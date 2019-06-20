Paris Airshow Day 3: More Freighters For Boeing

The aerospace industry tends to be a relatively closed one, making it difficult to analyze and understand. That comes on top of the complexity of the industry. For investors without in-depth knowledge, this makes the industry somewhat difficult to invest in, but there certainly are moments where the jet makers such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) become somewhat more transparent. This happens during the air shows when jet makers launch new products, give product presentations and make or announcements. The order announcements usually are a mix of customer reveals, new orders and orders pending finalization. So, via these air shows, you are given quite a nice insight into the sales pipeline.

The big air shows that often bring some big order news are the Paris Airshow, Farnborough International Airshow and the Dubai Airshow. The Paris Airshow and Farnborough Airshow are alternating events, and this year it's the Paris Airshow that will be the center of the commercial aircraft industry followed by the Dubai Airshow later this year.

AeroAnalysis exclusively covers interesting news from the show and order announcements along with commentary on Seeking Alpha. In this report, we will have a look at the activity on Day 3 of the trade show.

The first day of the Paris Airshow was a pretty monotone one where Airbus launched the Airbus A321XLR and Boeing had nothing to announce besides a passenger-to-freighter order from GECAS. Probably the biggest news of the day was not the A321XLR launch which launched as expected but with very few orders, it was the commitment from Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) which included 50 A220-300 aircraft. Either way, the first day of the show was not a big one.

The second day of the air show was more exciting with a commitment from IAG for the Boeing 737 MAX and more agreements for the Airbus A321XLR and the Airbus A330neo.

On Day 3, we saw Airbus doing what it has been doing since Day 1 and that's announcing orders for the Airbus A321XLR while Boeing focused on freighters and the Boeing 777.

Boeing

Boeing had a somewhat slow but not unimportant day filled with commitments for Boeing 777 Freighters. As we pointed out a year ago, Boeing is increasingly depending on freighter orders to fill the Boeing 777 slots due to a variety of reasons including lead times and market demand.

The only passenger aircraft tentative order came from Turkmenistan Airlines ordering one Boeing 777-200LR.

Switching to freighter orders, there was more activity:

Qatar Airways committed to buying five Boeing 777Fs, the airline currently has a fleet of 15 Boeing 777Fs and has shown interest in a conceptual freighter based on the Boeing 777-8.

China Airlines tentatively ordered six Boeing 777Fs.

ASL Aviation Holdings signed a tentative agreement for 10 Boeing 737-800BCFs with purchase rights for 10 more underpinning demand for a narrow body freighter.

The third day of the air show wasn’t as spectacular for Boeing as the second day, but we saw some promising tentative orders for freighter aircraft. The 32 orders and commitments are valued $4.2B at list prices and $1.75B after standard discounts (excluding order and commitment value for passenger-to-freighter orders).

Airbus

Day 3 was the day of the Airbus A321XLR for Airbus with some commitments from key customers:

Qantas Group (OTCPK:QUBSF) ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs and converted orders for 26 existing A321neo orders to orders for the A321XLR, likely for placement with LCC daughter Jetstar Airways.

American Airlines ordered 20 Airbus A321XLRs while converting orders for 30 Airbus A321neo aircraft to the XLR variant.

Indigo Partners tentatively ordered 32 Airbus A321XLR aircraft and converted 18 existing A320neo family orders to orders for the A321XLR. Twenty will be placed with Wizz Air, 18 with Frontier Airlines and 12 with JetSMART.

China Airlines signed a tentative agreement for 11 Airbus A32neo jets. The airline will lease an additional 14 units from a lessor.

Lessor Accipiter Holdings was revealed as the customer for 20 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

There were announcements for 167 aircraft including 147 orders, commitments and conversions of which half are conversions. The 147 aircraft have a value of $4.2B.

Other manufacturers

On the third day of the air show, Embraer surprised with a tentative order from KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF) for 15 Embraer E195-E2s plus 20 purchase rights valued $2.5B at market prices when fully firmed.

Mitsubishi Aircraft signed the first memorandum of understanding with an unidentified North American customer for 15 of the revamped M100 SpaceJet.

From a press release from ATR Aircraft we were given the impression that the turboprop aircraft maker signed 22 unspecified orders along with 17 launch commitments (10 for Elix Aviatoin Capital, five for an unidentified customer and two for Air Tahiti) for the Short Take Off and Landing variant of the ATR 42-600 and an order for one ATR72-600 from EasyFly.

Turbofan suppliers

As far as we could see, the turbofan suppliers didn’t have a lot to announce. Only CFM had some announcements:

Aviation Lease and Finance Company, the Kuwait-based international aircraft leasing company, announced that it has selected CFM International’s advanced LEAP-1A engines to power 30 firm, 20 option new Airbus A320neo aircraft.

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited (“CDB Leasing”), announced an order for CFM International’s LEAP-1A engines to power 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The engine order is valued at more than $1.3 billion U.S. dollars at list price.

CFM provided the wrap-up graphic. The supplier of CFM LEAP 1A/1B/1C powering the Airbus A320, Boeing 737 MAX and COMAC C919 sold 1,150 engines in 11 deals valued $50.2B (though steep discounts are usually obtained). Nevertheless, it was a strong show for the turbofan supplier that directly competes with Pratt & Whitney’s geared turbofan.

Conclusion

Day 3 can best be described as a tranquil but not uneventful or unimportant day. Boeing booked some commitments for the Boeing 777, while Airbus continued raking in orders for the A321XLR from key customers and Mitsubishi Aircraft signed the first Memorandum of Understanding since it rebranded its Mitsubishi Regional Jet to SpaceJet and changed the aircraft’s design. Possibly the highlight of the day was not American Airlines (AAL) signing for the A321XLR, but KLM committing to the Embraer E195-E2 which is a surprise move given that their current regional fleet of Embraers is relatively young. Nevertheless, the commitment is a strong backing for Embraer.

Tomorrow will be the last day of the trade show and it will be interesting to see whether Boeing and Airbus actually have something to announce for their Boeing 777X and Airbus A350 jets. That is something that is definitely lacking at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF, AFRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.