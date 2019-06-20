Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement

Expectations for the Paris Airshow 2019 have been low driven by a combination of recession fears, trade and political tension and of course the problems with the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX. With the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded, a platform for which we usually see big order announcements during air shows was significantly weakened.

In a previous report, we pointed out that there are opportunities for Boeing to win orders for the Boeing 737 MAX, most notably an order from Air France-KLM, but it was the big question which airline executive would fly to Paris taking the stage to support the Boeing 737 MAX. Some said that Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair (RYAAY), would be fit to take the role on him as he goes wherever a huge discount can be won. However, it was Willie Walsh, CEO of airline group IAG, who actually did it. That can be considered a surprise and in this report we explain why as well as something that might point at the start of the Boeing 737 MAX rebranding.

The numbers

First, we will have a look at the numbers. The International Airlines Group tentatively signed for 200 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which will be a mix of Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. The airline group consists of Aer Lingus, British Airways, IAG Cargo, Iberia, Level and Vueling. The aircraft will likely be placed with Vueling and Level, both are low-cost carriers, and British Airways. The 200 aircraft are worth between $24B and $27B at list prices.

In a press release International Airlines Group said the following:

The list price is approximately US$117 million for the Boeing 737-8 and US$131 million for the 737-10.

The list price is the sum of the airframe list price, engine option list price and the price of optional features against which price concessions are made. IAG has negotiated a substantial discount from the list price.

That’s interesting, because International Airlines Group quoted last year’s price for the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and a list price that is between the launch price and the current list price for the Boeing 737 MAX 10. Whether this reflects any changes in Boeing’s pricing scheme or is a sign of negotiations that have been ongoing for a while is unknown. The airline group also added a note that substantial discounts are secured. To some this might have seemed like IAG was hinting that under the current circumstances the airline group has negotiated hefty discounts. Fact, however, is that a customer already will get 50% discount from the jet maker just for showing up at the negotiation table. For a potential mega-order such as the one IAG and Boeing tentatively agreed on, the discount rises to roughly 60%, bringing the actual sales price closer to $9.7B-$10.7B. On top of that the airline group could have negotiated up to 5-6 percent since it is a key customer of Airbus for it single aisle jets.

Now more interesting is how IAG described the Boeing 737 MAX:

International Airlines Group has signed a letter of intent with Boeing for 200 B737 aircraft to join its fleet. The LOI is subject to formal agreement. The mix of 737-8 and 737-10 aircraft would be delivered between 2023 and 2027 and would be powered by CFM Leap engines. It's anticipated that the aircraft would be used by a number of the Group’s airlines including Vueling, LEVEL plus British Airways at London Gatwick airport.

As can be seen, the aircraft was not once addressed as a "737 MAX" in the press release. This begs the question, whether we are looking at the start of a rebranding or whether IAG did not want to mention the MAX in its press release. Either way, apart from the press release all parties involved have continued to address the aircraft as the Boeing 737 MAX so there is no closure on whether there is any rebranding at all.

Vote of confidence

One reason why this commitment can be considered somewhat odd is of course the timing. As said, the Boeing 737 MAX is currently grounded and partially driven by media reports which are not always fully accurate. The fly public has grown increasingly skeptic over a safe return to service for the Boeing 737 MAX. So, any airline that would commit to the Boeing 737 MAX at the air show would raise some eyebrows. At the same time, a commitment for the Boeing 737 MAX can be considered a huge vote of confidence for the troubled Boeing 737 MAX. It should come as no surprise that a big airline group had to take the stage. A big airline can give a big vote of confidence and due to its size it's shielded relatively well from any public negativity. That airline is IAG, the third biggest airline in Europe and the sixth biggest in the world. The airline plans on having the aircraft delivered between 2023 and 2027, clearly portraying that fleet planning goes beyond what could be months of crisis for an aircraft program. The CEO of the airline group also expressed confidence in Boeing’s fix for the plagued MCAS system and customer acceptance of the Boeing 737 MAX in years from now.

Important commitment from Airbus customer

The commitment is not only important because of the confidence it radiates, but also because IAG has had a strong relation with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), which is visible in their fleet.

Table 1: single aisle fleet IAG (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The main carriers of the group, British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling and Level, operate an Airbus fleet. There's not a single Boeing 737 in the fleet. So, this commitment is a huge win for Boeing, it seems. IAG, however, is not a group that never operated the Boeing 737. The last 737 was withdrawn from the group’s fleet in 2015. That aircraft was a Boeing 737-400, so IAG skipped operations of the Boeing 737NG in favor of the Airbus A320neo.

What we are seeing now is that IAG is looking to return to Boeing. There's a fleet of 350 Airbus single aisle aircraft including 320 A320ceo family aircraft that need to be replaced, while the airline group has orders for the A320neo family for 80 aircraft. That leaves a 270 jet replacement to be ordered. With the current tentative agreement, 200 could go to Boeing and 70 could go to Airbus. This would give Airbus a fleet of 185 single aisle aircraft in the fleet versus 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets for Boeing. That’s the type of diversification the group is looking for to spark intense competition between Boeing and Airbus during future sales campaigns. However, there's one thing that should be noted and that's that although IAG has a size that would allow for comfortable operations of the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo in parallel, it also could be the case that this is a warning shot to Airbus. After all, the order is of tentative nature and there is a slight chance that the airline group is making a big move now to twist Airbus’ arm.

Conclusion

The tentative agreement that Boeing and IAG announced is a huge one. We had a big airline boss climbing the stage expressing confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX and that comes from a customer that currently operates an all-Airbus single aisle fleet. The main objective is to drive diversification with the agreement. That would spark in a more intense competition between Boeing and Airbus as the airline aims to grow its fleet in the future.

That makes perfect sense. However, this agreement remains tentative at this stage and it could very well be that the airline group is making a statement toward Airbus. As a Boeing investor, I hope that this is more than just exploiting the present weakness of the Boeing 737 MAX. Whether a final purchase agreement will be drafted eventually, it really does not matter… at this point we have a big airline boss that expressed confidence in the Boeing 737 MAX at the epicenter of the aerospace industry. That’s what is currently making headlines and what people will remember from the 53rd Paris Airshow. Boeing couldn’t have wished for something better.

