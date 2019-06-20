Albemarle - More Than Just Lithium

Introduction

Albemarle Corp. (ALB) stock has declined about 22% in the last 12 months, and is now valued on an EV/EBITDA basis in between pure-play lithium producer Livent (LTHM) and Chilean lithium and fertilizer company Sociedad Quimica (SQM). This is despite the fact that Albemarle’s lithium business makes up only 36% of its sales and 47% of its EBITDA.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Much has been written about the lithium business. In short, the outlook for future demand is optimistic but fears of oversupply in the near to mid-term have suppressed prices. This has caused stocks with lithium exposure to drop precipitously in the last 12 months.

Albemarle has not been immune to the market’s short term dislike for lithium producers, even though lithium now makes up less than half the company. Newer shareholders may not remember, but Albemarle had almost no lithium exposure prior to 2015 when it acquired Rockwood Holdings.

Albemarle has two other business units making up over half the company. Bromine Specialties are used in flame retardants and oilfield chemicals among several other uses. Catalysts are used in oil refineries to remove sulfur and nitrogen and to crack large molecules into smaller ones more suitable for use in gasoline and diesel fuel. Other catalysts are used in polymer production. Bromine is a stable but low-growth business. Albemarle is advantaged here because it controls some of the few locations on earth where bromine is concentrated enough to be recovered economically. With the Dead Sea being a key source, Israel Chemicals (ICL) is Albemarle’s main competitor.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

The catalyst business also has high barriers to entry, as refinery configurations and fuel specifications vary around the world, and specific technical expertise is needed to tailor the best catalyst for each customer. Trends toward cleaner fuels have been ongoing for the last 20 years in the US and Europe and are picking up in the rest of the world as well.

The most concentrated publicly traded catalyst producer is W.R. Grace (GRA). There are a few other private companies and small divisions of large companies also involved in the business.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Lithium Expansion Consumes Free Cash

Albemarle’s closest competitors in the bromine and catalyst businesses are valued more highly based on EBITDA. One would expect Albemarle to be valued midway between these companies and the more lithium-focused competitors. As we can see from the table below, that is not the case.

Using EV/EBITDA, Albemarle is valued in between Livent and SQM, well below Israel Chemical and W.R. Grace. Despite this low valuation, I do not see a short-term reason for ALB to trade significantly higher. Note from the above table Albemarle has negative free cash flow. Not only is the company using cash generated by the bromine and catalyst businesses, but is spending additional cash beyond that. Capex was $700 million in 2018, increasing to a guidance of $800 – 900 million in 2019. This is in pursuit of the goal of expanding lithium production capacity by 100 kt per year by 2021.

Source: May 2019 Investor Presentation

As the first wave of Albemarle’s capacity expansion wraps up in 2021, the overall industry picture begins to improve as well, with demand growth starting to outpace supply growth and lithium prices resuming an upward trajectory. At this point we should begin seeing healthy free cash flow generation which should lead to larger dividend increases or buybacks, supporting the share price. The company also has the option to delay most of the Wave 2 capacity expansions planned beyond 2021 if demand does not develop as forecasted. This would be another lever to improve free cash flow generation.

Source: BMO Capital Markets (via mining.com)

With such an ambitious capital program, the market is going to need to see some evidence that lithium demand is growing as strongly as currently forecasted and the industry is not over expanding. This may take another year or two to become clearer. During this time, Albemarle share price upside may be limited, especially as it devotes free cash flow to the Wave 1 lithium expansion.

Downside Protection

While lithium is currently less than 50% of Albemarle, it is clearly the driver of the company’s future growth strategy. Long-term shareholders therefore need to look at the factors supporting the company while they wait for the strategy to pay off. Key factors working in the company’s favor are:

Albemarle is a low-cost producer

Albemarle, along with SQM, control some of the world’s lowest cost production which comes from brine sources in Chile rather than more expensive spodumene mining operations.

2. Bromine and Catalyst businesses provide balance sheet flexibility

As discussed, the bromine and catalyst businesses are net generators of cash, limiting the amount of cash ALB needs to get from the debt or equity markets to pursue lithium expansion. Also, Albemarle has optimized its portfolio since the Rockwood acquisition, selling off non-core businesses to fund share buybacks and the initial phases of the lithium expansion. As a result, net debt / EBITDA is at a comfortable ratio of 1.6, which is above its lithium competitors but well below its bromine and catalyst competitors. The company has indicated a target net debt / EBITDA range of 2.0 – 2.5, which will allow additional free cash negative periods before debt becomes an issue.

3. Albemarle has pursued long-term price contracts

Albemarle is not as subjected to the spot market downturn in lithium prices because it has been able to sign up customers for long-term supply at a higher price. This has helped the company meet its 1Q 2019 goals in spite of the spot market price decrease and some production issues due to high rainfall in Chile.

Conclusion

Albemarle has a more diversified business than its lithium competitors. This has not prevented the company from getting marked down in the market as short to mid-term lithium oversupply conditions have impacted the outlook for lithium producers. This appears to be because free cash flow from Albemarle’s other businesses has been redirected to deliver the company’s lithium expansion strategy. Nevertheless these cash cow businesses combined with cost and pricing advantages in the lithium business keep Albemarle from getting too far in debt while waiting for the supply/demand balance to improve. While I do not expect much near term upside, Albemarle is a good long term holding for patient investors who want to benefit from secular growth in lithium demand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.