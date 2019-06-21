GE: 6 High-Yield 15% Trades

If you're mildly bullish, we offer three more trades yielding 15% to 23% annualized, with breakevens up to 20% below GE's target price.

If you're bullish, we have three trades which yield 16% to 23% annualized.

GE slashed its dividend again in 2018, and only pays $.01/quarter.

Here's a classic understatement: General Electric (GE) has disappointed long-term income investors.

Beset by various issues over the years, GE's management has slashed its dividend not once, but twice over the past 11 years - first, in Q2 '2009, it fell from $.31 to $.10, then, in Q4 '17, after raising it to as high as $.24, they cut it again, to $.12, finally, in Q4 '18, they slashed it to $.01.

These dividend cuts, of course, also came with big price gyrations along the way, with GE falling from $50-plus in 2000, all the way to a low of $6.65 in late December 2018:

Dividends:

So now shareholders are faced with a miniscule quarterly dividend of $.01, which, at GE's $10.42 price, equals a not so sparkling 0.38% dividend yield. GE's dividend cuts also transformed it from being a Dividend Aristocrat into a Dividend Dunce, in terms of dividend growth, with a current five-year growth rate of -14.07%:

Earnings:

Small wonder that management had to cut the payouts - net earnings fell from $6.8B in 2016, to -$8.9B in 2017 to -$22.8B in 2018.

Looking forward, though, the potentially positive takeaway from 2018 is that the big loss stemmed from $22.14B in goodwill impairments. Remember when you used to play ball in your neighborhood? We'll bet you used that key phrase "Do Over" more than once. So it goes in corporate earnings land also:

source

Drilling down to GE's segments, the bright spots were Aviation, where profits grew ~20%, and Healthcare, where they rose 6% in 2018.

(Source: GE site)

Moving forward to Q1 '19:

"Consolidated revenues were $27.3 billion, down $0.5 billion, or 2%, for the quarter. The decrease in revenues was largely a result of the absence of Industrial Solutions, Value-Based Care and Distributed Power following their sales in June 2018, July 2018 and November 2018, respectively.

Industrial segment organic revenues increased $1.3 billion, or 5%, driven by our Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare and Renewable Energy segments, partially offset by our Power segment. Continuing earnings per share was $0.11. Excluding non-operating benefit costs, gains on business dispositions, restructuring and other charges and the impact of U.S. tax reform, Adjusted earnings per share was $0.14." (Source: GE site)

(Source: GE 10Q)

Earnings Estimates:

GE is a highly complex organization, with many moving parts, including massive divestitures initiated by the most recent management regimes, in order to trim the company's operations down to a manageable level.

Analysts appear to be rather positive on GE's chances for a return to positive earnings growth over the next few years, with EPS estimates of $.59 for 2019, and $.73 for 2020, which would equal 23.73% growth.

The EPS growth is currently forecast to continue into at a stronger pace in 2021 and 2022, at 26% and ~33% respectively, but that's a long way down the pike, especially for such a complex company:

(Source: SA)

Valuations:

At a forward P/E of ~17.68, GE would be near the low end of its five-year P/E range. It looks cheaper than broad industry averages on a price/sales basis, but higher on a price/book and EV/EBITDA basis. But then again, it doesn't have any totally direct comps, since it operates in so many different industries, so take these industry averages with a large grain of salt.

Financials:

Not much joy here, with negative ROA, ROE, and operating margin ratios, but, if current forecasts are anywhere near correct, the operating margin should turn positive again in 2019. In Q1 '19, GE's earnings from continuing operations were $135M.

GE's debt leverage is another challenge for the company - its debt/equity ratio of 1.99X looks high vs. the averages, but its asset sales could furnish additional cash for deleveraging.

Price Target:

At $10.42, GE is 10.5% below analysts' average price target of $11.51.

Options:

So, shareholders get a lousy $.01/quarter - can you even buy a stick of bubble gum for a penny any more?

This situation reminds us of 2008 - 2009, when blue chips and not-so-blue chips were slashing their dividends left and right. But there was one source of income that they couldn't slash - options, which is why we started DoubleDividendStocks.com in March 2009.

Covered Calls:

If you're bullish on GE over the next seven to eight months, but you want to hedge your bet, here are three trades which offer attractive covered call income. They all will pay you a whole lot more than $.01/quarter.

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for these trades and more than 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

GE's August $11.00 call pays $.39, a 3.74% nominal yield in ~2 months, or 23.55% annualized:

GE's October $11.00 call pays $.65, a 6.2% nominal yield in four months, or 19.72% annualized. If your GE shares get assigned, your total profit would be $1.23, a bit more than the $1.09 spread between GE's current $10.42 price and its $11.51 price target:

In general, options premiums increase when you go further out in time. The annualized profit may not be as high, due to the longer time period, but the absolute $ value of the premiums should be.

GE's January 2020 $11.00 call pays $.94, a 9% nominal yield in eight months, or 16.09% annualized.

This January 2020 trade also has a tax deferral advantage: If it isn't closed in 2019, you won't owe taxes on the option money you receive from it until tax time in April 2021.

Here are the three main profitable scenarios for the January trade:

Static - If GE doesn't rise to or above $11, your potential profit would be $.96, the combo of the $.02 in dividends (whoopee!), and the $.94 call option premium. Your nominal yield would be 9.21% during this seven-month trade, or 16.09% annualized.

Assigned before first ex-dividend date - Your nominal profit in this scenario would be 14.59%, a total of $1.52, from the $.94 option premium and the $.58 spread between the $11.00 strike price and GE's $10.42 price/share.

Assigned after three ex-dividend dates - Since the quarterly dividend is so small, your profit in this scenario would be $1.54, very similar to the previous scenario, with a nominal 14.78% yield, or 25.81% annualized.

Cash Secured Puts:

On the flip side, if you're a bit less bullish on GE, but you'd like to get paid to wait, here are three attractive cash secured put trades, all of which give you a breakeven which is much lower than GE's average $11.51 price target.

The put premiums increase as you go further out in time, with the August $10.00 put paying $.37, giving you a breakeven of $9.63:

The October $10 put pays $.66, for a $9.34 breakeven, which is 18.85% below GE's $11.51 price target.

Going even further out in time, to January 2020, would get an $.89 put premium on the $10.00 put strike, for a $9.11 breakeven, which is 20.85% below the $11.51 average price target.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for these three trades, and over 35 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market by 2X since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We're long Ge via being short GE puts.