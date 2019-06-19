The Audi eTron Has Now Outsold Tesla Model X And S

The competitive impact on Tesla’s global sales (and margin) opportunity will only worsen for each year as approximately 200 electric cars make it to market by the end of 2022.

In May, the Audi eTron broke out and became the segment best seller in these geographies combined.

The Audi was the best seller in Europe in April and increasingly so in May. When adding the U.S. numbers, it essentially matched the Model S and X.

Audi eTron has been on sale for approximately two full months and I analyze its sales numbers - thus far from Europe and the U.S.

Volume consumer deliveries of the Audi eTron started in Europe in mid March and in the U.S. near the end of April. It's therefore now time to see how this $75,795 (and up, before tax incentives and other discounts) all-electric SUV has performed against its three luxury electric car rivals: Jaguar i-Pace, Tesla (TSLA) Model X, and Tesla Model S.

None of these four vehicles are perfectly identical in size, shape or some other attributes. That’s not to be expected at this stage of the electric car market. There are too few models in the market for consumers to have the luxury of exactly similar cars, from different brands. That will happen in steps as we see the next 200 electric car models being launched between now and the end of 2022.

At this stage of the electric car market, the main reason these cars very much compete with each other is that they are priced relatively similarly. The two competitors from Tesla, as well as the Jaguar, are all within a few thousand dollars of the Audi’s price. If you are looking at a luxury battery-electric vehicle (BEV) for around $75K, plus or minus a few, these have been the four cars you could have taken delivery of in April and May of this year. It’s as simple as that, from a comparison perspective.

Let’s take a look at the sales data I have been able to acquire for the Audi eTron -- currently selling in Europe and the US:

Audi eTron 2019-01 2019-02 2019-03 2019-04 2019-05 TOTAL Germany 407 155 478 174 322 1536 Norway 8 110 680 371 530 1699 Sweden 0 25 47 43 80 195 Netherlands 2 0 40 55 160 257 Belgium 13 40 59 59 100 271 Switzerland 0 0 93 33 48 174 Austria 0 0 53 36 89 France 0 14 140 22 17 193 Italy 0 10 39 12 11 72 Spain 0 9 62 14 6 91 Denmark 2 8 16 26 Finland 0 14 14 Ireland 6 6 EUROPE 430 377 1693 797 1326 4623 "Missing" Europe 1 10 98 156 USA 0 0 0 253 856 1109 TOTAL 430 377 1693 1050 2182 5732 Europe 431 387 1791 953 3562 Europe YTD 431 818 2609 3576 Europe 431 387 1791 953 3562 USA 0 0 0 253 856 1109 TOTAL 431 387 1791 1206 856 4671

As you can see in the table above, data from Finland, Denmark, Ireland and Austria are unavailable for all months in 2019. You will see that I have left out those countries in the overall European comparison against the other models below. If anyone has the data to fill out those gaps, please let me know so that the table can be completed.

One further data point to help interpret the table above: The “Europe” lines near the bottom are the ones from here, which includes all European countries, including smaller ones - but does not break them out. Hence, I show that “missing” Europe line to make the reconciliation explicit. The site also has not yet published the total European number for the month of May, so that number is obviously missing in the table. I will enter it as soon as it becomes available - which could take another few weeks.

Let’s then turn to the month of April, which was the Audi’s full month of availability across Europe in terms of actual consumer deliveries. Any deliveries in Europe before mid-March were mostly for dealer demo cars, not “regular” consumer sales. This is typical for almost any new car launch in Europe.

April 2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Norway 371 350 68 23 Netherlands 55 11 2 2 Spain 14 6 11 14 Germany 322 85 21 40 France 22 53 21 33 Switzerland 33 69 16 27 Sweden 43 33 23 90 Belgium 59 62 9 13 Italy 12 20 18 42 Denmark 8 16 0 2 EUROPE 939 705 189 286 USA 253 237 1050 825 TOTAL 1192 942 1239 1111

As you can see in the table above, on a combined basis the month of April was approximately a tie between the four models. Audi was largest in Europe, whereas the two Tesla models dominated in the U.S.

Then let’s turn to May, which was the first full month of availability of the Audi eTron also in the U.S. market:

May 2019 Audi eTron Jaguar i-Pace Tesla Model X Tesla Model S Norway 530 510 258 47 Netherlands 160 26 9 11 Spain 6 22 16 14 Germany 322 86 48 68 France 17 39 42 50 Switzerland 48 55 31 20 Sweden 80 23 56 112 Belgium 100 37 30 19 Italy 11 22 14 21 Denmark 16 4 6 6 EUROPE 1290 824 510 368 USA 856 228 1375 1025 TOTAL 2146 1052 1885 1393

As you can see in the table above, in May the Audi eTron extended its sales lead in Europe, while also narrowing the gap vis-a-vis Tesla in the U.S. On a combined basis, that meant that the Audi eTron became the best-selling luxury BEV (battery-electric vehicle) in these geographies in May.

Conclusion: Audi eTron has become the best-selling luxury BEV.

In the U.S. and Europe combined, the Audi eTron reached approximate parity with the Tesla Model X and the Model S in April, and then took the lead in May. Audi’s lead in Europe was decisive in both April, and grew even more in May.

It's still early days, and Tesla tends to have a good third month of any quarter, so I expect Tesla to retake its lead in June - before Audi once again moves its position forward in July and August. We also will see the effect of the initial “sell in” on Audi’s numbers in the next few months. It's too early to judge that effect quite yet.

What about Jaguar? It too is beating each of Tesla’s two luxury models in Europe, but by a lesser margin than Audi. Then add Jaguar’s lesser performance in the U.S., and it could not match Audi at least in April and May.

Two “Tesla-Killers” or Two Hundred?

All in all, there's no “one” so-called “Tesla-killer.” Rather, over the next three years, the investor needs to view this unfolding of the competitive landscape as a Wildebeest on the African savanna. The Wildebeest can likely fend off a Hyena or two, kicking hard.

However, once more than half a dozen Hyenas have arrived at the scene, attacking the Wildebeest from all angles, the cumulative weight of the entire flock is likely extract a significant pound of flesh. With approximately 200 electric car models being launched by the end of 2022, this is the kind of cumulative damage that will be done to Tesla’s margins too.

The Audi eTron alone has raced ahead of the Tesla Model S and X as of May 2019, and the Jaguar i-Pace is nibbling at the heels. Those are merely the two first Hyenas to show up at the Wildebeest’s ankles, however. By 2020 and 2021, there will be many more models from Mercedes, BMW, Volvo/Polestar, Ford, Maserati and indeed even Audi and Jaguar themselves.

This is why it really doesn’t matter much whether Tesla happens to have “the best car” as defined by whichever particular little measure such as 0-60 MPH acceleration time or equivalent. In a competitive environment where indeed an oversupply has been mandated by political legislation, margins will be compressed for all market participants. Even “the best” product in the market will feel the pressure from the kind of discounting that will be necessary to move too much product to too few willing consumers.

That’s the most fundamental long-term short thesis on Tesla: Simply too many competitors driving down margins.

