end up realising close to the same price for oil in Q2 to Q4 2019 (compared to Q2 to Q4 2018) due to the narrowing of the Permian oil differential. However, its realised prices for NGLs and natural gas may end up down 20% year-over-year during that same period.

Despite that, Cimarex should still be able to cover its dividend without cash burn, while also growing oil production by a solid amount. I believe that Cimarex is a pretty good value at current levels, given that it is trading at a significantly below historical multiples (more so than most producers). With a modest rebound in multiples, it could be worth $71 to $79 per share in the current oil and gas pricing environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.