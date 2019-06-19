Credit Acceptance: A Rare But Right Culture Toward Capital Allocation And Shareholders

However, what attracts me more is their management culture towards capital allocation and shareholders.

Source: Credit Acceptance Official Website.

Background

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. With the motto "we change lives", the company's programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing. Furthermore, as Credit Acceptance reports to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of the programs is that consumers are provided with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.

The business model here is quite simple to understand - the company gets capital through various debt financings (hopefully cheaply) and, in turn, lends it out at higher prices in hopes of making economic profits over time after all fees, borrowing costs, operating expenses, delinquencies, and defaults.

The stock earns a good score per my factor-based business quality model and is traded at a fairly reasonable price (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/18/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/18/2019.

But after I read through the documents from the Investor Relations department (especially the 2018 Annual Report and investor questions), what really strikes me is their management culture, which is underrated among corporations around the globe these days.

As I elaborate below, the way Credit Acceptance treats its shareholders plays the role of a hidden moat in generating the type of equity return that easily beats all kinds of benchmarks. See the below 20-year chart, where the S&P 500 total return appears to be a horizontal line (compared to the return of CACC).

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 6/18/2019.

#1 Returns on Capital

By only investing our capital when we could earn an appropriate return, we went from consuming capital rapidly to generating excess capital, which we used to continue repaying outstanding debt. - 2018 Shareholder Letter

One of the key responsibilities for the management at Credit Acceptance is to ensure that the business earns a higher return on capital than the cost of capital. The origin of this KPI went back to the year 1999 when Tom Tryforos, a private investor, joined the Board and persuaded the management to establish a minimum required return on capital. The message was clear: if the business could not earn more than its cost of capital, it needed to give that capital back to shareholders.

As displayed below, the decision to focus on ROIC came in at the right time when the return on tangible equity hit the all-time low near 2000. According to the CEO, Brett Roberts, this marked an "important milestone" in the company's history. Since then, capital efficiency has consistently improved - near 10% returns on tangible equity every year from the next year on, over 20% from 2006 on, and over 30% from 2010 until now.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/18/2019.

Meanwhile, as you can see, the WACC has trended down since the company went public and has stayed low (near 5%) for the past decade.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/18/2019.

I can't emphasize the importance of ROIC to stock investors more. Business owners should avoid the so-called growth trap. While you frequently hear many executives speak proudly of their growth figures (sometimes just to benefit themselves), the management at Credit Acceptance focuses on delivering shareholder value.

#2 Share Repurchase

The Company’s maintains a policy of using excess cash to repurchase shares as long as the current share price does not exceed the current estimate of the intrinsic value. - Investor Questions, 2007.

One sign of an overheated market is the popularity of repurchasing shares among corporations. These days you may often hear managers talk about their plans to return capital to owners by spending a certain amount on share buybacks. The real question - which is usually left unanswered (or even unasked in the first place) - would be: at what cost (of shareholders' money)?

Shareholders of CACC should rest assured as the management has frequently claimed to buy back stocks only at the price below the intrinsic value of the business.

Over the past decade, outstanding shares have been reduced by over 40% (from 32 million in 2009 to 19 million in 2019). A quick check on the P/E over the same period indicates appropriate valuations for share repurchases (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/18/2019.

Additionally, the management shared a lesson on their preference for share repurchases over dividend payouts (from the shareholder perspective):

First, share repurchases are treated favorably from a tax perspective, as compared to dividends. Shareholders who sell a portion of their holdings in effect achieve the same result as a dividend, and are only taxed on the difference between the cash proceeds from the sale and the cost basis in their shares while, with a dividend, the entire cash amount received is taxed. In addition, our decision to distribute capital to shareholders through a share repurchase provides shareholders with the option to defer taxes by electing not to sell any of their holdings. A dividend does not allow shareholders to defer taxes in this manner. Second, a share repurchase provides shareholders with the discretion to increase their ownership, receive cash, or a combination of the two based on their individual circumstances and view on the value of a Credit Acceptance share. A dividend does not provide similar flexibility. - Investor Questions, 2006.

#3 Strategic Focus

[Over the last 17 years,] we continued to focus on investing our capital wisely, and consistently earned a return on capital well above its cost, even in years when our loans performed worse than we expected. We gave even more attention to our core business, exiting several non-core businesses that we had started prior to 2002. - 2018 Shareholder Letter

As a company grows in size, the management is increasingly tempted to diversify away from the core business. Most likely, this is when shareholder value starts to be "diluted". Diversification (or "diworsification") is the protection against ignorance. Managers should fully devote the resources needed for best possible long-term returns on capital and leave residual ones for investors to decide whether the protection is needed or not.

In 2006, Credit Acceptance exited the United Kingdom and Canada after determining that the capital invested in both countries could be redeployed at higher returns in the United States. This not only benefited shareholders, but it also allowed the company to focus 100% on the U.S. operations. Clearly, management showed a good sense of responsibility in terms of wise capital allocations, as is evident by the stock price as a result.

#4 Open Communication

Our current approach for communicating with shareholders is a combination of (1) publishing a comprehensive Annual Report, (2) answering questions in writing via our website. We believe this strategy is preferable to other approaches for several reasons. First, we believe we can provide more thoughtful and substantive answers in writing. Second, every shareholder receives the same information at the same time. Third, it is more efficient since questions only need to be answered once. Fourth, over time as the library of previous communications - Investor Questions, 2006.

I found the above approach of communicating with shareholders quite unique, effective, and fair. This reminds me of Warren Buffett who always wants to treat shareholders (not Wall Street analysts) as his partners and to treat them all equally.

Inquiries received are periodically selected and posted by the management online here.

Summary

To conclude, Credit Acceptance is a promising candidate for a wonderful business in my view. The company earns high returns on capital and is able to reinvest its retained capital at attractive rates of return. It possesses some economic moat through the scale of the dealer network as well as its proprietary processes, data, and knowledge to maintain an appropriate return on capital in the subprime auto loan space. I believe that the moat will get wider over time as long as the unique shareholder-oriented culture is here to stay.

As described at the beginning, the valuation of the share looks appealing at the moment. Therefore, long-term buy-and-hold investors may want to take a look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.