"A black swan is an event or occurrence that deviates beyond what is normally expected of a situation and is extremely difficult to predict."

Image: The Jack-up Noble Scott Marks Source: Noble Corp.

The Black Swan Theory

According to Investopedia, the idea comes from Nassim Nicholas Taleb who wrote about the 2008 financial crisis, arguing that such events cannot be accurately predicted and generally implies black hole ramifications.

A black swan is an event or occurrence that deviates beyond what is normally expected of a situation and is extremely difficult to predict. Black swan events are typically random and unexpected.

However, Taleb explains judiciously that this random outcome varies depending on the perspective chosen by the observer. For instance, let's play the Greek slave Aesop for a moment and talk about the Lion and the Mouse.

The Lion "chose wisely" when he decided to spare the mouse's life. He was rewarded by unexpected freedom instead of a miserable life in a cage.

It is quite effortless to make the connection with what occurred to the offshore drilling sector. The black swan is not the oil prices sudden demise in 2015 that could be perceived as a typical cyclical event.

The black swan is the unexpected rise in prevalence of the US Shale (for whatever reasons) which reaped the lion's share of the anticipated bonus of new exploration CapEx, blocking the offshore drilling industry from healing (elusive recovery). It is at this level that we are in a position "that deviates beyond what is normally expected of a situation and is extremely difficult to predict."

The London-based Noble Corporation (NE) is a vulnerable victim of this situation and seems one of the companies the most fragile financially, owing to a massive debt that cannot be supported by cash flow and is struggling to stay afloat.

Fleet Presentation

Noble Corp. presented the company at Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference on June 6, 2019. The fleet is quite fully contracted with the Jack-ups and drillships while the semisubmersibles are lagging a little.

Source: NE last Presentation June 6, 2019

I have estimated the contract backlog at $2.15 billion as of June 19, 2019. The most significant amount comes from the Drillships with $1.2+ billion or 58% of the total backlog, followed by the Jack-ups with an estimated $872 million.

The backlog stretches to 2023 with $551 million estimated remaining in 2019 and $802 million estimated in 2020.

The backlog erosion has been tremendous since 2Q15 where the company had $8.7 billion in contract backlog.

The company indicated in its last presentation that 95% of the marketed fleet is under contract. However, despite this impressive accomplishment, the company is not producing enough free cash flow to be able to reduce its high-level debt that I will discuss below. If we look at the free cash flow, the company is showing a yearly loss of ~$182 million with a significant loss of $134 million the last quarter alone.

Of course, it is not a "true picture" and needs to be analyzed deeper. As we all know, Noble acquired two new jack-ups from PaxOcean, at an excellent acquisition price with a long-term contract attached. This fact has created higher CapEx and increased the loss of free cash flow for the quarter.

The last Jack-up was acquired on February 14, 2019, for a total consideration of $83.75 million ( following the acquisition of the Noble Johnny Whitstine rig in September 2018). The new Jack-up will be named the Noble Joe Knight.

Noble will pay $30.1 million of the $83.75 million purchase price in cash, with the remainder of the purchase price, or $53.6 million, to be seller-financed at a 4.25% interest rate paid in cash and 1.25% paid in kind over the term of the financing. [...] This newbuild CJ46 design jack-up, to be named the Noble Joe Knight, will be relocated to a shipyard in Singapore for commissioning and final outfitting ahead of the expected start of operations during the third quarter of 2019 under a three-year primary term contract, plus a one-year option, with Saudi Aramco. The rig is also cheaper from its sister rig bought in September 2018, as the first rig was paid $93.75 million.

However, while the FCF loss was increased by extra CapEx in the last quarter, operating cash flow was a negative $41 million, down from a gain of $55 million the same quarter a year ago.

It is the cash remaining from the total revenues after paying for costs was a loss. It is the bottom line and shows clearly that Noble requires higher revenues/daily rates to increase free cash flow and pay off its debt.

The actual daily rates are not nearly enough to provide a sufficient profit margin, period. The question is where this extra-cash could come if 95% of the marketed rigs are already operating?

It is the dilemma of such offshore drilling companies which rely on a robust jack-up segment while the floaters' section is not performing adequately and turns the debt situation to a concerning issue especially looking at the Industry facing a black swan event.

The Debt situation as of 1Q'19:

The Net debt is $3.66 billion as of March 31, 2019.

Net debt increased to $3.663 billion as of March 31, 2019, which is not a threat with a limited normalized CapEx post-2019 estimated at $150-170 million annually.

Total liquidity as of March 31, 2019, was ~$1.99 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $188.4 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.8 billion. The cash on hand has been cut in half this quarter. Here is why:

During the first quarter, the Company completed cash tender offers for certain Senior Notes outstanding, resulting in the purchase of $441 million aggregate principal amount of Notes for $400 million, plus accrued interest. The Company utilized cash on hand and borrowings of $300 million against its 2015 credit facility to complete the cash tender transaction. In addition to modestly reducing debt maturities up to 2025 through the repurchase of the Senior Notes at a discount, the transaction is expected to reduce annual interest expense by approximately $10 million.

Source: NE last presentation on June 6.

Technical Analysis

NE experienced a negative breakout of its descending channel pattern indicated above on Friday last week.

The new pattern that I see, using the Friday low, is another descending channel pattern with line support at $1.50 (I recommend buying at this level depending on the future oil prices) and line resistance at about $2.25 (I recommend selling at least 50% of your position at this level unless oil prices turn bullish which is not likely.)

However, I do not support long-term investment in this sector and mainly using NE. The only clear opportunity that should be monetized is a short-term opportunity which involves trading in and out. Trading NE is risky.

