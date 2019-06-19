Goldman Sachs: 2019 CCAR Could Be A Catalyst

We are still cautious on Goldman Sachs in the longer-term, but the 2019 CCAR release could become a trigger for a short-term rally in the stock.

Goldman Sachs has improved its capital position both in terms of the CET1 ratio and the SLR (supplementary leverage ratio) since the 2018 CCAR.

The 2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario features a lower decline in asset prices compared to the 2018 DFAST, and that bodes very well for investment banks.

In contrast to the previous year, Goldman Sachs could surprise the market positively with its 2019 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR).

The Fed will publish the 2019 Dodd-Frank Act supervisory stress tests (DFAST) on June 21, and the results from the related Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) will be released on June 27.

As a reminder, last year the Fed issued a conditional non-objection to the capital distributions plans of Goldman Sachs (GS) as its SLRs (supplementary leverage ratio) were barely above the 3% regulatory minimum under the severely adverse scenario. As a result, the bank had to limit its capital returns to shareholders.

However, we believe that this year GS could surprise the market positively with its CCAR release.

Removal of Fed’s quality objection

First of all, it is worth mentioning that the Fed eliminated the so-called qualitative objection, which allowed it to object to capital plans based on qualitative grounds, for firms other than those recently subject to the qualitative objection (Barclays US LLC, Credit Suisse Holdings, DB USA Corporation, TD Group US Holdings LLC, and UBS Americas Holdings). Hence, we believe that conditional non-objections will be also unlikely in the 2019 CCAR.

2019 DFAST feature a lower decline in equity prices

The key difference between the 2019 DFAST and the 2018 DFAST scenarios is that this year’s severely adverse scenario features a lower decline in asset prices compared to 2018 one. According to the Fed, 10-year Treasury yields fall in this year’s scenario, while under the 2018 severely adverse scenario UST yields were unchanged with a sharply steeper yield curve. As a result, equity prices, house prices, and commercial real estate prices fall by 50%, 25%, and 35% respectively. For comparison, the 2018 DFAST severely adverse scenario featured declines of 65%,30%, and 40%. As the Fed mentioned, this year's fall in stock prices is more aligned with the decline which was stress-tested in 2017. As shown below, in this year’s DFAST equity prices reach a trough in the 4th forecasting period (12862 DJIA), while last year it was the 5th forecasting period (9689 DJIA). We believe such a change in assumptions bodes very well for Goldman Sachs as lower declines in equity prices would put less pressure on the bank’s capital position. In addition, the 2019 DFAST features higher volatility, with the VIX reaching a peak of 70% (vs 62% last year). We believe higher volatility would be a tailwind for the bank’s trading business, thus supporting its capital position.

2018 DFAST severely adverse scenario assumptions

Source: The Fed

2019 DFAST severely adverse scenario assumptions

Source: The Fed

Improved capital position

GS’s current CET1 capital ratio requirement is 9.5%. That includes a minimum of 4.5%, the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, and the G-SIB surcharge of 2.5%. The minimum SLR ratio of 5% consists of a minimum of 3% and the 2% G-SIB buffer.

Goldman Sachs: Current capital requirements

Source: Company data

GS has improved its capital position since the latest CCAR. Its Basel 3 CET was 13.1/13.4% in 4Q18/1Q19 (12.1% in the 2018 CCAR), while the SLR was 6.2%/6.4% (5.8% for the 2018 CCAR).

Source: Company data

Dividend payout ratio

As shown below, Goldman’s current dividend payout ratio of 12% is the lowest among the big-US banks.

Big-6 US banks: Dividend payout ratio

Source: Company data, Bloomberg

Even with a $1 quarterly DPS, the bank’s payout ratio would be just 18%, based on the consensus 2019 EPS of $22.5.

Valuation

GS is currently trading at the lowest P/E multiples among the big-6. That said, EPS growth is also quite weak.

Source: Bloomberg

Moreover, given its low RoTE, the stock looks fairly valued, trading close to the sector’s P/TB-RoTE regression line.

Source: Bloomberg

Final thoughts

We are still cautious on Goldman Sachs in the longer-term, as the bank faces multiple structural and cyclical headwinds, which put pressure on EPS growth. Importantly, the stock does not look cheap as its depressed multiples are justified by its low RoTE. With that being said, we do believe the 2019 CCAR release could surprise the market positively and become a trigger for a short-term rally in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.