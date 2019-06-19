Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings

I see NKE priced to own at less than $85/share, considering the solid results as of late and an earnings multiple that has approached 52-week lows.

I have no reason to believe that strength across the different product categories, digital sales, and international will wane.

Now seems like a good time to own shares of Nike (NKE) ahead of its fiscal 4Q19 earnings day. My suspicion is grounded on the company's superb performance over the past several quarters that shows no sign of waning, while stock valuation appears to be pressured by some growth headwinds that I do not believe should be concerning to long-term investors.

Credit: Unsplash

On the results of the quarter

When the sporting goods maker delivers the results of the quarter, after the closing bell on June 27, investors will be looking for revenues that match or exceed consensus of $10.17 billion. I believe the company will produce a more robust 5% YOY top-line increase instead, despite the expected currency headwinds. Supporting my optimism are a number of factors that range from macro to company-specific.

True, consumer spending has decelerated a bit recently, with the apparel retail space having just had its worst earnings season since the 2008 recession. But Nike seems to be on the right side of consumer trends, riding the tailwinds of a highly popular casual sportswear business. In addition, the company seems to have taken the right steps to ensure that it has developed robust direct-to-consumer channels and wholesale digital partnerships.

Recently, peer Lululemon (LULU) "delivered an impressive quarter, marked by mid-teen comps and expanding margins", with strength across the different product categories, digital sales, and international. I see Lululemon as a good proxy of what to expect from Nike this time, at least in what pertains to sector-wide forces that appear to be highly favorable to both companies.

Source: DM Martins Research estimate, historical data from company reports

Above is my estimate of Nike's fiscal 4Q19 P&L results. In addition to above-consensus revenues, I also expect gross margin to expand YOY by nearly a full percentage point, driven by strong pricing and improved profitability in NIKE Direct. SG&A is likely to come in on the rich side once again, as growth initiatives are likely to consume resources in the form of investments in the digital channel and expansion outside North America.

All accounted for, I expect to see EPS of $0.68 land a couple of cents above consensus.

On the stock

The above narrative speaks to Nike's fundamentals and the business momentum that I expect to persist. Missing from the picture is the investment opportunity, which certainly depends on valuation justifying a bet on this stock at current levels.

Data by YCharts

As the graph above depicts, NKE is now trading at an unusually low current-year earnings ratio of 27.5x that is near its 52-week low and about 13 turns below LULU. I believe part of the softness can be attributed to (1) a recent slowdown in top- and bottom-line growth rates that have been primarily driven by secondary factors, including currency pressures and a more normalized tax rate, and (2) concerns over the apparel retail space that I believe should not impact Nike to a meaningful extent, if at all.

Therefore, I see NKE priced to own at less than $85/share, considering the results that the company has been able to deliver and reasonable valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NKE, LULU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.